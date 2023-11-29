Niece drains sick uncle’s bank account after he trusted her with finances, feds say

A Missouri woman is headed to prison and ordered to pay back nearly $80,000 after officials say she stole thousands from her sick uncle.

According to officials, the 73-year-old man, who has multiple health issues, entrusted his 42-year-old niece with his bank information and debit card in order to make purchases on his behalf, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said.

However, the woman used the card to make online and in-store purchases for herself and others, the release said. The purchases totaled more than $12,000 at Walmart between Jan. 21, 2022, and May 16, 2022.

McClatchy News is not identifying the woman to protect the identity of the victim.

The woman used her uncle’s debit card to buy clothing, food, jewelry, electronics, beer, furniture, household items, phone cards, pet items, fashion accessories, warranty protection plans and more, the release said.

“(She) also nearly drained her uncle’s bank account with Cash App, with her final transfer leaving $88 in an account that once exceeded $71,000,” the release said.

The woman used Cash App and her uncle’s card to send herself $57,950 from her uncle’s bank account between Jan. 24, 2022, and June 6, 2022, according to officials.

The woman’s “financial exploitation of vulnerable individuals and her family members has escalated,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Berry said. Berry said the woman previously “stole and forged two checks from her stepfather’s relative while he was hospitalized in 2009.”

She pleaded guilty to five felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of access device fraud. She was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to repay $79,827.

Trio uses bogus sweepstakes prizes to scam people out of $1 million, feds say

Pharmacy worker stole $570,000 from grocery store in 9-year refund scheme, feds say

Woman made $320K selling fake Social Security and COVID documents on Facebook, feds say