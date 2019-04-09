Nielsen resignation: What does Trump's 'tougher direction' immigration plan look like?

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says his administration wants to pursue a "tougher direction" on immigration, and the president is overseeing a leadership purge at the top levels of the Department of Homeland Security to make it happen.

But what does a "tougher direction" mean? And does the president have new options following the resignation Sunday of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen?

For some advocates, it's about a cultural change.

"Within DHS, there have been a lot of policy suggestions, small and large, that have been worked up but have been blocked by the people who are the heads of the agencies," said Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, a group that advocates for lower levels of legal and illegal immigration.

A look at some of the ideas that may be on the table:

Return to 'zero tolerance'

Immigration advocacy groups were bracing Tuesday for the possibility that the Trump administration would return to the "zero tolerance" policy that led to the separation of thousands of migrant families.

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo last year requiring that all immigrants entering the country illegally would be prosecuted. But a 1997 settlement in a federal court case required the U.S. to release children immigrants after 20 days. To honor both commitments, the Trump administration separated children and adults.

Trump backed down under immense pressure, signing an order in June to end family separations. Immigration advocates pointed to reports Monday that Trump and adviser Stephen Miller want to re-start the process with Nielsen gone.

"Trump and Stephen Miller's desire to go in a 'tougher direction' means we are heading for an even more dangerous and draconian era," said Kerri Talbot, director of federal advocacy for the advocacy group Immigration Hub.

"More families will be separated while Trump and Miller disregard the law and create chaos in our immigration system," she said.

'Closing' the border

Trump repeatedly threatened to close the border last month before he retreated in recent days, arguing that Mexico had taken a more aggressive stance on apprehending Central American migrants in response to his words.

Closing all ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border would be a logistical and economic nightmare, experts say. Roughly $1.5 billion in trade takes place across the border every day. But past presidents – including Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan – took steps to slow traffic through checkpoints to send a political message to Mexico.

Reagan closed nine border crossings and increased inspections at the rest in 1985, a response to the abduction and murder of Drug Enforcement Agency agent Enrique Camarena. Nixon approved Operation Intercept during his first year in office, increasing inspections at U.S.-Mexico border crossings to stem the flow of drugs.

Mexican auto tariffs

Trump threatened last week to impose a 25% tariff on all cars made in Mexico and shipped into the U.S. if the Mexican government stopped apprehending immigrants who cross the border illegally. If that doesn’t work, he said, then he would close the border.

The U.S., however, already has agreed not to impose tariffs on cars built in Mexico.

