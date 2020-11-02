Nigel Farage: President Biden would make a laughing stock of America

Nigel Farage speaks during a Trump campaign rally in Arizona on 28 October 2020 - Reuters/Reuters

President Trump declared Nigel Farage a "friend for life" after he backed him to the hilt in the 2016 US Presidential Election, and on the eve of another poll, his support is unwavering.

Speaking to Christopher Hope for The Telegraph's Trump Card podcast, which you can listen to easily on the audio player above, Mr Farage said he's seeing "enthusiasm that I've never seen in any election before". The Brexit Party leader was speaking from Mr Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania - a visit that has left him in "no doubt [President Trump's] vote will be a lot higher than in 2016". He added that he had bet ten thousand pounds on a Trump victory.

Asked whether lower turnout at Joe Biden's rallies was down to social distancing, Mr Farage conceded "there may be a bit of that, but the truth is there is no enthusiasm for the Joe Biden campaign whatsoever." Coronavirus has not dampened Mr Trump's energy, according to his ally: "I've never seen him look like he does. He is more energetic. He is in better humour than he was four years ago."

"This guy is just on fire, and by contrast Joe Biden just looks like an angry old man. It's a huge contrast in styles."

