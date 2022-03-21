Nielsen Rejects Acquisition Offer From Private Equity Group

Shiyin Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nielsen Holdings Plc rejected an acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium, saying the offer “significantly” undervalued the company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The proposal had valued the company at $25.40 per share, a price that doesn’t “adequately compensate shareholders for Nielsen’s growth prospects,” the company said in a statement Sunday. Windacre Partnership LLC, one of its largest shareholders, said in a separate statement it supported the rejection of the offer.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had been working with Elliott Investment Management on the potential leveraged buyout of Nielsen, Bloomberg News had previously reported. Shares of the company jumped nearly 40% last week after reports of a potential offer.

Read more: Brookfield Is Said to Partner With Elliott for Nielsen Bid

“We do not believe the offer comes close to recognizing Nielsen’s intrinsic value and we were not going to be forced out of our holding at this price,” Windacre Managing Partner Snehal Amin said in the statement.

Founded in 1923 as a market measuring firm, New York-based Nielsen provides audience data services to many of the media industry’s premier networks. Led by Chief Executive Officer David Kenny, the company had mixed results in adapting to the growth of streaming in the past decade.

Following the rejection of the acquisition bid, Nielsen plans to start buying back its own stock, after having earlier approved a $1 billion share repurchase authorization, the company said in the statement. The repurchases could commence after the company reports first-quarter earnings on April 21.

(Updates with details, share repurchases starting from third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • GM to buy out SoftBank's stake in Cruise self-driving unit

    It's buying out SoftBank for $2.1 billion and making an additional $1.35 billion investment.

  • Gold Steady After Biggest Weekly Drop Since June on Fed Liftoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady in Asian trading -- after its biggest weekly drop since June -- as investors weighed monetary policy tightening in the U.S. against the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hyperso

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The e-commerce platform was a big winner during the pandemic but has seen its stock price fall 50% so far in 2022.

  • Thoma Bravo Nears Deal to Acquire Anaplan

    (Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire U.S. enterprise software company Anaplan Inc. in a deal valued at $10.7 billion, adding to a string of deals this year by cash-rich private equity firms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersoni

  • Ferretti launches Hong Kong IPO to raise up to $301 million – term sheet

    Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti S.p.A launched a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Monday to raise up to $301 million, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed, despite ongoing volatility in global equities markets. The shares will be priced at HK$21.82 to HK$28.24 each, the term sheet showed. Ferretti declined to comment.

  • Instagram finally has parental controls. Here’s how to use them

    Instagram has finally introduced parental controls. Here's how to use them.

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles

  • Oil Climbs as Traders Gauge War in Ukraine, Middle East Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as the war in Ukraine neared the end of its first month, and investors tracked geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackWest Texas Intermediat

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Mis

  • IMF Board to Discuss Argentina $45 Billion Deal on March 25

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund announced Saturday that its board of directors will discuss Argentina’s $45 billion agreement on Friday, the final step of approval after two years of negotiations. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip

    A more than 20% decline in the Nasdaq is your open invitation to buy these income stocks, which are yielding between 4% and 11.2%.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • Earn $3,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Easy Steps

    One of the best ways to ensure you're comfortable in retirement is to put yourself in a position to have steady income coming in. While Social Security is a great supplement, for many people, it won't suffice as the primary income source. When done the right way, dividend income can play a huge role in your financial security in retirement.

  • This Growth Stock Near Its 1-Year Low Has 93% Upside, According to Wall Street

    One stock trading a lot cheaper today is Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD). Goosehead is in the business of selling insurance through its corporate-owmned offices as well as through franchisees. The company began selling out of its corporate offices and then used this knowledge to take the business to the next level, expanding through franchise agreements in 2012.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.