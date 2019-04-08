Nielsen resignation: Donald Trump's Cabinet agencies are increasingly led by 'acting' secretaries

WASHINGTON – As a candidate, President Donald Trump promised to surround himself with the "best and most serious people."

As president, Trump is increasingly surrounded by "acting" officials and empty chairs.

The abrupt resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen underscored the challenge Trump has faced keeping a full Cabinet. Nielsen, who resigned Sunday, is the 15th member of Trump’s Cabinet to step down from a job. More than a quarter of the president’s current Cabinet is occupied by officials serving temporarily.

White House officials have long resisted critics’ claims that the unusually high level of turnover is a symptom of “chaos,” but outside experts say the number of “acting” officials in top jobs has likely hamstrung the administration’s agenda.

“These are incredibly hard jobs to do well,” said Max Stier, president of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan advocate for effective government.

“The reality is this administration has been the slowest to fill the jobs the first time and has seen more turnover in senior administration positions than any other prior administration,” he said.

Others have raised constitutional questions about so many Trump officials making key decisions without having been confirmed by the Senate.

“It's striking how many of the secretaries of the largest departments of this government are ‘acting’ at this point,” Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Delaware, told CNN Monday. “It has to raise the question for anyone who is offered a Cabinet opportunity with President Trump whether their reputation will survive.”

Fifteen cabinet members have departed positions in the Trump administration, compared with nine departures at this point in President Barack Obama’s tenure and four during the early years of President George W. Bush’s administration, according to an analysis by the left-leaning Brookings Institution.

Days before Nielsen’s resignation, the head of the Small Business Administration, Linda McMahon, said she would step down to help raise money for Trump’s reelection. Trump asked former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to resign in December.

Former Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced he would leave five days earlier. Trump booted former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November.

Those higher profile departures and vacancies do not include lower-level officials that are often conducting tangible work on critical issues.

When the administration wrestled with the recent crashes of two Boeing 737 Max airplanes overseas, the Federal Aviation Administration was led by a former Air Force lieutenant general who had been serving as an “acting” administrator for more than a year.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb resigned last month. Former FEMA Administrator Brock Long stepped down in February. Trump has named a replacement for FEMA, Jeffrey Byard, but not the FDA.

Trump announced on Monday that the director of the U.S. Secret Service, Randolph "Tex" Alles, would be “leaving shortly.” Trump’s chief of staff, former congressman Mick Mulvaney, has been serving in an “acting” capacity since December.

Trump has explained the number of positions in his administration filled with temporary appointments by saying it gives him more discretion to make changes.

'I sort of like Acting'

“I sort of like Acting. It gives me more flexibility,” Trump told reporters in January.

Nielsen’s departure, which just came days after Trump yanked the nomination of Ronald Vitiello to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement, follows an effort by the White House to take a “stronger direction” on immigration issues.

The president has declared a national emergency to speed up construction of his border wall and has recently threatened to “close the border with Mexico” unless that country stems the flow of migrants arriving from Central America.

The scramble to replace Nielsen has underscored another challenge for Trump: Turnover has hit the lower ranks at federal departments just as hard as it has its leaders. The Department of Homeland Security doesn’t have a permanent deputy secretary in place to take over for Nielsen. That job is being filled on an acting basis Claire Grady, who is also the department’s undersecretary for management.