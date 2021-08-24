Nigeria approves Sinopharm COVID vaccine, expects 7.7 million doses

FILE PHOTO: The 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
·1 min read

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria has recently approved China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19, the head of the country's primary healthcare agency said on Tuesday.

Nigeria has been allocated 7.7 million doses of the vaccine through the COVAX scheme aimed at providing vaccines to developing countries.

Dr. Faisal Shuaib, head of Nigeria's National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, did not say when the Sinopharm doses would arrive or be administered.

Cases are rising https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/nigeria in Nigeria with daily new infections increasing 10 fold from levels seen in July, according to a Reuters tally.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with some 200 million people, has vaccinated only a small fraction https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta of them, largely due to lack of supply. So far, some 2 million people, or 1% of the population, have received one dose of vaccine while fewer than 1 million have received two.

The rollout of vaccines, which had been halted on July 9 because supplies had run out after a first phase, resumed on Aug. 16.

During the first phase, Nigeria used doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine received through COVAX. It has since received supplies of Moderna's vaccine donated by the United States, which are being used for the second phase.

Johnson & Johnson shots purchased by Nigeria via an African Union scheme are also expected to be used.

Nigeria has recorded 187,588 cases of COVID-19 and 2,276 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to official data, although the figures could be much higher given that only 2.7 million samples have been tested.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Edmund Blair and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden defends US troop pullout from Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden on Sunday defended his administration's decision to pull U.S troops out of Afghanistan. Biden told reporters at the White House that history will record that the drawdown was the "logical, rational and right decision to make." (Aug. 22)

  • U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in West Bank and Gaza

    A U.S. donation of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza on Tuesday, as Palestinian officials work to boost uptake and counter a surge in new cases by requiring some workers to get the jab. The Palestinians began administering vaccines in February, but despite having purchased or received what officials have called "an abundance of doses", uptake has stalled at just 35% of age-eligible Palestinians in the West Bank, and around 11% in Gaza. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, whose Palestinian Authority (PA) has limited self-rule in the West Bank, said on Monday that unvaccinated public-sector employees would be put on unpaid leave, with immediate effect.

  • 3-year-old riding tricycle dies after hit-and-run driver crashes into her, NC cops say

    The girl was riding on a cul-de-sac, officials said.

  • COVID vaccine booster shot available now at Tarrant-area clinics for immunocompromised

    Tarrant County Public Heath is offering the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at multiple clinics this week.

  • Friend speaks about finding dead bodies of couple shot dead in Utah campsite after warning of ‘creepy’ man

    Local law enforcement is ‘conducting an ongoing homicide investigation’ into deaths of couple in Utah forest

  • Cuomo accused of ‘disgusting betrayal’ for pardoning Brink’s truck robber as he left office

    David Gilbert was serving 75 years for his role in the notorious 1981 raid that left two police officers and a guard dead

  • Couple found dead at campsite after complaining of ‘creepy’ man

    Police are treating the deaths as murder

  • Why Wall Street Thinks BioNTech Stock Could Sink 25%

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) might not be the best-known of the leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. The company has been largely overshadowed by its big partner Pfizer and by Moderna, at least in the U.S. However, BioNTech has been the biggest winner in the group so far this year with its shares skyrocketing more than 350%. Here's why Wall Street thinks BioNTech stock could sink 25% within the next 12 months.

  • We're entering a new age of asteroid science

    Scientists are gathering more data, details and answers about asteroids than ever before.Why it matters: Asteroids are thought to be key to unlocking exactly how planets and other bodies formed from a roiling mass of gas and dust orbiting the Sun billions of years ago.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.These relatively small bodies in the solar system represent the leftovers of planet formation — from pristine asteroids that haven't changed much in billion

  • Moderna Could Follow Pfizer With A Covid Shot Approval — But Is Moderna Stock A Buy?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after the Pfizer and BioNTech win FDA approval for their rival Covid shot? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • New Zealand locked down after a single COVID-19 case. Now 148 people are infected, and experts are worried

    A New Zealand government minister said Sunday that the Delta variant raised "big questions" about the country's COVID-19 "elimination" plans.

  • The Covid Threat Is Here to Stay. What That Means for Drugmakers.

    At this moment, the molecules that form the genetic code of the virus that causes Covid-19 are reshuffling themselves in the cells of millions of people around the world. Since the Delta variant set off a deadly wave of Covid infections in India six months ago, the fight against the pandemic has been changing. Now, the U.S. is reporting more than 140,000 new cases a day, and hospitals are beginning to buckle in some parts of the country.

  • 'Vaxxed' Hilary Duff Tests Positive for a Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

    The 33-year-old actress also called the Delta variant a "little b—h" in a recent Instagram Story.

  • Doctors question the optics and the scientific rationale behind the plan for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.

    The decision to give out extra doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines pits federal health officials who say the shots may not protect people from severe disease in the future against the public-health experts who disagree with their logic.

  • Researchers seek powerful antibody against many variants; breakthrough cases may be less infectious

    Two separate research teams last week reported on laboratory tests of monoclonal antibodies that appear to protect against a broad range of COVID-19 virus variants. One study, published on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine bit.ly/3kgzEZU, identified "high-level, broad-spectrum" antibodies in blood samples from survivors of the original SARS outbreak in 2003 who recently received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In test tube experiments, some of the SARS survivors' antibodies induced by the vaccine could neutralize not only all of the current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, but also five viruses that have been identified in bats and pangolins and that have the potential to cause human infection.

  • How much should vaccinated South Carolinians worry about ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases?

    So you’ve gotten the vaccine. How worried should you be about still getting COVID-19?

  • Carnival Cruise Line Tightening Passenger COVID Vaccine Requirements

    Carnival said effective August 28th through October, for departures from all Atlantic and Gulf homeports, only children under 12 and adults with a medical condition that prohibits their vaccination are exempt from vaccination requirements to sail.

  • Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Less than a month into a COVID-19 vaccine booster drive, Israel is seeing signs of an impact on the country's high infection and severe illness rates fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, officials and scientists say. Delta hit Israel in June, just as the country began to reap the benefits of one of the world's fastest vaccine roll-outs. With an open economy and most curbs scrapped, Israel went from single-digit daily infections and zero deaths to around 7,500 daily cases last week, 600 people hospitalized in serious condition and more than 150 people dying in that week alone.

  • Trump booed when he tells rally to get vaccinated

    "You gotta what you have to do. But - I recommend take the vaccine! I did it, it's good, take the vaccine" Trump said. His comments were immediately met by sounds of booing and jeering.The CDC says 201 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 170 million are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.The tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • The Latest: Hawaii gov seeks to limit visits to the islands

    Hawaii’s governor is urging residents and potential visitors to limit travel to the islands to essential business while the state struggles to control outbreaks of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Gov. David Ige wants to curtail travel to Hawaii through the end of October. Hawaii’s seven-day average of new daily cases hit 671 on Monday, more than triple the level four weeks earlier.