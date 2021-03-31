Niger 'coup attempt foiled' ahead of inauguration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A armoured vehicle by the presidential palace in Niamey, Niger - archive shot
Security sources say the presidential guard fought off the assailants

An attempted coup has been thwarted in Niger following heavy gunfire overnight close to the presidential palace, security sources say.

A group of soldiers behind the assault has been arrested, AFP reports.

The attack comes two days before President-elect Mohamed Bazoum is due to be sworn in.

It will be the first transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents in Niger since the country became independent in 1960.

There has been increasing attacks by jihadist groups as well as political tensions in the country following Mr Bazoum's victory in February, the BBC's Lalla Sy reports.

His rival, Mahamane Ousmane, has rejected the result and his supporters were earlier banned from holding a protest on Wednesday in the capital, Niamey.

Former US Sahel envoy J Peter Pham tweeted that both the president elect and outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou were safe.

The gunfire started around 03:00 local time (02:00 GMT), with people in the capital saying it lasted between 15 and 30 minutes.

"We heard shots from heavy and light weapons and it lasted 15 minutes before stopping, followed by shots from light weapons," a resident told the AFP news agency.

Mohamed Bazoum, winner of Niger&#39;s presidential election (21 Feb)
Mohamed Bazoum's historic inauguration takes place on Friday

A security source told Reuters that it was a unit from a nearby air base that had tried to seize the presidential palace in Niamey.

The assailants were pushed back amid shelling and gunfire by the presidential guard, security sources told both AFP and Reuters.

President Issoufou is stepping down after two five-year terms. His successor, Mr Bazoum, is a former interior minister from the governing party.

But Mr Ousmane, who was elected president 1993 and was overthrown in a military coup three years later, alleged February's poll was rigged and some violent protests followed.

"The security situation throughout Niger remains fluid in the post-election period with the possibility of unrest and/or intercommunal clashes around the country," the US embassy said in a statement following the unrest overnight.

The armed forces in the coup-prone West African are poorly equipped and trained, and number about 25,000 in a country twice the size of the US state of Texas, AFP reports.

Niger is the world's poorest nation, according to the UN's development rankings for 189 countries.

More about Niger:

Recommended Stories

  • French airstrike in Mali killed 19 unarmed civilians, UN investigation finds

    19 of the 22 people killed by a French airstrike at a Mali wedding earlier this year were unarmed civilians who were "protected against attacks under international humanitarian law," a new United Nations report has found.Why it matters: The findings that only three of those killed were suspected militants contradict France's claims that the targets in the Jan. 3 strike near the village of Bounti, central Mali, were militants — an assertion French officials stood by after the UN report's release Tuesday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali's report recommends that Malian and French authorities conduct "an independent, credible and transparent investigation" into the strike and "possible violations of international humanitarian and human rights law," per a UN statement."This strike raises serious concerns about respect for the principles of the conduct of hostilities."Excerpt from UN reportWhat they're saying: France's Defense Ministry insisted in a statement issued in response to the UN that the strike targeted an "armed terrorist group."The ministry accused the UN fact-finding mission of failing to "distinguish credible sources from false testimonies of possible terrorist sympathizers or individuals under the influence of jihadist groups."For the record: Officials in France have been debating the issue of the country's 5,100-strong troop presence in the West Africa nation, which was under French colonial rule from 1892 until 1960, Bloomberg notes.The airstrike occurred days after five French soldiers were killed in two separate attacks, which were claimed by a branch of Al-Qaeda. French President Emmanuel Macron last month warned against any rapid withdrawal of troops in West Africa's Sahel region amid calls to withdraw forces.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ukraine reports record daily high of coronavirus-related deaths

    Ukraine registered a record daily high of 407 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, and infections are likely to rise further over the next one to two weeks, its health minister said on Wednesday. The country began rolling out vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic last month and 231,564 people had received the first shot by Wednesday, yet Health Minister Maksym Stepanov described the situation as "tense enough". The capital Kyiv, with the highest infection rate in the ex-Soviet republic of 41 million people, may be forced to restrict public transport, close schools and kindergartens, Mayor Vitali Klitschko told a daily media briefing.

  • New WRAL series focuses on murder of Michael Jordan’s father and troubling legal issues

    “Moment of Truth,” available through Amazon Prime, looks at the killing of James Jordan and the questions surrounding the conviction of Daniel Green.

  • Rochelle Hager death: TikTok star roeurboat3 dies, aged 31

    Social media star was involved in a freak accident

  • New Amy Winehouse film to mark 10 years since singer's death

    A new documentary about Amy Winehouse, in which her mother will share details about her late daughter's life, will be released in July, marking 10 years since the British singer's death at age 27. "Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On", commissioned by Britain's BBC Two and BBC Music, will be told through the narrative of the "Rehab" and "Back to Black" singer's mother Janis, who has multiple sclerosis and wants to share her memories, the broadcaster said. It described Janis as "a figure close to Amy whom we have yet to hear a lot from and whose version of events often differs from the narrative we have been told before".

  • The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks -- Should You Follow?

    An aviation giant, a leading air-conditioning manufacturer, and an elevator company make up a short list of stocks that hedge funds have been buying.

  • These 6 Core-Strengthening Exercises Help Ease Lower Back Pain

    These moves can help fix—or prevent—nagging spasms, discomfort, and achiness in your back.

  • Matt Gaetz claims he's the victim of an extortion attempt, 'demands' the DOJ release proof

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted on Tuesday night that his family is the target of an extortion attempt by a former Department of Justice official who is "seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name." Gaetz made the claim shortly after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Over a series of tweets, Gaetz said that his family has been "cooperating with federal authorities" investigating the alleged extortion attempt, and "my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals." The Times' report was an attempt to "thwart that investigation," Gaetz continued. "No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation." He went on to "demand" the Justice Department "immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations." More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationHow will America's accelerating COVID-19 vaccination drive affect the looming 4th wave of infections?

  • Israel president: 'Unconventional' unions needed after vote

    Israeli election officials Wednesday handed over the results of last week's vote to President Reuven Rivlin, nudging forward the country' elusive efforts to break political deadlock, form a government and avoid an unprecedented fifth consecutive round of balloting. Rivlin is now tasked with choosing the prime minister-designate he thinks has the best chance of assembling a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Among the contenders is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of Likud and Israel's longest-serving premier who is shadowed by his ongoing corruption trial.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • Greenland to hold election watched closely by global mining industry

    Greenland holds an election next week that could decide the fate of vast deposits of rare earth metals which international companies want to exploit and are vital to the Arctic island's hopes of economic recovery and independence. The government called the April 6 snap parliamentary poll after a junior coalition partner quit in a dispute caused by growing public concern over the potential impact of a big mining project on Greenland's pristine environment. Though Greenland is home to just over 56,000 people, the fallout from the election will be felt far beyond its borders because it has what the U.S. Geological Survey says are the world's biggest undeveloped deposits of rare earth metals.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • ‘Something Was Wrong’: 911 Dispatcher Watching George Floyd’s Arrest Was So Disturbed She Called a Supervisor

    ReutersMINNEAPOLIS—As 911 dispatcher Jena Lee Scurry watched live footage of George Floyd’s arrest, she got the sickening feeling something had gone wrong.Floyd had been on the ground with two officers for so long she thought “the screens had frozen.” That’s when she called a supervisor. “My instincts were telling me that something was wrong,” Scurry, who’s worked as a dispatcher for seven years, testified Monday at former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. “It was a gut instinct in the incident, something is not going right.”Scurry told the supervisor that Floyd’s May 25 arrest outside a Minneapolis Cup Foods looked “a little different.” “I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man,” she said in a recording of the call played in court.The arrest was very different, prosecutors stressed at the start of Chauvin’s murder trial on Monday. During opening arguments, prosecutors argued that Floyd “died one breath at a time,” as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for nearly 10 minutes, ignoring the 46-year-old Black man’s dozens of pleas for help.“You can believe your eyes that it’s homicide. It’s murder. You can believe your eyes,” special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said.Less than a year after a video of Floyd’s fatal May 25 arrest over a counterfeit $20 bill went viral, launching nationwide protests, prosecutors argued in a court that Chauvin “betrayed” his badge during the bust.“He put his knee upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him until the very breath, no ladies and gentlemen until the very life was squeezed out of him,” Blackwell said.The ex-officer knelt on Floyd for a total of “9 minutes and 29 seconds,” prosecutors said, while Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe a staggering 27 times before losing consciousness.“This case is not about split-second decision making,” Blackwell argued. “You will see, at the same time, while he’s crying out, Mr. Chauvin never moves. The knee remains on his neck, sunglasses remain undisturbed on his head. And it just goes on.”‘America Is Watching’: George Floyd Family Issues Warning as Chauvin Trial Finally BeginsChauvin, one of four officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death, has pleaded not guilty to second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. The former cop’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, argued Monday that “there are always two sides” to a story and urged jurors to ask themselves if his client simply acted as any other police officer would.During opening statements, prosecutors showed the jury one of the now-infamous videos of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, noting that bystanders were forced to call “the police on the police.”In the video, witnesses can be heard screaming at Chauvin, telling him to stop and “check his pulse.” “You got him down. Let him breathe at least,” one person yells. “He’s Black. They don’t care,” another woman says.As jurors watched the gut-wrenching video, Chauvin, dressed in a grey suit and blue face mask, took notes on a legal pad.Donald Williams, a 33-year-old MMA fighter who has worked security with off-duty MPD officers, can be heard in one of those videos begging officers to check Floyd’s pulse and stop using a “blood choke.”“There are air chokes and there are blood chokes...blood chokes cut off the circulation of your arteries,” Williams told the court on Monday, adding that he has had experience with proper chokeholds.Williams said that on May 25 when he approached the police squad car, he saw Floyd on the ground “pretty much pleading for his life.” He yelled at Chauvin about the “blood choke,” and they “looked each other dead in the eyes” while Floyd was “gasping for air,” he testified.“When I first got there Floyd was vocalizing his pain and distress, [but] the more the knee was on his neck the more you see Floyd fade away, like a fish in a bag you see his eyes slowly roll to the back of his head, his nose bleeding,” William said, calling it “torture.” Special Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell on video of George Floyd's arrest: "You will see, at the same time, while he's crying out, Mr. Chauvin never moves. The knee remains on his neck, sunglasses remain undisturbed on his head. And it just goes on." https://t.co/ur0qgmwkvf pic.twitter.com/GXX3maVVQ3— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021 By the time Floyd was loaded into an ambulance, EMTs said he had no pulse. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and there was fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that the 46-year-old died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.“We will bring you all of the evidence of all the warnings Mr. Chauvin would have heard,” Blackwell said. “Not just Mr. Floyd screaming. Bystanders, sirens—all when you [the jury] considers intent.”Nelson argued Monday that evidence will show Floyd ingested drugs during the arrest—and that’s what ultimately killed him.Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—assisted with the arrest, holding down Floyd’s legs and trying to keep concerned bystanders at bay. All three have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. They are expected to face a trial together in August.A 12-person jury made up of eight women and six men, including two alternates, will now decide if Chauvin intended to harm Floyd during the arrest. Long-simmering anger about racial injustice and police brutality exploded in the days and weeks after Floyd’s death, prompting people across the nation to take to the streets in protests. Floyd’s final pleas became a rallying cry, bringing renewed energy to the Black Lives Matter movement.‘The Whole World Is Watching’: Chauvin’s Murder Trial Isn’t Just About George FloydBefore court began on Monday, Floyd’s family and their legal team warned prosecutors at a press conference that “America is watching” the “landmark trial” that will “prove if we live up to the belief that all men are created equal.” As they spoke, a large swath of journalists crowded outside of the Hennepin County Government Center.Around the corner, Marcus X. Smith, 42, from Minneapolis, chanted and chastised the police and National Guardsmen standing watch.“Because we have so many Black people that have lost their lives at the hands of police officers, I think this is the perfect time for reconciliation, for the government and the people to actually show us that they care about a justice system,” Smith said. “We want justice. We want all of the officers found guilty.”Others who lost family members at the hands of police also attended a small gathering outside the courthouse. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner—a Black man who died in New York police custody in 2014 while telling police officers he couldn’t breathe—was also present outside the courthouse on Monday after traveling with a social justice organization to support the Floyd family.Al Sharpton and the family of George Floyd take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. “We did this before and people tweeted from all over the world that they were tired after three minutes...” pic.twitter.com/tyyTYFB60V— Sumayya Tobah (@thisissumayya) March 29, 2021 “This was so close to what happened to my son, it’s like an echo from the grave, and we’re saying, 'No more,'” Carr said. “We don’t want this to happen to another family. So this is why we stand today, we stand in solidarity with each and every family who has suffered these heinous losses.”Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, told jurors on Monday to “let common sense and reason” guide them, not “political or social causes.”“At the end of this case we’re going to spend a lot of time talking about doubt,” Nelson said, arguing that Floyd did use a counterfeit $20 to purchase cigarettes at Cup Foods and that the convenience store clerk told authorities he was under the influence when he entered the store.Pointing to the viral video played in court, Nelson urged jurors to “remember there is more to the scene than what officers see in front of them. It’s what officers can perceive to be a threat.”“Derek Chauvin did exactly as he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career,” Nelson insisted. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ted Cruz details 'caravans of illegal immigrants' at southern border

    Texas senator joins 'Hannity' to discuss what he saw on his trip to the border

  • U.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer confidence raced in March to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting views that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months, driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improving public health situation. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were fairly upbeat about the labor market, with a measure of household employment rebounding after declining in February. The survey showed more consumers intended to buy homes, cars and household appliances over the next six months.

  • Hernández: USC had a nice NCAA tournament run, but can Andy Enfield sustain it?

    USC coach Andy Enfield knew what was coming but failed to prepare his team for one of the most important games in program history.

  • Politics latest news: Race report 'reluctant to accept structural issues', says Sir Keir Starmer

    Scotland spending 30pc more per person than England China has given global trade a bad name, says Liz Truss Cameron’s lobbyist friend ‘given his own Downing Street business cards’ Brussels tries to freeze UK out of quantum and space projects Coronavirus latest news: Government '100pc confident' in AstraZeneca vaccine as Germany pulls jab again Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "disappointed" by a report into racial inequality, saying it was "reluctant" to admit problems. The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which was created by Boris Johnson after the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said there was no evidence of institutional racism in Britain, and that the country was a "beacon for other white-majority countries". Speaking during a visit to Leeds, the Labour leader said: "I'm disappointed. On the one hand, there's an acknowledgement of the problems, the issues, the challenges that face many black and minority ethnic communities. "But, on the other hand, there's a reluctance to accept that that's structural." Fellow frontbencher Lisa Nandy said the Government must not "downplay" racism on the back of the report, but look to "take it on and deal with it". Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, defended the report, telling Sky News "I doubt they [report authors] are complacent about what needs to be done now - the Government certainly isn't. "We want to live in a country which is truly post racial, where everyone has a chance to succeed in life." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Glastonbury: Jorja Smith, Coldplay and Haim to play Worthy Farm livestream

    A string of big names will perform live at Worthy Farm, after this summer's festival was cancelled.

  • Rising tides and supermoon helped free massive ship from Suez Canal

    Rescuers who dislodged the massive "Ever Given" ship from the Suez Canal on Monday got the aid of a supermoon, which raised water levels about 19 inches above normal tides and made it easier to pull the vessel, The Wall Street Journal reports.How it works: Tides are usually higher during a full or new moon. But that effect was boosted by the year's first supermoon — which occurs when a full moon orbits closest to the Earth. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."When it became clear that tugboats alone wouldn’t be able to dislodge the Ever Given, the rescue effort began looking to the supermoon’s pull on the tides and how it might help free the stranded vessel," The Journal writes.With the supermoon beginning Sunday, engineers had to work fast knowing that the higher-than-normal tides would only last a few days. The backdrop: The lodged ship created a traffic jam in one of the world's most important passageways, wreaking havoc on global trade and resulting in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.The crew working to free the ship had used a dozen tugboats by Saturday night and had dug 60 feet deep around the ship at that point. The team then got the help of a Dutch tugboat with the power to pull 285 metric tons, significantly more than the others working to pull the ship.“We were working four days with our tugs,” Captain Wessam Hafez, a chief pilot on the canal, told WSJ. “When this big tug came, immediately the stern of the ship was released from the bank.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery

    The cobblestones are deserted at the Tower of London. England’s top paid attraction, which normally draws more than 3 million visitors a year, has been closed for all but a dozen weeks since the pandemic began and international tourism to London came to an almost-complete standstill. The quiet has been surreal for Amanda Clark, one of the Tower’s famous resident guards known as Yeoman Warders, or Beefeaters.