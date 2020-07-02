Nifty FAANG and Other 'One Decision' Investment Strategies

If in early January, you'd have described to us everything that was to happen with the world and global economy and then asked us to guess where the stock market would be, we would not have guessed it would be at today's level.

Looking at the stock market today, the first thought that comes to mind is that it is divorced from economic reality. The S&P 500 is only a few percent away from where it started 2020.





On the surface it looks like stocks discount one incredibly rosy version of the future. In that version everything goes back to normal like nothing happened; we basically just entered and quickly exited a sharp recession and earnings came back to pre-coronavirus normal. Though that is a possible outcome, it is not a probable one, judging by what is happening right now. We'd like to note that, in any scenario, we'll exit with close to $10 trillion of additional debt on the government's and the Fed's balance sheets

I used the word discount. To discount something you bring future earnings (cash flows) at a discount rate to today's dollars. The Federal Reserve bought trillions of dollars of U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds of suspect quality through ETFs, taking interest rates to almost zero. This act has pushed the discount rate lower and wound up the spring of the music box in the Fed's game of musical chairs. So the market behavior to a large degree reflects not the sum of future scenarios but the much lower discount rate by which these scenarios are discounted.

Since the Fed is buying, the music is playing, and investors keep dancing (speculating). Greed is back. It seems that this music just keeps on playing.

But will it?

The economy is a very complex organic system created by trillions of individual transactions. The Fed's involvement introduces inorganic matter into the ecosystem that slowly poisons and atrophies the system. The Fed's active involvement distorts price signaling (higher prices lead to higher demand and vice versa) as it manipulates the price of the most fundamental commodity in the system - interest rates (the price of money).

The Fed's buying junk bonds through ETFs has brought us closer to a Walking Dead economy. It has given a further lease on life to mostly dead companies that otherwise would have perished. But it's easy for me to sit here and criticize. If I ran the Fed in March 2020, I probably would have done the same thing - the possible cost of doing nothing would have been a global depression. The bottom line is that the Fed temporarily stimulated a humongous amount of greed in a system that was shaking in fear.

We are not investing in the economy we'd like to have, but in the one we have. However, this dance cannot go on forever or at some point the Fed will own all financial assets and the U.S. economy will turn into a Potemkin village. This is why, though it has been unfashionable and even counterproductive lately, we'll keep sticking to buying great, undervalued companies, not just great companies irrespective of price.

Nifty FANGAM

While you are pondering on this, here is another observation.

If you look deeper under the hood of the stock market, you'll see that there is a significant dichotomy between bytes stocks and atoms stocks. The atoms are losing to the bytes, badly. If you compare performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) traditional market-capitalization index - the one you see in the news - to its less-known cousin, the S&P 500 equal-weighted (RSP), you'll see a significant disparity in performance.

In the market cap-weighted version, the top five stocks (all five are members of FANGAM gang - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)) now represent 21% of the capitalization of the index (the last time this happened was 1999) and thus account for 21% of the returns. In RSP these stocks have a weight of 1% (they're just 5 out of 500 stocks).

SPY is down 6% for the year, where RSP is down 16% - remember, same stocks, it's just that SPY is heavily weighted toward bytes stocks, as they have larger market caps, and RSP treats bytes and atoms equally. The virus has been much kinder to bytes than atoms stocks; it has benefitted those companies as our world has become a bit more virtual and atoms were impacted by social distancing. The problem is, bytes were very expensive going into the coronavirus crisis, and they just got even more pricey (unless their businesses have improved to a greater degree than their stocks prices appreciated, which is possible but unlikely, with the possible exception of Amazon).