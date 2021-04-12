Niger country profile

·2 min read
Map of Niger
Map of Niger

A vast, arid state on the edge of the Sahara desert, Niger is rated by the UN as one of the world's least-developed nations.

Niger fell victim to a series of coups and political instability following its independence from France in 1960.

Today the country struggles in the face of frequent droughts, insurgency and wide-spread poverty. Niger is betting on increased oil exploration and gold mining to help modernize its economy.

But basic rights issues, such as slavery - which was only banned in 2003 and still remains a problem - and a high rate of illiteracy and disease, remain stubborn challenges.

The US has a significant military presence in the country, intended to combat Islamist militants. Niger has become noted as a major transit route for migrants heading to Europe.

FACTS

LEADER

President: Mohamed Bazoum

Niger&#39;s President Mohamed Bazoum
Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum

Former interior minister Mohamed Bazoum was sworn in as president in April 2021, in Niger's first democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960.

His most immediate priority is the deadly jihadist insurgency causing chaos in the west of the country and across the broader Sahel region.

MEDIA

Cyber cafe in Agadez
Cyber cafe in Agadez

Radio is a key news source and local privately-owned stations operate alongside the national state broadcaster.

Many media outlets struggle to survive financially. Journalists face difficulties, including detention or prosecution over critical reporting.

Around 10% of citizens are online.

TIMELINE

Some key events in Niger's history:

1890 - French occupy Niger.

1960 - Niger becomes independent but a severe drought devastates the country, which enters a period of political instability and coups.

1990 - A rebellion starts in northern Niger, adding to the country's political unrest.

2003 - Slavery is outlawed and Niger gains international prominence when then-US President George Bush claims Iraq was trying to obtain uranium from Niger for its nuclear programme.

2005 - UN warns that millions of people face severe malnutrition because of food shortages caused by drought and locust infestations.

2010 - A new constitution designed to restore civilian rule approved in referendum; Mahamadou Issoufou becomes president in 2011.

Tuaregs in the north of Niger
Tuareg's promote their traditions with festivals. Dissatisfaction with the central government has prompted rebellion to press demands for greater autonomy for the north

