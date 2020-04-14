Nicopure Labs Evolves into Pure Laboratories: Your Global Manufacturing Solution

TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As it continues diversifying further as a global manufacturing and solutions provider, Nicopure Labs is excited to announce that it will now be known as Pure Laboratories.

Under this new name, Pure Laboratories will feature divisions to support the manufacturing and distribution of numerous product lines, including Nicopure and the quality products it has been known to develop for over 10 years such as the world-renowned brand Halo.

The company's HempPure division features a world class R&D team focused on bringing both traditional and first of its kind hemp products to market. Additional divisions are planned and will be revealed at a later date.

"With our continued growth and diversification, our focus has been on investing into our R&D Lab, led by a team of scientific experts dedicated to developing industry advancing products. Now more than ever, it is important for our company's name to reflect the true scope and depth of our products and solutions we provide," said Jeffrey Stamler, CEO of Pure Laboratories. "Nicopure has been recognized as a leader in our industry for over 10 years, and the Pure Laboratories name will enable us to continue that legacy of developing trusted products, while we grow and scale to serve as a manufacturing solution for any product line. Due to more than 10 years of manufacturing experience and our continual investments in our facilities, automation, and most importantly the right team of experienced professionals to serve brand owners of all sizes and market positions. From turnkey White Label products, to custom development, our team of industry experts is your brand's global manufacturing solution."

With facilities in the US, Europe, and China, Pure Laboratories is a global supply chain partner that delivers best-in-category products along with dedicated, in market support with the goal of providing a total manufacturing solution to a global customer base.

For more information about Pure Laboratories, visit their website.

About Pure Laboratories

Operating since 2009, Gainesville-based Pure Laboratories LLC, also known as Pure Labs, is an industry leading manufacturer that produces award-winning products in the USA. Pure Labs has a state-of-the-art 110,000-sq. ft. manufacturing and distribution facility in Gainesville, Florida with a 10,000-sq. ft. ISO 7 cleanroom, as well as Headquarters based in Tampa, Florida.

For more information about Pure Labs, visit purelabs.com. For additional information regarding their premium American-made e-liquids, CBD products and innovative line of vaporizer devices, please visit halocigs.com. For media inquiries, please email press@purelabs.com.

