Nigel Lythgoe sued again over alleged sexual abuse - US media

Two former contestants on All American Girl are suing British television executive Nigel Lythgoe over alleged sexual assault, according to US media.

The lawsuit claims that Lythgoe "openly groped" them during filming of the series in 2003 and made unwanted advances after the show ended.

It comes days after US singer Paula Abdul also sued him, claiming multiple instances of assault.

The BBC has contacted Lythgoe's representatives for a response.

Last week, he denied abusing Abdul, saying he was "shocked" by the allegations.

Lythgoe, 74, was a producer on All American Girl, a talent competition which aired for one series in 2003.

He has not been named in the court documents, which have been seen by the BBC, but US media say they have verified it is him.

According to the documents, the two women claim he would repeatedly turn up in their dressing rooms and "openly swatted and groped" their bottoms while they were wearing dance costumes.

The women also allege that Lythgoe took both of them back to his home in Los Angeles following a party after the show's finale, where he is said to have made unwanted sexual advances on them.

One woman says he "engulfed her in his sweater" and tried to kiss her, which she rejected.

The other alleges he pinned her against a grand piano and tried to force his tongue into her mouth.

Both women, who have filed the suit anonymously, are suing him for alleged sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Ms Abdul (bottom right) claims that Mr Lythgoe (top left) first assaulted her during an early season of American Idol

The TV mogul is also being sued by Abdul, who claims the alleged assaults happened while the pair worked together on American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

Lythgoe was an executive producer of the singing competition and a co-judge on the dancing programme.

Abdul alleges the first instance of assault occurred during one of the "initial seasons" of American Idol in the early 2000s, according to court documents seen by the BBC.

The lawsuit claims Lythgoe assaulted her in an elevator while on the road during regional auditions for the popular talent programme.

She was able to escape from her boss when the doors opened, and she immediately informed her representatives from her hotel room, the lawsuit says.

The next occurred over a decade later, Abdul claims, during what documents say she thought was a professional meeting at his home.

She claims he forced himself on her, and told her they would make an excellent "power couple", to which she responded by pushing him off and explaining that she was not interested in his advances.

That same year, Abdul claims she witnessed Lythgoe assault one of her assistants during the filming of So You Think You Can Dance in Las Vegas.

The lawsuit also claims Lythgoe "taunted" her by calling her and saying the pair should celebrate because it had been "seven years and the statute of limitations had run".

In a statement to US media last week, Lythgoe insisted the relationship between the two had always been one of "dear - and entirely platonic - friends and colleagues".

"I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for," he said. "I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have."