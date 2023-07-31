Nigel Farage says ‘all banks are guilty’ of de-banking

The former Ukip leader had his account shut by Coutts after an explosive dossier - STEVE FINN

All banks are “guilty” of debanking customers, Nigel Farage has claimed, amid the continuing fallout from the Coutts scandal.

The former Ukip leader, 59, vowed to “get to the bottom of this national scandal” after launching a new website to help those whose accounts had been shut down.

It comes as new data shows high street banks are closing more than 1,000 accounts every working day.

A freedom of information request made to the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, found that just over 343,000 accounts were closed in 2021-22, a year-on-year increase since the 45,000 closed in 2016-17.

It has also emerged that in 2021, it was reported that more than 5,500 customers had their accounts shut without explanation by NatWest, which owns Coutts, the exclusive 331-year-old wealth lender that shut Mr Farage’s account.

Banks are closing thousands of accounts every week, often without explanation - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

Responding to the figures, Mr Farage tweeted on Sunday night: “The figure is actually much higher, and all banks are guilty. We will get to the bottom of this national scandal.”

Mr Farage’s new AccountClosed.org site is aimed at quantifying the scale of the problem, finding the banks who are the “worst offenders” and identifying the main reasons why individuals and businesses have had services withdrawn.

He told The Telegraph he had been “overwhelmed” by members of the public messaging him with their own experiences of being de-banked after his Coutts accounts were closed because of his political views.

Mr Farage’s bank accounts were closed down after Coutts decided in a 40-page dossier that his comments about Brexit, his friendship with Donald Trump and his views on LGBT rights were among the many reasons that made him not “compatible with Coutts”.

Mr Farage now says he cannot get an account with any other bank, having been turned down by 10 banks since Coutts withdrew its services.

His family members have also been refused accounts by other banks, and one family member was told their account was being closed.



The story spiralled into scandal when NatWest’s chief executive, Dame Alison Rose, admitted being the source of an inaccurate BBC News story claiming his accounts were shut for not holding enough money, having sat next to the corporation’s business editor Simon Jack at a dinner the night before.



Peter Flavel, the boss of Coutts, has also since stepped down over the fiasco, though NatWest’s chairman Sir Howard Davies has defied pressure to quit.

