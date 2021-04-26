Nigel Farage flies into America for speaking tour to re-energise 'disillusioned' Conservative voters

Nigel Farage on stage with Donald Trump - Brendan Smialowski / AFP
Nigel Farage has been flown in to America to re-energise Conservative voters who are in a “state of disillusionment” following Donald Trump’s departure from the White House, and is planning for a sit down with the former President.

The ex-UKIP and Brexit party leader will visit nearly a dozen states on a speaking tour over the next six weeks, and has already met with Florida governor Ron DeSantis - seen by many as a leading candidate for the Republican nomination for the next presidential election.

The tour has been organised and paid for by FreedomWorks, a Conservative group with five million supporters on Facebook that advocates for smaller government, lower taxes and free markets. It is largely funded by the billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch, who own an oil-based conglomerate.

Mr Farage completed two weeks' quarantine on the Caribbean island of St Maarten before arriving in Miami at the end of last week. The tour - called ‘America’s Comeback’ - will include trips to Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, San Antonio, Phoenix and Palm Beach, Florida where there is hope that he will meet with Mr Trump.

“The Conservative grassroots are in a state of disillusionment,” Mr Farage told the Telegraph.

Nigel Farage meets Donald Trump&#xa0; - Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour
“They got 75 million votes and still lost. They are very disturbed at the division and violence that’s going on in American cities and they are scared of what Joe Biden might do with new senate seats and with the electoral college.

“They are feeling like the constitution is under attack.

“My message is whatever you feel at the moment, keep getting ready, keep organising and the midterm elections will offer you a phenomenal opportunity.”

Mr Farage said he was invited to America because of his record with building grassroots organisations and his support of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Regan’s neoliberalism.

“What I did was build a grassroots organisation across the United Kingdom with over 400 branch committees, called UKIP. And the strength of UKIP was that when we had to go a second time with the Brexit Party, they were all there,” he said.

“The American Conservative movement can take back this country by offering people a hopeful image of the future.

“It’s up to the grassroots to inspire people to believe that we can change things for the better.

“We win not just elections, but hearts and minds, and great cultural battles by reaching out to and mobilising Americans with a positive message.”

FreedomWorks closely aligned itself with Donald Trump in his 2016 and 2020 election runs, while Mr Farage has appeared on stage with the former president a number of times, and is a long-term ally.

Mr Trump introduced Mr Farage as the “King of Europe” at a rally in Arizona last year.

Adam Brandon, president of FreedomWorks said: “This is a great opportunity to partner with another great mind who knows grassroots best.

“After only 100 days in office, it's clear that the Biden Administration is pushing forward a far-left agenda to fundamentally transform America from a constitutional republic to a direct democracy.

“Any American who values the rights of the minority knows that we cannot allow this to happen. Therefore, it is critical that we maintain our republican institutions.

“The best way to do that is on the ground in partnership with the grassroots.”

