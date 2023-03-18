Nigeria electing governors after disputed presidential vote

CHINEDU ASADU
·3 min read

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Millions of Nigerians are headed back to the polls Saturday as Africa's most populous nation holds gubernatorial elections amid tensions after last month's disputed presidential vote.

New governors are being chosen for 28 of Nigeria's 36 states as the opposition continues to reject the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu from the West African nation's ruling party.

On Friday, armed security forces were seen patrolling the streets across the states where elections were to be held.

“Ahead of the elections, the security situation across the country appears tense, with reports of violence, kidnap and assassination in several states,” Situation Room, a coalition of civil society groups, said in a statement.

Observers have said that the presidential vote was peaceful for the most part, but there are still fears of attacks in many parts of Nigeria where armed groups often carry out violent killings, such as in the northwest and in the southeast.

At a security meeting in Nigeria's capital this week, Nigeria’s national security adviser Babagana Monguno said security forces have been deployed in all violence hotspots and officials do not envisage any major security threat.

“We must allow everyone to exercise their fundamental rights as citizens of this country. Anybody who is itching to undermine this process should please think again,” said Monguno.

Despite being Africa’s largest economy and one of its top oil producers, Nigeria’s development has been stifled by endemic corruption and bad governance, which in many cases involves governors. Nigeria’s constitution grants enormous powers to the governors yet they are immune from any form of prosecution throughout their four-year tenure with a two-term limit.

The powers of the governors notwithstanding, polls have shown many in the West African nation do not have a high level of interest in the election and performance of governors, a trend analysts have said affects the level of accountability across the states.

“Even if we get the president right, everything else is against us — the people in the national assembly, the governors and the structural problems in terms of our constitution,” said Ayisha Osori, a director at Open Society Foundations.

Three political parties have emerged as frontrunners among the 18 filing governorship candidates in the 28 states. And although there are a record 87.2 million registered voters, analysts fear a repeat of the low participation in last month's presidential vote which recorded a 26.7% voter turnout rate, the lowest in Nigeria’s history.

In the capital, Abuja, Kate Imadu, 26, was among many who could not vote in the presidential election despite waiting all day and into the night to cast her vote. That has made her less interested in traveling to her town in Cross River state to vote for the next governor, she said.

“What is the need of traveling when I couldn’t vote here during the presidential election?” Imadu asked, echoing the frustration of many others.

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission has promised to address challenges that arose in last month's election, such as the delays in voting and uploading of results, both of which opposition parties alleged caused the disenfranchisement of voters and the manipulation of results.

"We must work harder to overcome the challenges experienced in the last election (as) nothing else will be acceptable to Nigerians,” Mahmood Yakubu, head of the electoral body, told officials in Abuja.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden climate legacy tested by backlash over Willow project

    When Elise Joshi was at the White House last year, her eyes welled with happy tears as President Joe Biden hosted thousands of supporters to celebrate groundbreaking legislation targeting climate change. Joshi's pivot underscores the political fallout that Biden is facing over Willow and the tension between honoring his promises on climate change and the nation's energy needs. The president made fighting global warming a central part of his agenda, and White House officials are quick to defend efforts to put the United States on track for steep emissions reductions in the coming years.

  • Vincent Kompany has 'mixed emotions' ahead of landmark return to Manchester City

    Pep Guardiola has welcomed Vincent Kompany’s return to the Etihad for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final by saying his former captain could replace him one day as Manchester City manager but the Belgian is in no rush to concur.

  • Two Baltimore police officers indicted on unrelated charges

    Two veteran Baltimore police officers are facing criminal indictments stemming from separate and unrelated allegations, city officials said Thursday. One officer is accused of sexual harassment and the other allegedly got drunk and belligerent at a Baltimore bar, assaulted two women and pulled a gun while refusing to pay his tab. State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who took office as Baltimore’s top prosecutor in January, announced the indictments during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

  • Biden family received more than $1M from Hunter associate after 2017 China wire: House Oversight

    Biden family members received more than $1 million in payments from accounts related to Hunter Biden’s business associate Rob Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017.

  • Native American groups blast governor for agency appointment

    A coalition of advocates dedicated to stemming the tide of violence and missing persons cases in Indian Country is demanding more transparency from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, saying there should be greater accountability in the system for vetting state-appointed positions that serve Indigenous communities. About 30 protesters gathered Friday in the state Capitol rotunda to voice concerns about the Democratic governor’s contested pick to head the state’s Indian Affairs Department. The Navajo Nation president also has said he cannot support the appointment.

  • Turkey's president says he will back Finland's NATO bid

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey would move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden. The breakthrough came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara to meet with Erdogan and 10 months after both Finland and Swden applied to become NATO members in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of nonalignment.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields nosedive on continued banking stress

    U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, were down more than 70 basis points this week, on track for their largest weekly fall since October 1987. U.S. five-year yields were on pace for their worst weekly performance since September 2001.

  • Researchers document 55 more white sharks in Cape Cod waters

    The scientific nonprofit that tracks the white shark population in Cape Cod waters identified 55 sharks never before documented in the area during its most recent research season, but experts say that's no reason for tourists who flock to the vacation hotpsot every summer to be afraid of going in the water. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has now has documented more than 600 of the apex predators since it began monitoring the population in 2014, staff scientist Megan Winton said Wednesday. Many of the sharks return to the area year after year to feed on the abundant seals that call Cape Cod home.

  • Lakers vs Mavericks Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks

  • Newsom pledges 1,200 tiny homes for California's homeless

    California will spend about $30 million to build 1,200 small homes across the state this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, part of a plan to help house the nation's largest homeless population and to address an issue that has persistently plagued the state during the governor's time in office. Newsom said the homes can create space to help clear homeless encampments that have sprung up across the state's major cities. Federal courts have ruled cities can't clear homeless encampments if there are no shelter beds available.

  • 35 arrested in takedown of Central Florida drug smuggling operation, investigators say

    Investigators said Thursday that they’ve taken down a massive drug smuggling operation in Central Florida.

  • After Being Called Out For Perpetuating Asian Stereotypes In Hollywood, Lucy Liu Opened Up About Her Thoughts On The Matter

    "With Kill Bill, the bottom line is that there were other women doing the same thing, so why pull my character out as an example?"

  • President's Office on preparing a conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi: work is ongoing

    Preparations for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping are underway, the President's Office reports. Source: Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Quote from Nykyforov: "There are no specific agreements on such a conversation yet.

  • China's central bank warns SVB failure shows impact of rapid global rate hikes- state media

    Xuan Changneng, a deputy governor at the People's Bank of China told the Global Asset Management Forum in Beijing that some financial institutions had grown accustomed to running their balance sheets in an environment of low interest rate volatility and as such lacked sensitivity to short-term and large fluctuations in rates. Silicon Valley Bank's balance sheet characteristics made it more sensitive to interest rates changes and ultimately led to risk, the newspaper cited him as saying.

  • 3 Risks of Keeping Your Emergency Fund in Your Checking Account

    An emergency fund is an important step in securing your financial stability. Without an emergency fund, you run the risk of falling into debt for any expense that may not be in your budget, from a...

  • Bid opens to fire SC comptroller for $3.5B accounting error

    South Carolina lawmakers angry over a $3.5 billion accounting blunder by the state's comptroller general began efforts Thursday to sack the official, a day after demanding he quit or be fired. Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told senators last month he had unintentionally exaggerated the state’s cash position by $3.5 billion by overstating the amount the state had sent to colleges and universities for a decade. It could affect South Carolina’s credit rating and has eroded confidence that a large number of lawmakers in the Republican-dominated state had in Eckstrom.

  • U.S. Army parachute team member dies in training accident

    A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team has died after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday, the Army said in a news release. “The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own," said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander.

  • Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State La Follette resigns

    Wisconsin's longtime Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette abruptly resigned on Friday, saying he was leaving three months into his 11th consecutive term “to focus on my personal needs” after watching the office be stripped of its power over the past 50 years. Gov. Tony Evers appointed former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate last year, to fill out the four-year term. Wisconsin's secretary of state has not been in charge of elections since 1974 and has almost no official duties.

  • Warner Robins’ Museum of Aviation to host free family day, including F-15 flyover

    The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

  • Don’t Put COVID-19 in the Rearview Mirror. Now We Need to Prepare for the Next Pandemic

    Moving on would be a terrible mistake. This is the best time to start looking ahead to the next pandemic.