Nigeria clash: Abuja mob burns man to death over row with Muslim cleric

·1 min read
Nigerian police (13 Feb 21 pic)
Nigerian police (13 Feb 21 pic)

Nigerian police say a man who had a row with a Muslim cleric died in the capital, Abuja, after being set ablaze by a mob supporting the cleric.

The 30-year-old man, Ahmad Usman, was in a local vigilante group and police say about 200 people were mobilised against him.

There are no details yet about the row.

Last month, a Christian female student was beaten to death and set on fire by Muslim students who accused her of blasphemy in the city of Sokoto.

The Abuja victim was described by police as "a member of the local vigilante around Tipper garage at Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe Area".

Police found him at the scene with severe burns and took him to hospital, but he died of his injuries.

BBC Abuja reporter Chris Ewokor says there appears to be a rise in mob violence in Nigeria.

Two weeks ago, at least five people were killed in violent clashes between commercial motorbike operators and traders in a suburb of Abuja.

A few days earlier, mob violence led to the death of a 38-year-old sound engineer in the country's commercial hub, Lagos.

Human rights campaigners say the frequent cases of mob violence are fuelled by deep-rooted impunity and a lack of confidence in the criminal justice system.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Osinachi Nwachuwku: Husband denies killing Nigeria gospel star

    Osinachi Nwachuwku's death in April sparked outrage amid reports she was a victim of domestic abuse.

  • Russia is mobilising to thwart Ukraine's European movement - Zelenskyy

    Olha Hlushchenko - Friday, 3 June 2022, 00:40 The President of Ukraine has stated that Russia is mobilising forces to thwart Ukraine's European movement. Source: Presidential video address Quote: "It is very important that now - in a few weeks - we are expecting the European Union's response on the issue of candidate status for Ukraine.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘I still believe’ in winning trophies for Manchester United

    "Manchester and my teammates help me all the way so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano," Ronaldo said.

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II

    North Korea says its leader, Kim Jong Un, has sent a letter congratulating Queen Elizabeth II as Britain began a four-day celebration marking her 70 years on the throne

  • Ford to Build New Models, Facilities with $3.7 Billion Investment

    After strong EV sales in May, Ford announced major investments into production facilities in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri.

  • American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia

    The question was posed in a private briefing to U.S. intelligence officials weeks before Russia launched its invasion in late February: Was Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made in the mold of Britain’s Winston Churchill or Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani? In other words, would Zelenskyy lead a historic resistance or flee while his government collapsed? Ultimately, U.S. intelligence agencies underestimated Zelenskyy and Ukraine while overestimating Russia and its president, even as they accurately predicted Vladimir Putin would order an invasion.

  • Putin mocks Ukraine with proposal for grain exports via hostile Belarus

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whose forces have put a chokehold on Ukrainian grain exports to the world, has mocking suggested Kyiv hold talks with Belarus on opening an export route through its territory.

  • Lagos okadas: Nigeria crushes 2,000 motorcycle taxis

    More than 2,000 bikes are destroyed after a Nigerian man was killed in a row over fares.

  • Zelensky: ‘Victory will be ours’ as the country marks 100 days of war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted on his Instagram on Friday vowed that “victory will be ours” as the country marked 100 days since the start of Russia’s invasion. “The leader of the faction is here, the head of the presidential office is here, prime minister of Ukraine [Denys] Shmyhal is here, [adviser…

  • GOP lawmaker calls it quits after being ‘annihilated’ for backing gun control

    A New York Republican who was endorsed by the NRA two years ago ended his re-election bid, a week after saying he would support gun control measures.

  • Pakistan expects GDP growth to slow to 5% amid fiscal consolidation

    Pakistan GDP growth will slow to 5% for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1, from 5.9% in the outgoing year, following budgetary tightening aimed at winning International Monetary Fund (IMF) support, the government said on Saturday. "Keeping in view external and local uncertain economic environment, GDP growth will slightly taper off and is envisaged at 5 percent for 2022-23 on the back of agriculture (3.9%), manufacturing (7.1%) and services sector (5.1%)," said the ministry in a working paper seen by Reuters. The paper said the fiscal consolidation will be pursued to bring down the deficit through a combination of expenditure management and revenue enhancement.

  • How Biden Can Help Ukraine Win the Long War

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/Getty ​​The real test of the Biden administration’s Ukraine policy is yet to come. For all the support it has shown the Zelensky government—and in terms of military aid that support has been unprecedented—it is what will happen in the months ahead that will determine whether Biden and his team will be viewed as having successfully risen to what is very likely the defining foreign policy challenge of the president’s first term in office.As the

  • Ukraine's intelligence reveals Russian invader talking about killing prisoner

    Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate on June 2 released an intercept of a conversation between two Russian invaders, in which one of them confessed to killing a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

  • Man wounded while walking on a Fresno sidewalk. Twenty rounds were fired

    The shooting took place near an apartment complex.

  • 1956 Chevrolet Stepside Pickup Truck Is A Restomod Show Truck

    This incredible truck is ready for anything you throw at it.

  • Bidens briefly moved to secure location after plane entered restricted airspace

    The White House said "there was no threat to the President or his family."

  • Severodonetsk hotly contested, says general staff

    As Severodonetsk remains contested, Russian forces are continuing to fireall along the frontline in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 3.

  • 4 Reasons to Buy This Dividend Aristocrat Right Now

    When the pandemic emerged in early 2020, central banks and federal governments spent trillions of dollars to fight a possible economic collapse. Chubb (NYSE: CB), the global property & casualty insurer (P&C), is one company that fits the bill. For example, regulations require car owners to carry an insurance policy to protect themselves and others.

  • Mexican National Team loses to Uruguay in Glendale, renewing frustration

    The Mexican National Soccer Team lost, 3-0, to Uruguay at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night.

  • Japan's service sector activity grows at fastest pace in 6 months - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest pace in half a year in May as consumer sentiment recovered further following the easing of coronavirus curbs, though high energy and material costs pushed up input prices by a record rate. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.6 from the prior month's final of 50.7, with activity coming in well above the 50-mark that separates contraction from expansion. "That said, rising prices remained a slight drag on demand, as cost burdens rose at a record rate."