Nigel Farage was pranked on Cameo into wishing happy birthday to a 'Hugh Janus'

Thomas Colson
·1 min read
nigel farage hugh janus
Nigel Farage Getty

  • Nigel Farage has become subject to a viral prank on the video-sharing app Cameo.

  • The app is a means for fans to pay celebrities for personalized video messages.

  • The former Brexit Party leader was paid to wish a happy birthday to a "Hugh Janus."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has fallen victim to a viral prank on the video-sharing website Cameo.

The app, which is a means for fans to pay celebrities for personalized messages, has found favour among some actors, sportspeople and politicians.

In one message, which quickly went viral on social media, Farage, who charges £75 for each recording, can be seen wishing a happy birthday to a "Hugh Janus."

"Happy birthday Hugh Janus, I've heard you're a massive fan," Farage said.

This is not the first time Farage, who has been a long-time ally of former President Trump, has fallen victim to pranksters.

In this clip from 2019, another prankster got the better of Farage on his then show on LBC radio on the subject of Brexit.

Farage recently announced that he is standing down from frontline politics, after achieving what he described as his "life's work" of campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union.

Read the original article on Business Insider

