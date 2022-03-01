Nigel Farage questions whether America has 'retreated' amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage questioned American leadership, saying "something happened" after the Biden administration’s unilateral withdrawal of U.S. military assets from Afghanistan without consultation of its allies.

During an interview with Fox News Digital on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Farage reacted to President Biden’s response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, saying he was "talking very tough."

"But, I think the truth of it is, the Biden response to all of this has been slower and there are still big, big questions about where we go from here and about America’s leadership in all of this," Farage said.

"You know, something happened last year when America unilaterally withdrew from Afghanistan without consulting its allies – far from America is ‘back,’" Farage said.

Brexit Party leader and former MEP Nigel Farage arrives to appear on the "Andrew Marr Show" at BBC Television Centre on Feb. 2, 2020, in London. Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Farage added: "The big question that we’re asking is, has America retreated? And I don’t think that question has been answered."

Farage, noting that Ukraine is not a member of NATO, questioned whether NATO would honor "what it stood for since the late 1940s or not?"

"A lot of Americans say, hey, you know what, we bailed out Europe in World War I; we bailed out Europe in World War II; we kind of don’t want to do it again," he said. "Whereas others take the view of, if we’re not strong now on saying the West is united, it is an open door, not just to Putin, but perhaps, even more worryingly, to China as well."

President Biden on Thursday announced additional sanctions on Russia over its multi-front war on Ukraine and sent 7,000 more U.S. service members to Germany, but maintained that U.S. military will not fight in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, when asked for his opinion on how British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is handling the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Farage gave some unusual praise.

"He has handled many things very, very badly over the course of the last year, and the guy that was elected as a conservative has been governing like a liberal," Farage said. "I have to say, though, the United Kingdom has shown far more leadership for the whole of the rest of Europe, and the European Union in particular."

Referring to Johnson’s remarks about Russian aggression, Farage said: "But today, I thought he looked and sounded like a prime minister."