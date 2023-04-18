Niger country profile

Map of Niger

A vast, arid state on the edge of the Sahara desert, Niger fell victim to a series of coups and political instability following independence from France in 1960.

Today the country struggles with frequent droughts, a jihadist insurgency, and poverty. Niger is betting on increased oil exploration and gold mining to help modernise its economy.

The US has a significant military presence to combat jihadists.

LEADER

President: Mohamed Bazoum

Former interior minister Mohamed Bazoum was sworn in as president in April 2021, in Niger's first democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960.

His most immediate priority is the deadly jihadist insurgency causing chaos in the west of the country and across the broader Sahel region.

MEDIA

Cyber cafe in Agadez

Radio is a key news source and local privately-owned stations operate alongside the national state broadcaster.

Many media outlets struggle to survive financially. Journalists face difficulties, including detention or prosecution over critical reporting.

Around 10% of citizens are online.

TIMELINE

Some key events in Niger's history:

1890 - France occupies Niger.

1960 - Niger becomes independent, but a severe drought devastates the country, which enters a period of political instability and coups.

1990 - A rebellion starts in northern Niger.

2010 - A new constitution designed to restore civilian rule approved in referendum; Mahamadou Issoufou becomes president in 2011.