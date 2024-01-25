Nicotine addiction can be a source of stress for teens | Letters

As president of Step Up Anderson Township, we focus on the prevention of substance abuse, and we are committed to standing by students and families in finding help. With the focus on the physical harms of teen vaping, I wanted to share some of the mental health conditions we commonly see among our youth who vape.

Youth may turn to vaping to try to deal with stress or anxiety, creating a cycle of nicotine dependence. But nicotine addiction itself can be a source of stress. Withdrawal symptoms can include irritability, restlessness, feeling anxious or depressed, trouble sleeping, problems concentrating, and craving nicotine. People may keep using tobacco products to help relieve these symptoms.

Using nicotine in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. Each time a new memory is created or a new skill is learned, stronger connections − or synapses − are built between brain cells. Young people’s brains build synapses faster than adult brains. Nicotine changes the way these synapses are formed.

Nicotine addiction is certainly not harmless, especially to young people in their formative years. This is precisely why we include nicotine among the many addictive substances our group works to minimize.

Denise Mayer, President, Step Up Anderson

To end violence a question must be answered

Sunday’s “Record set for teen shootings in 2023” front page column reported about last year’s vehicle thefts, 55 teens shot (six killed, 49 injured), robbery, rape, and aggravated assault. There were about 1,760 more property crimes in 2023 than in 2022. And, "Cincinnati maintains crime data online going back to 2010."

I started first grade in 1944, then over the following 22 years, I finished my education and only remember one occurrence of school crime being reported in the news − the 1966 University of Texas tower shooting. While it is possible I missed a few news reports, I can say that prior to the 1960s if gun violence news was reported both in schools and neighborhoods, they were very few and very far between − I would have noticed.

Why are no news reporters asking: What did we do to create this brand new anger? Could it be, that in the old days, poor people believed it was their fault they were poor, and by God, they were going to do something about it? That was my experience.

Randy McKnight, Clifton

Blue Ash does a lousy job of clearing roads of snow

As a Sharonville resident, I want to commend the city of Sharonville. I have lived here 19 years and have never had an issue that Sharonville didn’t get and keep their roads clean during snow. However, I don’t even need to see the signs that tell me I have left Sharonville and am now in Blue Ash where I work.

I can tell without the signs as Blue Ash does the lousiest when it comes to cleaning up their roads. On Jan. 19, I left my home at 5:30 a.m. and the roads in front of my house were already clean. I got into Blue Ash, especially on Reed Hartman, and even in my SUV I was sliding down to the round-a-bout, luckily no one else was around me. I do not understand how Blue Ash, with all the money they receive from the businesses in Blue Ash, have the funds to create a country club (open to the public) however, how many poor people can use it, and can afford to put in a round-a-bout on Plainfield Road, strictly for the million dollar homes built there, more annoyance for the rest of us, but can’t put money into more vehicles and personnel, to get the roads cleaned up in the snow.

Sharonville does it and has lost a lot of tax money with Ford and GE downsizing. Get it together Blue Ash.

Felicia Duncan, Sharonville

