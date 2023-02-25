Nigeria to choose president amid national bank note crisis

CHINEDU ASADU
·4 min read

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Voters in Nigeria cast ballots Saturday to choose a new president as Africa's most populous nation struggles with a bank note shortage that some observers fear will result in a lower than expected turnout.

The presidential and parliamentary elections come amid fears of violence, from Islamic militants in the north to separatists in the south, though officials said the vote would not be postponed as the last two presidential elections were.

Voting started late in some states Saturday where electoral officials did not arrive on time to polling stations. Internet connectivity issues at one polling station in the northeast made it impossible for election officials to verify voter's identities.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after two four-year terms, called for calm after casting his vote in Daura in the northwestern Katsina state. He also warned against intimidation of voters.

“Nigerians should make sure they are being respected; that the candidate they want to vote for, they are allowed to vote for him," Buhari said.

Out of the field of 18 presidential candidates, three front-runners have emerged in recent weeks to replace Buhari: the ruling party candidate, the main opposition party candidate and a third party challenger who has drawn strong support from younger voters grappling with a 33% unemployment rate.

But whether those supporters would show up in force at the polling stations remained unclear as Nigerians have waited hours in line at banks across the country this past week in search of money.

Kingsley Emmanuel, 34, a civil engineer, said the cash scarcity was a real obstacle for many Nigerians.

“They don’t have the cash to pay for a commercial vehicle and most of them don’t accept (money) transfer,” he said from a polling station in the city of Yola in Yola city in Adamawa state. “So it is very difficult for them to access their polling unit.”

The vote is being carefully watched as Nigeria is Africa's largest economy and one of the continent's top oil producers. By 2050, the U.N. estimates that Nigeria will tie with the United States as the third most populous nation in the world after India and China.

It is also home to one of the largest youth populations in the world: About 64 million of its 210 million people are between the ages of 18 and 35, with a median age of only 18.

Favour Ben, 29, who owns a food business in the capital, Abuja, said she was was backing third-party candidate Peter Obi.

“Obi knows what Nigerians need,” she said. “He knows what is actually disturbing us and I believe he knows how to tackle it.”

Buhari's tenure was marked by concerns about his ailing health and frequent trips abroad for medical treatment. Two of the top candidates are in their 70s and both have been in Nigerian politics since 1999.

By contrast, at 61, Obi of the Labour party is the youngest of the front-runners and had surged in the polls in the weeks leading up to Saturday's vote.

Still, Bola Tinubu has the strong support of the ruling All Progressives Congress party as an important backer of the incumbent president. And Atiku Abubakar has the name recognition of being one of Nigeria's richest businessmen, having also served as a vice president and presidential hopeful in 2019 for his Peoples Democratic Party.

For the first time this year Nigeria's election results will be transmitted electronically to headquarters in Abuja, a step officials say will reduce voter fraud. Officials also say they'll be enforcing a ban on mobile phones inside voting booths to prevent vote-buying: images of the votes are usually sent as proof if people have received money to pick a certain candidate.

The full impact of Nigeria's currency crisis on Saturday's election was not immediately clear, though officials said they'd been able to get much of the money the government needed to carry out the vote. In Lagos, a policewoman who was in a bank queue to withdraw cash told The Associated Press on Thursday she has not been able to go where she was deployed for election duty because she could not get cash.

After officials in November announced the decision to redesign Nigeria's currency, the naira, new bills have been slow to circulate. At the same time, older bank notes stopped being accepted, creating a shortage in a country where many use cash for daily transactions.

___

Associated Press journalists Yesica Fisch in Yola, Nigeria; Haruna Umar in Maiduguri, Nigeria, and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Marcos seeks unity as Philippines marks 'people power' anniversary

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for reconciliation and unity on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation marked the 37th anniversary of the "people power" revolution that toppled his dictator father. Marcos, who was 28 years old when a helicopter whisked his family from the presidential palace in 1986, said he was one with the nation "in remembering those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united and stronger as a nation." Marcos, 65, clinched a landslide victory in last year's presidential election on a simple message of unity.

  • Russell Westbrook with a 3-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings

    Russell Westbrook (LA Clippers) with a 3-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings, 02/24/2023

  • Nigeria presidential election 2023: Who are the main candidates and what are the key issues?

    Nigeria's 2023 presidential election -- described as the nation’s most hotly contested since the end of military rule in 1999 -- is taking place amid a backdrop of economic troubles and widespread insecurity. As a top ally, the United Kingdom has said it will be following Saturday's poll in Nigeria "very closely." The United States, another close ally, has called the upcoming vote "consequential" not just for Nigerians but also for the wider continent and the entire globe.

  • Nigeria election 2023: Millions vote in tightest-ever poll

    The two-party system which has dominated since the end of military rule in 1999 is under threat.

  • Nigeria presses ahead with vote amid cash shortage crisis

    Nigeria's election commission said Thursday it now has received much of the cash it needs to carry out this weekend’s elections, dismissing concerns that the vote would be postponed because of the country's banknote crisis. Meanwhile, though, Nigerians continued to line up at banks across Africa's most populous nation, unable to withdraw their money. The shortages fueled fears that voters could have trouble getting to their polling stations on Saturday.

  • This is America: The 'watering down' of AP African American Studies

    A USA TODAY Network reporter explores the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to rein in diversity and inclusion programs.

  • Nigerians vote for new president in tight election race

    Nigerians voted on Saturday for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in a tightly fought race, with three frontrunners for the first time in the country's modern history.If no candidate wins, a runoff will take place within 21 days between the two frontrunners, an unprecedented outcome that some analysts say is a possibility this time around.

  • Hannity Audience Laughs As GOP Candidate Awkwardly Ducks Trump Question

    The Fox News host asked Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 presidential candidate, about how his policies differ from those of former President Donald Trump.

  • Chinyere Igwe: Nigerian politician arrested with $500,000 on election eve

    The money was found in Chinyere Igwe's car on the eve of Nigeria's hotly contested elections.

  • Biden did not trip down plane stairs arriving in Poland

    Social media users are claiming a video shows Joe Biden tumbling down the stairs as he disembarked from Air Force One upon arrival in Warsaw, Poland, on February 20, 2023. This is false; other footage shows the US president exiting the aircraft without incident and via a separate ramp, and the White House confirmed a different person fell."BREAKING! Biden has landed in the Poland and already fell!" says one February 21 tweet sharing the video, which shows an unidentified person spilling down the

  • Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Being Subpoenaed Could Signal That Donald Trump Is in Hotter Water Than We Expected

    The news that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith traveled quickly in political circles. Their possible testimony before a grand jury about Donald Trump, his stolen election narrative, and the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, could indicate that the former president might be held accountable for some of […]

  • Tulsi Gabbard Shocks Fox News Host by Comparing Biden to Hitler

    via Fox NewsTulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.“You see how their agenda of identit

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • What states are commonwealths? Here are the 4 in the US, plus other commonwealth territories

    What is a commonwealth, and why are only four of the 50 states in the United States commonwealths?

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from Ukraine soon, says Ukraine’s spy chief

    Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine soon, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde on Feb. 22.

  • Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with Tucker Carlson

    My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says he plans to sue Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for providing Fox News host Tucker Carlson with exclusive access to footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Lindell told Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast on Thursday that his streaming platform Lindell-TV plans to sue McCarthy, claiming the…

  • Group demands Shasta supervisors remove Second Amendment resolution from agenda

    Shasta County Citizens for Stable Government demanded the Shasta County Board of Supervisors remove a Second Amendment resolution from its agenda.

  • No stolen election. And no apologies from Wendy Rogers and the conspiracy squad

    Arizona's most prominent election deniers owe Arizona and the nation an apology. Yet, so far, it's been mostly crickets.

  • Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.