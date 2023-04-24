Nicollet woman sentenced for fraud, using funds to buy guns

Apr. 24—MANKATO — A Nicollet woman received a jail sentence Monday after defrauding her employer out of at least $100,000 and using the money to buy dozens of guns, according to court records.

Monica Ann Stephanie, 47, was convicted on felony charges of financial transaction card fraud, check forgery and theft in Blue Earth County District Court.

She'll serve a staggered 180-day jail sentence minus four days credited to her for time already served. Her sentence calls for 60-day increments served in 2023, 2025 and 2027, along with a restitution payment of about $126,747.

An additional 18-month prison sentence will be stayed for five years, meaning she won't serve it if she meets conditions during that period.

A criminal complaint states the "fraudulent charge scheme" in Mankato occurred between April 2020 and September 2022 in partnership with her husband, Timothy Allen Stephanie, 47.

The husband pleaded guilty to felony theft Thursday and has his next court hearing set for June 12. Police haven't released the identity of the employer involved in the case, citing the husband's ongoing court proceedings.

Monica Stephanie was an employee at the business. The business' owner tipped Mankato police off to the scheme in September after firing her, according to the complaint.

Investigators reported she bought 17 firearms from one business between April 2020 and May 2022. Her husband is accused of buying 33 firearms from the same business between July 2020 and August 2022.

The wife would cash forged checks written to herself and use a corporate credit card without authorization to make numerous purchases, with the final one occurring "less than two hours after she was fired," the complaint states.

Along with the dozens of guns from the Mankato business, the couple reportedly bought more guns from businesses in New Ulm, Burnsville and Rogers. Additional purchases included scopes, ammunition, a crossbow, crossbow accessories and kid's toys.

The Stephanies were found to have two storage units in separate locations, one of which was paid for using a credit card from her employer.