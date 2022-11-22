Nigeria drills for oil in new field as theft erodes earnings

1
CHINEDU ASADU
·2 min read

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria on Tuesday began drilling oil and natural gas in the country’s northern region, anticipating a boost to the nation's finances even as the new energy supplies face the threat from theft and extremist activity.

President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the drilling within Kolmani oil field in northeast Gombe and Bauchi states, making it the first area where oil is being drilled outside the southern Niger Delta region. It has a reserve of up to 1 billion barrels of crude.

The drilling began nearly three years after Nigeria announced the discovery of oil in commercial volume in the region, which is embroiled in a decadelong war against Islamic extremists. Analysts have raised questions about security measures to protect energy facilities there, while there are environmental concerns about tapping into more climate-changing fossil fuels.

Crude oil has been critical in expanding infrastructure in the West African nation, accounting for 41% of total federal government revenue in 2021 and 4.34 trillion naira ($10.1 billion) in earnings. However, oil theft has had a huge impact on the country’s finances and economy, which is Africa’s largest.

Government data shows Nigeria’s crude output in August averaged 972,394 barrels per day, a multidecade low, costing the country its spot as Africa’s top crude producer.

Officials project billions of dollars in earnings from the new oil project, which is being developed by the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. in partnership with Sterling Global Oil and a conglomerate owned by Nigeria’s northern states called the New Nigeria Development Commission.

“We are pleased with the discovery of over 1 billion barrels of oil reserve and 500 billion cubic feet of gas within the Kolmani area, and the huge potentials for more deposits as we intensify exploration efforts,” Buhari said of the project, adding that it has attracted a $3 billion investment.

“The project promises many benefits and these include energy security, financial security, food security as well as (the) overall socioeconomic development of our country,” the president said.

The start of the drilling “marks yet another significant milestone in our collective quest as a nation to ensure energy security and access” for Nigeria's citizens, said the country's state petroleum minister, Timipre Sylva.

He anticipated more collaborations between the state oil firm and partners as it searches for oil in commercial quantity in other basins.

Officials said the Kolmani field would feature an oil refinery with a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, a gas processing site of 500 million cubic feet per day and a power plant.

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE: Hunter locates suspect in high-speed pursuit that injured Clark County deputy

    The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that injured a deputy and led officials on a highspeed pursuit ending in a crash in Clark County.

  • Malaysia's election uncertainty drags out as party dithers

    Malaysia's longest-ruling coalition said Monday it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend divisive elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own. The National Front's announcement has prolonged election uncertainty. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah extended by a day a 2 p.m. deadline for political leaders to submit their choice for prime minister and an alliance that represents a parliamentary majority. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist bloc secured 82 seats in the federal Parliament, far short of the 112 needed for a simple majority The Malay nationalist alliance led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin trailed with 73 seats, but it has secured the support of blocs in two states on Borneo island that jointly hold 28 seats.

  • Australia ratifies free trade deals with India and Britain

    Australia’s Parliament passed bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain on Tuesday, leaving those partner nations to bring the deals into force. The deals are crucial for Australia to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market to India and to Britain’s need to forge new bilateral trade relations since it left the European Union. The bills easily passed the House of Representatives on Monday and the Senate made them law on Tuesday.

  • 'The team became a ghost' – How the world reacted to Argentina's shock defeat to Saudi Arabia

    A furious Lionel Messi said his Argentina team had "no excuses" after their remarkable World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia.

  • Canada: Why the country wants to bring in 1.5m immigrants by 2025

    Some Canadians are concerned the country's aggressive immigration targets are too high.

  • Carrie Underwood Shuts Down the AMA Red Carpet in Low-Cut Sparkling Dress

    Singer Carrie Underwood hit the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards in a dress that had fans in a frenzy before hitting the stage for a special performance.

  • Key Apple Supplier Foxconn Ropes Taiwan Semiconductor Chip Veteran For Newly Created Role

    Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), operating as Foxconn, has appointed chip industry veteran Chiang Shang-Yi to the semiconductor strategy officer role. In this newly created role, Dr. Chiang's rich experience in the semiconductor industry will provide Hon Hai invaluable support for the Group's global semiconductor deployment strategy and technical guidance. Dr. Chiang has been one of the most influential champions of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) tech

  • How does Tennessee’s loss and USC’s win affect LSU’s playoff hopes?

    How did results around the country affect LSU's playoff hopes?

  • Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs using the same play to beat the Chargers two years in a row

    The Chiefs quarterback initially wasn’t sure they’d be able to use the same play to beat the Chargers again.

  • U.S. Supreme Court lets sexual harassment suits proceed against schools

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away bids by a public school district in Virginia and the University of Toledo in Ohio to avoid sexual harassment lawsuits brought by female students under a law that prohibits sex discrimination at schools that receive federal funds. The school board in Virginia's Fairfax County, a suburb of Washington, and the University of Toledo both sought to narrow the circumstances under which schools must face lawsuits brought under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. In the Fairfax County case, a female high school student who was sexually assaulted by a male student on a 2017 school-sponsored band trip sued the school board.

  • Trump's outside accountant testifies he 'trusted' company's ex-CFO

    An outside accountant told jurors on Tuesday he had "trusted" explanations on tax returns by the chief financial officer for former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company - testimony that could undermine the Trump Organization's defense in its criminal trial on charges including tax fraud. Donald Bender, an accountant with the firm Mazars who handled the Trump Organization's taxes, returned to the witness stand for a second day as the first witness called by the defense in the trial. The defense has asserted that Bender should have caught and blown the whistle on fraud perpetrated by Allen Weisselberg, who was the company's CFO at the time and is the star prosecution witness in the trial.

  • Big Ten football Misery Index: Little slips can't bring down Michigan football, Ohio State

    The key to surviving November, on the ice or on the field, is to stay focused and take small steps, as the Big Ten football Misery Index reminds us.

  • Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and…

  • Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff

    A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R). Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while…

  • McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

    A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support…

  • Ivanka Trump posts vacation photos from Egypt after skipping Trump's 2024 launch and saying she's done with politics

    The family vacation in Egypt comes less than a week after Ivanka Trump said she will not be joining her father's presidential campaign.

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Six decades after the Kennedy assassination, let’s pay attention to a real conspiracy

    Conspiratorial thinking — and acting — was a prominent part of a more recent presidency. | Opinion

  • Here’s How the Supreme Court Could Rule on Student Loan Forgiveness

    Legal experts say that even if the court sides with the Biden Administration, there are still legal hurdles that will delay relief for borrowers.

  • Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMerrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first