Niger election: Mohamed Bazoum wins landmark vote amid protests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mohamed Bazoum, winner of Niger&#39;s presidential election (21 Feb)
Mohamed Bazoum, winner of Niger's presidential election (21 Feb)

A former interior minister, Mohamed Bazoum, has won Niger's presidential election, which has been hailed as a first democratic transition for the coup-prone West African state.

He took 55.75% of the vote, said the electoral commission, with opposition candidate Mahamane Ousmane on 44.25%.

Supporters of Mr Ousmane, a former president, have protested in the streets, alleging fraud.

Niger struggles with frequent droughts, insurgency and widespread poverty.

The world's poorest nation according to the UN's development rankings for 189 countries, it outlawed slavery as late as 2003.

It has been affected by a spillover of violence from two jihadist insurgencies in neighbouring Mali and Nigeria.

Mr Bazoum, 61, was the candidate for the governing party in Sunday's second-round run-off vote. He is set to succeed President Mahamdou Issoufou, who is stepping down after two five-year terms.

However, supporters of the defeated Mr Ousmane have gathered in areas seen as his strongholds in the capital, Niamey.

The BBC's Lalla Sy, in neighbouring Ivory Coast, reports that tyres are being burned and stones have been thrown at a vehicle belonging to the governing party.

Mr Ousmane, 71, was the first democratically elected president of Niger in 1993 but was overthrown in a military coup three years later.

The provisional results must still be confirmed by the constitutional court.

More about Niger

Recommended Stories

  • French COVID-19 intensive care patients at a 12-week high

    France's number of patients treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 has gone up again on Tuesday, reaching a 12-week peak of 3,435 as regional officials urge for a ban on public gatherings and consider a partial weekend lockdown. Unlike some of its neighbours, France has resisted a new national lockdown to control more contagious variants, hoping a curfew in place since Dec. 15 can contain the pandemic. France ended its second national lockdown, which ran from Oct. 30 to Dec. 15.

  • Bazoum declared winner of Niger's presidential election

    Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum was declared on Tuesday the winner of its presidential election, while his opponent alleged fraud and opposition supporters burned tyres in the streets. The provisional results must still be confirmed by the constitutional court. The election is meant to usher in Niger's first transition from one democratically elected leader to another, with President Mahamadou Issoufou stepping down after two five-year terms.

  • Niger ruling party candidate widens lead in presidential run-off

    Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum strengthened a lead over his challenger on Monday as vote-counting continued in the West African nation's presidential run-off, electoral commission data from three-quarters of constituencies showed. With 196 out of a total 266 constituencies counted, provisional results showed former interior minister Bazoum ahead of his challenger, former president Mahamane Ousmane, with nearly 52.9% of the vote. The run-off vote, meant to usher in Niger's first transition of power from one democratically elected leader to another, was held on Sunday after neither candidate secured a majority in the first round in December.

  • Rwandan exiles demand more protection after 'assassination' in South Africa

    The South African government must do more to prevent the assassination of Rwandan opposition figures on its soil, exiles have said. South African police have launched a murder investigation after Seif Bamporiki, chairman of Rwanda’s banned opposition party, the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) was shot dead on Sunday while delivering furniture in Cape Town. The two assailants also stole Mr Bamporiki’s van and mobile phone. A police spokesman said there was reason to believe the motive was 'robbery' but Rwandans in exile say it fits a pattern of targeted assassinations by Kigali under President Paul Kagame. Mr Kagame has long denied the accusations. A companion of Mr Bamporiki managed to escape but told police he had not heard the attackers speak so could not tell where they came from. Colonel Andrè Traut, spokesman for the South African police in the Western Cape, said: “We have reason to believe the motive for the murder was robbery.” “We are writing to the South African foreign affairs people to tell them they have been allowing people to come into South Africa to do these things and it’s impacting on their territorial integrity,” General Kayumba Nyamwasa, who was Chief of Staff of the Rwandan Army from 1998 to 2002, told South Africa’s Daily Maverick newspaper. “At a certain stage, South Africans will start being killed, and they won’t like that,” said Mr Nyamwasa, who has survived several assassination attempts since fleeing to South Africa 11 years ago. South Africa’s foreign affairs spokesman, Lunga Ngqengelele, said: “We can’t comment on the incident until the police have confirmed what happened.” Colonel Patrick Karegeya, formerly President Kagame’s external intelligence chief, fled to South Africa in 2006 where he helped form the RNC. Seven years later he was strangled to death in a glamorous Johannesburg hotel. South Africa’s relations with Kigali are not as cold as they were after Colonel Karegeya’s murder, but are still not “fraternal,” one source told the Telegraph yesterday. Several other Rwandan exiles have also died in mysterious circumstances in South Africa. Mr Bamporiki leaves behind a widow and three children who are also refugees in South Africa.

  • Qatar and Australia pull out of Copa America

    Qatar and Australia will not compete in the next Copa America due to scheduling conflicts, the South American soccer confederation said Tuesday. Other national teams have already expressed interest in replacing them at the tournament between June 11 and July 10, CONMEBOL spokesman Ariel Ramirez told The Associated Press.

  • UN registers steep rise in murders of Colombian activists

    Slayings of human rights leaders and mass killings of civilians are increasing at a worrying pace in Colombia, according to a United Nations report published on Tuesday. The annual U.N. report on the human rights situation in Colombia found that violence is “intensifying” in some rural areas where state presence is weak and armed groups are fighting for territorial control following the 2016 demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group. According to the U.N. report, at least 133 human rights defenders were murdered in Colombia in 2020, a 23% increase from 2019.

  • Video shows Perseverance rover's dramatic Mars landing

    The Perseverance robot is seen touching down on the Red Planet in a whirl of dust and grit.

  • Ohio police officer fired in 2019 shooting of shoplifting suspect

    Blake Rogers received more than $90,000 for 19 months of paid leave while investigators determined whether the shooting was justified.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • North Carolina Republicans double down on attacking democracy

    The rest of us need to understand that, to look it in the face, combat it, not gloss it over.

  • Huawei Mate X2 folding phone unveiled despite chip supply worries

    The firm claims the edge against rival Samsung, but faces a dwindling stockpile of smartphone chips.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Chinese Man’s Teeth Knocked Out, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage After Random Attack in NYC

    A Chinese man in New York ended up in a coma after getting beaten up on a street last Friday. The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Zheng, was out for an evening walk just a few blocks away from his home in Flushing, Queens. After having a drink, Zheng went out and came across a “very tall” person, who made small talk with him.

  • Republican senator defends pro-Trump protesters who stormed Capitol, falsely blaming insurrection on ‘fake supporters’

    Of the 250 people who have been arrested for their roles in the riot, dozens have been connected to right-wing groups that support Donald Trump

  • 'Succession' star Nicholas Braun shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian after she files for divorce from Kanye West

    "Would you be down to meet a new person, a totally kind of different guy?" the actor asked Kardashian West in an Instagram video.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Perdue ditches Senate run after Trump Mar-a-Lago meeting

    Reports suggest meeting with former president last week ‘did not go well’

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Shailene Woodley confirmed she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers and gave the first glimpse at her ring that could be worth $500,000

    Ajay Anad of diamond search engine Rare Carat told Insider that the ring seemingly features a diamond of 6 carats.

  • Elon Musk appeared to make another dig at rival Jeff Bezos over a report that Musk's attention is drifting away from Tesla

    The two tech moguls have a yearslong feud that began over their competing outer space ambitions, SpaceX and Blue Origin.