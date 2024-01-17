Niemerg pursuing write-in campaign

Jan. 16—State Rep. Adam Niemerg is pursuing a write-in campaign after the Illinois State Board of Elections elected not to have his name placed on the March 19 Primary ballot for failure to have his nominating petition notarized.

Niemerg called the oversight a "clerical mistake." The Republican from Dieterich is seeking another term in the 102nd District.

"We filed well more than double the number of signatures, but a technicality on some of the paperwork was challenged, which means I now have to run as a write-in candidate," Niemerg said in a news release Tuesday. "The same far-left organizations behind the ballot objection may also fund a write-in candidate. Voters in the 102nd District need to understand I am being targeted because of my principled stand for conservative values. These are Springfield Democrats playing dirty politics in southeast Illinois."

An objection was filed against Niemerg's nominating petition for failing to have his Statement of Candidacy notarized. Niemerg testified during a hearing before the Illinois State Board of Elections that he signed the Statement of Candidacy at his home in front of an Illinois Notary Public. However, he admitted the notary never administered an oath or had him sworn. The notary also did not sign the document or place his notary seal on it as required, leaving that portion of the form blank.

Niemerg believed that signing in the notary's presence was all he needed to be sworn. He argued that he acted under the belief he was complying with the "sworn" requirement of Section 8-8 and cited Shipley v. Stephenson County Electoral Board, which states a notary public's technical noncompliance with the Illinois Notary Public Act does not invalidate nomination papers if the candidate believes themself to be sworn.

An objection also was filed against Niemerg's nominating petition for failing to include a sworn statement that he filed a Statement of Economic Interests. However, the Illinois State Board of Elections found Niemerg did meet the requirement by including a receipt from the Secretary of State showing he filed it.

Niemerg spokesman Travis Akin said Tuesday that Niemerg is looking into possibly appealing the Illinois State Board of Elections' decision, but nothing has been filed yet.

"In the event we are not successful in court, we are preparing to launch an aggressive write-in campaign," Niemerg said in the release.

Niemerg, who is unopposed, needs 500 write-in votes to win his party's nomination.

"There is no question running a write-in campaign is difficult, but with the support of my local Republican leaders as well as the tremendous support of grassroots activists throughout the District, I am confident of a victory on March 19," said Niemerg.

