Nigel Farage should not return to Conservative Party, says Oliver Dowden

Nigel Farage delivers his speech at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland - CELAL GUNES/ANADOLU/GETTY IMAGES

Nigel Farage should not return to the Conservative Party, Oliver Dowden has said, despite Liz Truss saying that she would like him to rejoin.

The former prime minister said that she would “like” the president of Reform UK, to become a member of the Conservatives to “help turn our country around”.

But Mr Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, said that he did not support Mr Farage returning to the Tories.

Mr Dowden told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips: “I, like many hundreds of thousands of Conservatives up and down the country, have spent many years campaigning against parties led by Nigel Farage; so, no, I don’t support Nigel Farage rejoining the Conservative Party.”

Ms Truss was asked by Steve Bannon, former White House strategist under Donald Trump, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) whether she would work with Mr Farage to “restructure” the Conservatives.

She replied: “I would like him to become a member of the Conservative Party and help turn our country around.”

Mr Farage quit the Tories in 1992 after John Major, the then-prime minister, signed the Maastricht Treaty – before going on to found UKIP.

Liz Truss, the former prime minister, accompanied by Nigel Farage, speaks during Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland - JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AP

Mr Dowden’s comments come despite the Prime Minister appearing to suggest last year that Mr Farage would be welcome to rejoin the party, saying that it had “always been a broad church”.

But Mr Farage is currently the honorary president of Reform UK, a new party that threatens to draw voters away from the Tories at the next election – recently polling as high as 13 per cent.

But he did not attend Reform’s spring conference in Doncaster this weekend in person, instead remaining in the US at CPAC – where he had given his own address – to cover a speech by Donald Trump in his capacity as a GB News presenter.

Mr Farage instead sent a video message to the conference expressing that he was “very sorry” not to be there, and praising the “great job” of Richard Tice, the party’s leader.

Mr Tice used the conference to unveil Reform’s draft manifesto, with policies including the abolition of net zero targets.

Mr Tice also proposed withdrawing benefits from jobseekers after either four months or two rejected job offers, as well as raising the 40p income tax threshold to £70,000.

Writing in The Telegraph on Saturday, Mr Tice accused the Conservatives of having “broken Britain” and said Labour “will bankrupt Britain” – posing Reform as the alternative “common sense choice”.

Richard Tice, the Reform UK leader, is applauded as he goes on stage during the party's spring rally at Doncaster racecourse - CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/GETTY IMAGES

Earlier this year, Mr Farage suggested that he was “open-minded” about rejoining the Conservative Party after the next election.

He told The Telegraph earlier this month that he would not try to join the Tories before the election, as he disagreed with too many of their policies.

But when asked whether he could seek to join the party afterwards, he said it depended on how the Right of British politics realigned.

“I think we just have to wait to see. I’m open-minded about anything that happens after the election” said Mr Farage.

