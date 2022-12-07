Nigeria 2023 election: The hunt for children and the dead

Nduka Orjinmo - BBC News, Abuja
·6 min read
A Catholic sister gets her fingerprints captured during the INEC voters registration exercise at the Area 10 centre in Abuja, Nigeria June 23
Voters' fingerprints were taken when they went to register earlier this year

As soon as Nigeria's first-ever digital electoral register was uploaded on to the internet people began noticing problems.

Amateur digital sleuths uncovered numerous voter cards that appeared to have photos of children on them. Others on the preliminary list seemed to have registered more than once, simply by changing their facial expression, clothes or the way they were sitting.

The legal minimum voting age is 18 and by registering children as well as getting people more than one vote, crooked politicians can inflate their support.

Questions are now being asked about how these duplicate would-be voters slipped through the expensive fingerprint and facial recognition technology that was recently introduced.

Details such as age, gender, fingerprints and photos were taken at the registration centres of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) with hopes of eliminating such problems.

In next February's hotly contested general election any discrepancies could be the difference between victory and defeat.

Problems were 'obvious'

Just by looking at the voter cards it is easy to tell that some of them carry the image of the same person but somehow Inec staff could not pick this up.

"It was so obvious that you don't need any scientific process to identify the underage voters who registered," said Sunny Dada from the Institute for Media and Society in Lagos.

A total of 23 Inec officials are now being investigated for their alleged roles in the illegal registrations.

It has not been uncommon in the past for the dead to turn up on the electoral register as deaths are not always officially recorded, but it was the appearance of children and those registering multiple times that caused widespread concerns.

The problems, which have been documented in past elections, have now become glaring with the innovation of a digital register.

In the past, only hard copies of the register were available and as they were posted on the walls of polling units or local council buildings, it was hard to build a national picture.

A woman looking at papers on the wall
Only hard copies of the voters' register were available in the past and had to be inspected at local polling stations

But now, the first digital register allows anyone anywhere to scrutinise the details of a record 93.5 million people - nine million up from last time - who have registered to vote.

Tech-savvy young Nigerians have taken up the challenge and have developed techniques to trawl through the huge data set looking for irregularities.

One digital detective said on Twitter that they discovered thousands of multiple registrations, another tweeted a prototype of an age predictor that could weed out children from the register.

Journalist Jaafar Jaafar chose a more difficult route, manually inspecting hundreds of thousands of names and faces on the register.

"Any page that had a landscape rather than portrait photo or photos of people laughing raised red flags for me," he told the BBC.

Some of those who were underage or had registered multiple times had first got on the list as far back as 2011, he said.

Arguably, the transparency of the preliminary digital register is a sign that the process is working as Inec is obliged to respond to objections to names on the list.

The commission said it welcomed the "help" of Nigerians to clean up the register and a corrected list would be released before the 25 February elections.

But when it released the preliminary list in November it said it had already cleaned it up in the three months following the end of the registration period.

Conspiracy theories

Officials said they had spotted and scrubbed 2.7 million incorrect entries, yet underage or duplicate registrations are still being uncovered.

As a result many have been disturbed by the recent discoveries by ordinary citizens and some have unleashed a stream of conspiracies.

In a vast country where people are very sensitive to regional divisions, there have been accusations that Inec has favoured the north, where people have historically voted in large numbers.

Many have pointed out that Inec's clean-up mostly affected voters in southern Nigeria. For example, in Bayelsa state almost 70% of new registrations were invalidated over discrepancies.

But underage and multiple registrations have been spotted across Nigeria, and many have also been unearthed in the south.

"It is a nationwide phenomenon, there are so many irregularities with the register," said Mr Jaafar from northern Kano state, adding that part of his motivation was to debunk such conspiracies.

Many, like Mr Dada, are concerned about these issues when the election is just months away, but Inec chairman Mahmood Yakubu has moved to assure Nigerians that no underage voter will cast a ballot.

People wait to get registered during the INEC voters registration exercise at the Area 10 centre in Abuja, Nigeria June 23, 2022
People had to queue for a long time in some places in order to register to vote

Nigeria has had many problems with the electoral process in the past and it was thought that the introduction of new electronic technology would make things easier, but there have been challenges.

More than seven million people who filled out the initial online form before the portal closed in July could not go on to complete a physical registration at Inec offices, where there seemed to be a shortage of personnel and machines used to capture voters' details.

Also, millions of newly registered voters have not received a card that will enable them vote next year, though Inec has assured the public that they will be ready from mid-December.

The presidential election will also be the first time results from polling units can be viewed in real time and transmitted electronically to Inec headquarters in Abuja, using technology that was highly praised by observers after it was trialled at state elections in Osun, Ekiti and Anambra states.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System is an electronic device that authenticates voters on election day using details, such as fingerprints, taken by Inec during registration to ensure that only those who are eligible get to vote.

Many believe it makes elections harder to rig, and despite repeated protestations against its use, especially from the governing APC party, which says it might not work in rural areas where internet connection is poor, Inec has said there is no going back.

But as the preliminary register has shown, technology cannot provide a solution to all the problems associated with credible elections in Nigeria.

"We thought it would solve the challenges of underaged voters and multiple registrations. But as we have seen, technology has its limits especially when you have officials that are willing to be corrupt," said Mr Dada.

Recommended Stories

  • It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds

    Kari Lake and the increasingly delusional Arizona Republican Party want Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs to be investigated for 'suppressing free speech.'

  • Georgia Senate runoff live updates: Polls have now closed -- when to expect results

    Georgia's Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker comes to a close on Tuesday after more than a year of campaigning, several controversies and record-breaking turnout. Walker, a businessman and local football legend, and Warnock, a noted reverend in Atlanta, first faced off in November's general election. State officials said Tuesday they anticipate record turnout for a midterm runoff, with more than 1.4 million votes possibly cast on Election Day, on top of the nearly 1.9 million early votes.

  • Arizona Republicans silent on Donald Trump's plan to become our king

    Former president Trump wants to discard the U.S. Constitution, which he swore an oath to protect, and Republicans aren't condemning him?

  • Will a federal judge's smackdown of Kari Lake and Mark Finchem start a trend?

    Kari Lake promises to keep fighting the election in court. Lawyers that might help her would be wise to consider what a federal judge just did.

  • GOP Lawmaker Flat-Out Refuses To Condemn Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution

    Trump "says a lot of things," noted Ohio Rep. David Joyce, who insisted he "can't be chasing every one of these crazy statements."

  • Mitt Romney Mocks 'RINO' Trump Over His Call To Torch Constitution

    The Utah senator joined other Republicans in denouncing the ex-president's remarks over the weekend.

  • Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

    The CNN anchor took a moment to recover from his own barb after Trump declared that he wanted the Constitution terminated.

  • Georgia Republicans are losing faith in Herschel Walker as his runoff election concludes, report says

    Republican allies have privately said that Walker's chances of winning in Georgia are very slim, Politico reported.

  • Senate GOP pans Trump call to terminate Constitution

    Former President Trump’s weekend call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election results was met with derision and opposition by Senate Republicans on Monday. “I think it’s ridiculous talk,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), a newly minted member of GOP leadership. “To besmirch our dedication to the Constitution…

  • Special counsel subpoenas election officials in 3 states in Trump probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The special counsel overseeing two federal investigations related to Donald Trump has issued grand jury subpoenas to local election officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin as part of an inquiry into efforts to overturn the Republican former president's loss in the 2020 U.S. election. Two of the Nov. 22 subpoenas from special counsel Jack Smith that were sent to officials in Wisconsin's Milwaukee and Dane counties sought "any and all communications in any form to, from or involving" Trump or his campaign between June 1, 2020, and his final day as president on Jan. 20, 2021, according to copies seen by Reuters.

  • The GOP’s House Majority Is Even Flimsier Than We Thought

    Kent NishimuraLeft in the wake of the countervailing forces that made the 2022 midterms so unusual are 18 GOP House seats set to become the new battleground in 2024.And as if New York didn’t have enough influence over the country, a handful of flipped seats there could once again make the difference between Democratic and Republican control of the House.Known as crossover seats, what these 18 all have in common is a Republican victor who prevailed in a district that President Joe Biden won in 20

  • Why SCOTUS Could Be About to Unleash Frankenstein’s Monster

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn Moore v. Harper—scheduled for oral argument on Wednesday, Dec. 7—the Supreme Court will decide whether to resurrect the previously dead “Independent State Legislature Theory”–in a way that some commentators believe may pose “an existential threat to our democracy” and could enable “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.”Proponents of the “ISLT”–Independent State Legislature Theory–believe that the U.S. Constitution besto

  • GOP Strategist: Trump Can't Treat The Constitution Like His Wives

    "You can't just get rid of it when it no longer suits your purposes," Alice Stewart said after the thrice-married president suggested ending the Constitution.

  • Rudy Giuliani failed to answer basic questions at his attorney-misconduct hearing

    The opposing counsel grew frustrated at Giuliani's off-topic responses: "I'm asking you what time it is, and you're telling me how to make a watch."

  • JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald's CIA Involvement

    BettmannThe CIA holds documents that show presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in an intelligence operation before the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a prominent Kennedy assassination reporter alleged Tuesday.“We’re talking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” reporter Jefferson Morley said.Morley claimed the CIA operation involving Oswald took place in the summer of 1963, three months before the assassination. The allegation from Morley, wh

  • Fox News' Decision to Sever Ties With Lara Trump Speaks Volumes About Donald Trump's Declining Power

    Donald Trump was dealt another blow to his 2024 presidential campaign and this setback offers more insight as to how his serious his candidacy is being viewed. Over the weekend, Fox News announced that Lara Trump would not be a contributor to their network. A source told The Washington Post that her dismissal is solely […]

  • Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersTwo explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over

  • Trump Opens His Uneducated Mouth And Says Parts Of Constitution Should Face "Termination"

    Trump is yet again running around his mouth about things that will only benefit his corrupt agenda. This time, he’s commenting on the Constitution. The remarks were courtesy of his “Truth Social” media platform that were posted on Saturday.

  • GOP Election Losers Are Getting Even Weirder on Twitter

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesA month after losing his gubernatorial election, Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano was tweeting pictures of what he implied were suspicious clouds.“Over Franklin County today,” Mastriano tweeted on Sunday, above four pictures of airplane trails across the Pennsylvania sky. He followed up with a link to an article about proposed future plans to study the effect of artificial clouds on climate change. The tweet appeared to be a nod to the “chemtrails” consp

  • A Georgia House candidate who's repeated Trump's election lies has been accused of illegally voting 9 times

    Brian Pritchard — a candidate for a Georgia state seat — allegedly voted multiple times as a convicted felon, according to a local report.