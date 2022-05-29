Nigeria CDC has confirmed 21 monkeypox cases this year

FILE PHOTO: CDC microscopic image shows monkeypox virus particles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria has confirmed 21 cases of monkeypox since the start of the year with one death reported, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said late on Sunday.

Monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection, is endemic in the African countries of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

But it has caused global alarm after more than 200 suspected and confirmed cases of the virus were detected in at least 19 countries since early May, mostly in Europe. No deaths have been reported so far.

The NCDC said out of 61 suspected cases of monkeypox reported since January, 21 had been confirmed with one death, that of a 40-year-old man. The cases were reported in nine states and the federal capital Abuja.

"Among the 21 cases reported in 2022 so far, there has been no evidence of any new or unusual transmission of the virus, nor changes in its clinical manifestation documented (including symptoms, profile and virulence)," NCDC said.

Six of the cases were detected this month, it said.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Eco-fascist’ violence targets old scapegoats for new fears

    Mass shooting suspects, including the man arrested for the recent Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store massacre, are increasingly invoking the so-called eco-fascist movement, which launders racist and anti-immigrant conspiracy theories through the lens of environmentalism. The Buffalo suspect, who has been charged with the murder of 10 predominantly Black shoppers at a grocery store, identified as…

  • Pope, Anglican, Scottish church leaders to pray in Africa

    Pope Francis, the archbishop of Canterbury and the leader of a the church of Scotland will together lead a prayer vigil for peace while visiting South Sudan next month, the Vatican said Saturday. It released details of the pontiff’s itinerary of his July 2-7 African travels, which he will begin in Congo. Then he travels to South Sudan, where he will make what is being billed as an historic “ecumenical pilgrimage of peace” along with the Rev. Justin Welby, who heads the Anglican church, and the Right Rev. Iain Greenshields, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

  • Roll call: Here's how WNC's members of Congress voted the week of May 20-26

    Thom Tillis voted nay on eight of the nine key votes in the Senate over the past week.

  • US Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ease by Yearend

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ease by YearendFirmer consumer spending and a decisive n

  • Disease experts call on WHO, governments for more action on monkeypox

    Some prominent infectious disease experts are pushing for faster action from global health authorities to contain a growing monkeypox outbreak that has spread to at least 20 countries. They are arguing that governments and the World Health Organization should not repeat the early missteps of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the detection of cases, helping the virus spread. While monkeypox is not as transmissible or dangerous as COVID, these scientists say, there needs to be clearer guidance on how a person infected with monkeypox should isolate, more explicit advice on how to protect people who are at risk, and improved testing and contact tracing.

  • Life after adoption

    Abortion opponents say unwanted pregnancies should end in adoption. What happens when a child is given up?

  • High-profile GOP primary losses could make passing Pa.’s next budget painful

    Capitol insiders believe the poor primary performances of Harrisburg’s top budget negotiators could inspire frustrated Republicans to revolt during budget season.

  • Fleeing the Russians: Evacuations are slow, arduous, fraught

    To a threatening soundtrack of air raid sirens and booming artillery, civilians are fleeing towns and cities in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces advance. Negotiating narrow apartment building staircases, volunteers carry the elderly and infirm in their arms, in stretchers or in wheelchairs to waiting minibuses, which then drive them to central staging areas and eventually to evacuation trains in other cities. “The Russians are right over there, and they’re closing in on this location,” Mark Poppert, an American volunteer working with British charity RefugEase, said during an evacuation in the town of Bakhmut on Friday.

  • Why gun control efforts in Congress have mostly failed for 30 years: TIMELINE

    After the latest massacre in America -- this time in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two adults were killed -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed his chamber would again take up legislation to address gun violence despite Republican opponents arguing the regulations are misguided. While Democratic lawmakers have at various times urged more federal gun reforms -- mostly focused on assault-style or military-grade weapons and munitions and expanding the screening process for who can and cannot have a gun -- Republicans say the focus should be elsewhere, on increasing public security and awareness of mental health and social issues. Areas of focus and possible agreement include expanding background checks on gun sales -- which has been voted down in Congress multiple times -- and so-called "red" and "yellow flag" laws that would prevent someone from possessing a firearm if they have certain histories of concerning behavior.

  • Colombians in South Florida call for transparency in presidential election results

    Wearing Colombian T-shirts, vueltiaos hats and other accessories with the patriotic colors, Colombians in South Florida went to vote Sunday vote for the next president of their country.

  • Worker falls 13 stories to her death at West Palm Beach construction site

    A Miami-Dade County woman died Saturday morning when she fell from the 13th floor of a West Palm Beach luxury condominium that is under construction.

  • WHO: 650 children diagnosed with severe hepatitis since April

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said that 650 cases of severe hepatitis have been reported in 33 countries between April 5 and May 26, noting its latest assessment is that the disease poses a “moderate” global risk. The organization added that 99 additional cases were pending classification. Of the 650 cases, 58 percent…

  • Social Security: Extensive Trump-Era Fines Issued to ‘Poor, Disabled and Elderly’ Under Investigation

    An anti-fraud program run by the Social Security Administration's watchdog division is under investigation for allegedly imposing severe penalties on poor, disabled and elderly Americans. See: 13 Best...

  • Ticked off: Ticks may pose increased threat to humans, animals in Ohio this year

    Warmer weather and habitat disruption may cause ticks to pose more of a threat than ever to humans and pets.

  • Op-Ed: My fifth-graders' newest Memorial Day heroes? The fallen of Uvalde

    "These kids weren't even soldiers. They died just being kids," my fifth-grade student says of the Uvalde victims we will honor on Memorial Day.

  • Iran disperses crowd angry over building collapse killing 29

    Iranian riot police fired tear gas and shot into the air to disperse an angry crowd of hundreds of people near the site of a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan, online video analyzed Saturday showed. One report by Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency also acknowledged the unrest late Friday over the disaster this week that killed at least 29 people, with more feared still buried under the rubble of the 10-story building. This comes as Iran suffers worsening economic conditions under crushing U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program, fueling concern in the Islamic Republic of renewed, widespread unrest.

  • Weather’s unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up

    Something weird is up with La Nina, the natural but potent weather event linked to more drought and wildfires in the western United States and more Atlantic hurricanes. It's becoming the nation's unwanted weather guest and meteorologists said the West's megadrought won't go away until La Nina does.

  • Republican primaries offer look into future of Trumpism without Trump

    The ex-president suffered some humiliation when his candidates lost in the Georgia primaries – but the hard-right strain of Republican politics will survive

  • Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

    Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County.

  • Princess Charlene is back in Monaco after months of separation from her family. Here's a timeline of her and Prince Albert's roller-coaster relationship.

    After suffering a severe ENT infection in South Africa, Princess Charlene has once again returned to Monaco after four months in a Swiss clinic.