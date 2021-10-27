Nigeria’s CBDC, the eNaira is now live

Fasika Zelealem
·2 min read

Following the launch of Nigeria’s CBDC website in September, the eNaira, designed to complement the nation’s physical currency, has officially launched.

Despite Nigeria’s tricky relationship with cryptocurrency, which culminated in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) placing a ban on virtual currency transactions within the banking sector in February, that hasn’t stopped the continuing growth of the industry.

While the move by CBN was intended to regulate Nigeria’s rapidly growing crypto ecosystem, many industry insiders believe it was reckless and motivated by fear of the unknown.

The CNB intended to launch the CBDC on October 25 after initially failing on October 1, but insisted the delay was down to wanting to release a reliable project that has long-term sustainability.

The two applications required for using the CBDC, the eNaira speed wallet and eNaira merchant wallet, are both available for download on the Google and Apple app stores.

The eNaira was developed by fintech company Britt, who is also responsible for the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank CBDC.

Nigeria became the first country in Africa to launch a CBDC and according to its official website, the eNaira will “cultivate of economic growth, provide cheaper remittances, limit fraudulent behaviour, and is secure, among other benefits for its use”.

Why was crypto banned?

Part of the justification for the banning of cryptocurrency in February, according to insider sources from CBN was that the bank attempted to get remittance dollars to flow back into the official channels to support the exchange rate.

Other excuses by the CBN also include the fact that, unlike traditional currencies, crypto is not subject to monetary policy, while further criticising it is high volatility and opaqueness.

Notably, the Apex bank pointed at an instance where at least three million Nigerians lost about 18bn Naira (or $47m) to a Ponzi scheme that was facilitated by cryptocurrency.

Well, the CBN didn’t have it all easy on their own path either as there was a serious backlash from all angles, especially from the fintech sector who fears that the CBN move may paint the country as hostile and further affect the growth rate of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Additional research by Oyinloye Bosun.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Democrats unveil corporate tax for Biden agenda

    (Reuters) -Leading Democratic senators unveiled legislation on Tuesday to impose a 15% minimum tax on the most profitable U.S. corporations, saying the levy would help finance President Joe Biden's social policy and climate change plans. The proposal, part of a two-pronged legislative strategy to curtail tax avoidance by corporations and the wealthy, was put forward by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, both Democrats, along with Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Totally Fooled Betsy DeVos and Pumped Her Family For Millions, Says Witness

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos invested nearly $100 million in Theranos after a marathon meeting with the biotech startup’s founder Elizabeth Holmes, a director of the billionaire’s family office testified on Tuesday.Lisa Peterson, who manages private equity investments for the DeVos clan’s RDV Corporation, told jurors at Holmes’ California wire fraud trial that she and members of the Michigan-based dynasty flew to Silicon Valley in 2014 to meet Holmes

  • Chinese authorities have told Evergrande's billionaire founder to use his own money to pay down the company's $300 billion debt, Bloomberg reports

    Hui Ka Yan's net worth is about $7.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Evergrande's debt pile is $300 billion.

  • Tom Schwartz Reveals His Home Equity Loan Was Denied: "I Just Kinda Wanna Cry"

    On this season of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have each revealed plans to take out home equity loans to finance their latest venture, a new bar called Schwartz and Sandy's. However, on the show's October 26 episode, Schwartz opened up about hitting an unexpected bump in the road. "I found out that my home equity loan got denied," he told Lisa Vanderpump. "But I still have a small business loan pending." In an interview, Schwartz shared more details about his financial situati

  • Another Chinese Developer Defaults in Wake of Evergrande Crisis

    China Evergrande Group (3333.HongKong), the country’s largest property and real estate group, is struggling with $305 billion worth of debt, and narrowly avoided default last week by repaying a $83.5 million coupon payment at the last minute. China’s government and regulators have tightened control on leverage in the property sectors in the past few months, which makes it harder for developers to refinance, and for their customers to take on debt to buy houses.

  • The Single Biggest Reason to Sell Shiba Inu Right Now

    For instance, a number of well-known cryptocurrencies have left the broad-based S&P 500 eating their dust over the past couple of years. Perhaps no digital currency embodies this move more than meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). The Shiba Inu dog breed has inspired a couple of popular cryptocurrencies.

  • Capital Gains on Inherited Property

    Inheritance can make your taxes tricky. If you inherit property or assets, as opposed to cash, you generally don’t owe taxes until you sell those assets. These capital gains taxes are then calculated using what’s known as a stepped-up cost basis. … Continue reading → The post Capital Gains on Inherited Property appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • A Big Change Is Coming to Social Security in 2022. Are You Prepared?

    If you've ever glanced at your paycheck, you'll notice that Social Security takes a chunk out of it. In 2021, the wage cap is $142,800, and earnings beyond that point aren't subject to Social Security taxes.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Shares dive in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

    (Reuters) -Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, lost almost a third of their value on Tuesday, a second straight daily decline after a steep rally last week. The stock closed down 29.6% at $59.07 with its price swinging wildly between $55.50 and $91.35 during the session. The pullback followed a 845% rally last week after the company was linked publicly to Trump for the first time.

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • Democrats Are Considering Several Significant Tax Hikes. Here’s the List.

    A rundown of tax proposals under consideration to fund Democrats' economic package.

  • Your HSA is not a savings account, it’s an investment account, and you can turn it into a serious nest egg

    Health savings accounts allow you to save money, but they also allow you to invest. And the growth is tax free.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Billionaires Blast Wealth Tax: ‘One-Way Ticket to Venezuela’

    REUTERSIt has been a summer of scrutiny for the ultra-rich—and now the billionaires are fighting amongst themselves.The culprit: a so-called “Billionaire Income Tax” that Democrats in Congress are reportedly mulling to help finance Biden’s agenda. The proposal would only target several hundred of the wealthiest Americans by taxing the rising values of certain assets, like stocks, even before they are sold.“I doubt it’s legal, and it’s stupid,” the billionaire investor Leon Cooperman complained t

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, as it’s known, has risen 13% in the past 24 hours, according to data from C