Nielsen stock spikes on sale talks

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Nielsen Holdings' stock climbed more than 40% Monday in response to a Wall Street Journal report that a consortium of private investors, including activist investor Elliott Management, is in advanced talks to buy the media measurement company for about $15 billion. Sources confirmed those talks to Axios.

Why it matters: Nielsen is under extraordinary pressure to modernize its media measurement capabilities as dozens of new firms launch to take its market share. Investors question if it can compete without a strategic overhaul.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Be smart: A private buyout would help Nielsen continue to transition from linear to digital media measurement without the hot spotlight of the private markets. Plus, Elliott may feel it's out of options.

It's been involved with Nielsen for around four years, during which time there's been a CEO change, board changes, share repurchases and a strategic spinoff. None of which moved the stock nearly as much as the WSJ's report of a possible sale.

Nielsen sold its retail measurement arm for $2.7 billion last year, following pressure from Elliot to alleviate debt.

Sources say that Elliott has been working on this deal for some time, and has most of the $10 billion-plus of financing lined up.

"As a matter of company policy, Nielsen does not comment on market rumors or speculation," the company said in a statement. Elliott also declined comment.

Catch up quick: Nielsen has been the ultimate authority in television ratings for decades, but it's come under fire over the past year for multiple measurement errors.

In December, Nielsen admitted it had been undercounting its out-of-home audience over the previous 16 months.

While Nielsen said the undercounts had "no impact or minimal impact" the Video Advertising Bureau — a vocal critic of Nielsen — argued it cost TV networks as much as $700 million in lost ad time.

The Media Rating Council found that Nielsen had been undercounting the key demographic of adults aged 18-49 in February of 2021. The MRC eventually suspended Nielsen's accreditation.

Story continues

The big picture: Elliott Management has a strong track record for getting what it wants from companies it pressures.

AT&T agreed to major changes, and eventually the spin-offs of all of its media properties, following activist pressure from Elliott.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stepped down earlier this year following criticism from Elliott that he was not focused enough on Twitter solely.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free