Nielsen Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Nielsen's common stock.

The dividend is payable on June 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2020.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

