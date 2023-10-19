Niemi files for re-election

Oct. 19—JEFFERSON — Sheriff William Niemi filed his petitions seeking re-election on Monday, as he starts his campaign for a second term.

According to a press release, the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office has received a number of grants during Niemi's term, including a $250,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice for a training simulator. The department has also received more than $115,000 in grant funding for the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, a $125,000 grant for overtime for Homeland Security initiatives and a $40,000 grant for overtime for traffic safety.

The Sheriff's Office has also generated more than $40,000 in annual revenue for the county from dispatching services for village police departments, according to the release. Under Niemi, the Sheriff's Office has also implemented regular checks on county sex offenders.

The Sheriff's Department has also participated in a number of community events, including the National Night Out campaign, which seeks to promote partnerships between the police and members of the community, according to the release. The department also organized this year's 5K Trot with a Cop, to raise funds for the department's K-9 Division.

"In November of 2020, I was honored with being elected as Ashtabula County Sheriff," Niemi said in the release. "IT was an opportunity, a responsibility, and a sense of duty that I didn't take lightly. But that calling is not yet complete. I wish to continue dedicating my life's purpose towards one main goal — to serve and protect our community to the unrelenting and highest ability of myself and this department."

Niemi was first elected Ashtabula County Sheriff in November 2020, defeating long-time incumbent Billy Johnson 24,021 votes to 19,381.