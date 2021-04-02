Niger inaugurates president in 1st democratic power transfer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DALATOU MAMANE
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger is swearing in its new president Friday in the West African nation’s first democratic transfer of power.

Newly elected President Mohamed Bazoum’s inauguration Friday comes days after Niger’s security forces thwarted an attempted military coup at the presidential palace overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday. Niger already faces unprecedented threats from Islamic extremists near its troubled border with Mali.

Bazoum succeeds President Mahamadou Issoufou who is stepping down after serving two terms, in accordance with Niger’s constitution. Issoufou’s decision to respect the constitution has been widely hailed and paves the way for Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960. The West African nation has seen four coups.

Fears, however, have been mounting that the inauguration could prompt more violence in Niger. The latest massacre killing at least 137 people came on the same day the constitutional court certified Bazoum's electoral victory. And at least 100 others were killed in villages near the border on the day that Niger announced the presidential election would go to a second round on Feb. 21.

Security was tight Friday in the capital, Niamey.

Bazoum is Issoufou’s chosen successor and a longtime Cabinet minister who is from Niger’s small ethnic Arab minority. He was a former interior minister in Niger and is also a teacher by training.

His main election rival, Mahamane Ousmane, has rejected election results claiming fraud. Supporters for Ousmane have held mass demonstrations.

Recommended Stories

  • Sharon Stone's memoir: 5 key moments from The Beauty of Living Twice

    The Hollywood star's autobiography details family abuse, that Basic Instinct scene and health scares.

  • Bitcoin uses as much energy as Sweden and is on course to use even more. Experts say that's a 'major problem' for its future.

    Bill Gates has said bitcoin was "not a great climate thing." As it surges in value, miners hunt for more tokens with networks of energy-hungry computers.

  • Officials found an unaccompanied 4-year-old boy walking toward the US border, as Biden faces a surge in migrant children trying to enter

    Mexico's National Migration Institute said the boy, from Honduras, was found alone and walking toward the US border near the Rio Grande river.

  • Federally operated mobile COVID-19 vaccine units roll out in Maryland

    More mobile vaccine units are now in Maryland.

  • A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

    No one was injured when a deer crashed through a school bus windshield and landed on a student in Virginia, according to local reports.

  • Emmanuel Macron announces strict new coronavirus lockdown measures in televised address

    Emmanuel Macron has announced strict new month-long measures including closing schools for three weeks, abandoning his efforts to keep France out of a third coronavirus lockdown. The French president had ignored the pleas of his scientific advisors to close up the country in January but the spread of the contagious British variant and spiking infections forced him into a U-turn. "We will lose control if we do not move now," he said in a televised address. Non-essential shops will be closed and travel more than 10km from home is forbidden, unless there is a good reason. Travel between French regions is banned from April 5. People must work from home if they can and a 7pm curfew will stay in place, as Mr Macron extended measures in some French regions to the whole country. Mr Macron had hoped to pursue a “third way” of fighting coronavirus without ordering people to stay at home and keeping the economy as open as possible. In February it had appeared that Mr Macron’s gamble had paid off with cases flatlining under a curfew but with shops and schools open. He was forced to act after daily coronavirus cases doubled to about 40,000 and hospitals in infection hotspots like Paris were swamped. 44 percent of people in intensive care with Covid were below 65, he said.

  • Five takeaways from Biden's White House cabinet

    After delays, Biden's team of top White House aides at now steering the US federal government.

  • Shopping for flights? Change fees and other pre-pandemic penalties are back or returning soon on cheapest tickets

    With vacation travel rebounding, several airlines are reinstating ticket restrictions they lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Defending Miami Open champ Ash Barty reaches final; Korda, Tsitsipas lose quarterfinals

    Sebastian Korda’s spectacular Miami Open run is over.

  • Oxfam suspends two aid workers amid sex exploitation claims in DR Congo

    Some staff fear the charity has not learnt the lessons of the 2018 Haiti scandal, the Times reports.

  • Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension

    The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension. Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.

  • Mini-break capital Prague faces tourist-free Easter - again

    Jakub Ricica's traditional Czech pub 'Deminka', located just behind the National Museum and a short stroll from dozens of hotels, is a magnet for the flocks of tourists who descend on Prague every year for the Easter break. "Easter is usually the first weekend in Prague where things start to get really busy, and then it just keeps going," said Ricica, who estimates that tourists generate about 60 percent of the revenue for his pub, which was founded in 1882. Prague's location in the heart of Europe, along with its fairy-tale centre of cobbled streets, Baroque architecture and castle perched on a hill overlooking the city, have made it a popular destination for long weekends such as Easter.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to public duties

    The 94-year-old monarch, who has continued to carry out her official duties by videolink since a lockdown was imposed at the start of the year, visited the Air Forces memorial in Surrey to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force.The district of Runnymede is close to Windsor Castle, west of London, where the queen has been staying with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who recently spent four weeks in hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure."It's been a long time since I've been here," said Elizabeth, who is also Queen of Australia, as she arrived.The last engagement she performed in public came in December at Windsor when she thanked local volunteers and key workers.

  • Social media posts and online ads claiming to sell COVID-19 vaccines are lying. Here's how to protect yourself from getting scammed.

    From a smuggling ring in China to a purported biotech exec in Washington State, bad actors are hawking fake coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

  • Nobody Knows Food and Drinks like an Opera Singer

    GREGOR HOHENBERG/SONY MUSICLudovic Tézier has a secret to share with me. Never mind that as one of the finest baritones in the world his booming voice makes it hard to be discreet.“The truth about opera singers is that food and drinks are pretty much the only topic we discuss. When they know you’ve been hired to sing in a new opera house, your musician friends will give you their list,” he tells me. “Where to get the best täffelspitz with cream spinach if you’re in Vienna. The address of Pavarotti’s cook in Genova. The best wine bar in Madrid. Believe me, nobody knows food and drinks like an opera singer.”Can the Roaring Twenties Teach Us About Post-Pandemic Life?How to Avoid Overhyped and Overpriced BourbonSuch is the unconventional life of travel led by opera singers, or at least was before the spread of Covid-19. And that life also came with its spells of homesickness. “I remember my debut at the Met,” says Tézier. “It was the year 2000 and I was singing Escamillo in Carmen. I loved New York City right away but food wise, it was challenging. The Parmigiano cheese I found at my local supermarket was from Cincinnati. So, when my American agent asked me to stay one more week for a televised concert—the opportunity of a lifetime she insisted—I said no way, I’m out of here. I need to go back home for real cheese! She thought I was nuts. Obviously, the New York food scene has changed a lot since then, only for the better.”In the last 20 years, 52-year old Tézier has been back at the Metropolitan Opera many times, most notably in Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor as the main character’s villainous father. (This 2011, production is currently available for streaming on the Met’s website.)In December, providing Lincoln Center reopens in time, Tézier is set to sing the tragic title role in Rigoletto, one of Verdi’s finest operas. The great Italian composer is very much on Tézier’s mind these days as shown by his exquisite first solo album simply titled Verdi (Sony Classical), which was just released this winter. “We recorded in Bologna, which is one of the very best places to eat and drink in the world. I mean Luciano [Pavarotti] grew up a few miles away in Modena. That says it all.”For Tézier, his love of food and drink began by the Mediterranean where he grew up on France’s beautiful coast. He still speaks with a warm and musical accent common in his hometown of Marseilles. “What really rocked my world was a summer holiday in the Gers region, that’s in the Southwest of France. We were staying on a farm and believe me, there was a depth of knowledge there,” he recalls. “I remember this woman, beautifully-named Zélie. What a cook! She prepared zucchini flowers fritters that were heavenly. With the male flowers, mind you, because if you use the females you ruin the chain of reproduction. And she made incredible pastries in her wood oven. The thin dough was filled with crab apples in an Armagnac sauce.” GREGOR HOHENBERG/SONY MUSIC Since then, the famed brandy has remained a personal favorite of his. “I remember the locals pouring Armagnac in balloon glasses, savoring it and talking about the variety of tastes they perceived. I remember the wonderful, vanilla-like smell of the alcohol maturing in the oak barrels. And seeing the transparent color of the [unaged] brandy presented in a thimble for everybody to admire and the mahogany colors of the mature one. Beautiful memories.”Is there a vocal benefit to drinking before a concert or is liquor a singing hazard? “We’ve all heard the urban legends,” Tézier admits. “Namely that you should drink whiskey to get a lower register or a glass of Bordeaux to lubricate the vocal cords. Personally, I don’t do any of it for the same reason that an athlete doesn’t drink before a game. Alcohol stiffens the muscles and that’s all the vocal cords are, it’s pretty simple. So, I enjoy a nice drink after a show or on my downtime in Alsace.”Mangia! Inside Luciano Pavarotti’s Italian KitchenTézier, his wife, the soprano Cassandre Berthon, and their young son, have settled into a house near wine country in Dorlisheim, which is not too far from Strasburg. “A guy from Marseilles who finds a home in Alsace, it’s not that common, but it’s my story,” says Tézier. “I’m in awe of the savoir faire of these winemakers who are our neighbors. I can recommend the Rangen de Thann for instance, a wonderful, joyous white wine. It is also a rarity because the workers have to rope down the hill to collect the grapes. A wine like that can produce in you great emotions. Pretty much like music. There is great music all around…and then there is Mozart.”So if Rangen de Thann goes with Mozart, then what do you drink while listening to Verdi’s operas? Tézier doesn’t miss a beat. “A glass of Amarone della Valpolicella,” he says. “Spicy and deep, with a touch of a violent, beastly feeling to it…That wine is pure Verdi.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A member of Baylor’s first Final Four team praises Baylor’s current Final Four team

    Jack Robinson, a member of Baylor’s first Final Four team in 1948, is thrilled to see the Bears return to that stage.

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • Ben Shapiro said long lines at polling places aren't a sign of voter suppression, comparing them to Disneyland queues

    The conservative radio host was defending Georgia's new election law, which Democrats say targets minorities and amounts to voter suppression.

  • Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Police supervisor tells court that officers 'could have ended' restraint of George Floyd

    Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Jurors have heard from 17 witnesses and have seen police and surveillance videos of George Floyd's arrest.