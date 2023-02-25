Nigeria election 2023: Millions vote in tightest-ever poll

Nduka Orjinmo - BBC News, Abuja
·4 min read
People in a line
More than 87 million people are eligible to vote in the elections

Millions of Nigerians are due to vote in the most competitive presidential election since military rule ended.

Since 1999, Africa's most populous country has been dominated by two parties - the ruling APC and the PDP.

But this time, there is also a strong challenge from a third-party candidate - the Labour Party's Peter Obi, who is backed by many young people.

Current President Muhammadu Buhari is stepping aside after serving two four-year terms.

His All Progressives Congress (APC) is represented by former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, while former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is standing for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). There are a total of 18 presidential candidates.

The lead-up to the polls has been overshadowed by a cash shortage caused by a botched attempt to redesign the currency, leading to widespread chaos at banks and cash machines as desperate people sought access to their money.

The new notes were introduced in order to tackle inflation, and also vote-buying. On the eve of the election a member of the House of Representatives was arrested with almost $500,000 (£419,000) in cash, and a list of people he was supposed to give it to, police say.

Whoever wins will have to deal with the currency redesign, a crumbling economy, high youth unemployment, and widespread insecurity which saw 10,000 killed last year.

After the killing of a senatorial candidate on Wednesday by suspected gunmen from the separatist group, Ipob, the parliamentary election was postponed in the south-eastern Enugu East constituency.

The election has seen a huge interest from first-time voters and young people - a third of the 87 million eligible voters are below 35 - which may lead to a high voter turn-out than the 35% recorded in 2019.

"It is my responsibility and I have seen how important it is to vote," 19-year-old first-time-voter Blessing Ememumodak told the BBC in Lagos.

Mr Obi, 61, is hoping to break up Nigeria's two-party system after joining the Labour Party last May.

Although he was in the PDP before then, he is seen as a relatively fresh face and enjoys fervent support among some sections of Nigeria's youth, especially in the south.

The wealthy businessman served as governor of the south-eastern Anambra State from 2006 to 2014. His backers, known as the "OBIdients" say he is the only candidate with integrity, but his critics argue that a vote for Obi is wasted as he is unlikely to win.

Instead, the PDP, which ruled until 2015, wants Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar, 76 - the only major candidate from the country's mainly Muslim north.

He has run for the presidency five times before - all of which he has lost. He has been dogged by accusations of corruption and cronyism, which he denies.

Most of his career has been spent in the corridors of power, having worked as a top civil servant, vice-president and a prominent businessman.

Most people consider the election a referendum on the APC, which has overseen a period of economic hardship and worsening insecurity.

Its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, is credited with building Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos, during his two terms as governor until 2007.

He is known as a political godfather in the south-west region, where he wields huge influence, but like Mr Abubakar, has also been dogged by allegations of corruption over the years and poor health, both of which he denies.

Voting is expected to begin at 08:30 local time (07:30 GMT), though anyone in the queue before it ends at 14:30 will be allowed to vote.

Elections are also being held for 109 federal senators and 360 members of the house of representatives, with that for governors holding in March.

A woman in green hijab
A newly introduced facial recognition and fingerprints scanner will be used in the elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has promised free and fair elections, and has dismissed talk of postponement amid fears of insecurity in parts of the country and the cash shortage that many feared might affect its preparations.

It is the first time Inec will conduct national elections using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), a facial and fingerprints technology that is thought to improve transparency by making it harder for politicians to rig the process.

Final results have been announced on the third day after voting in the last two elections, but they may come in earlier this time because of BVAS, which also uploads vote results directly to the Inec website direct from polling stations.

A candidate needs to have the most votes and 25% of ballots cast in two-thirds of Nigeria's 36 states to be declared the winner

If no-one achieves that, there will be a run-off within 21 days - a first in Nigeria's history.

Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic

Recommended Stories

  • Young Nigerians pin hopes on key election

    Voters in Nigeria will elect a new leader after President Muhammadu Buhari's final term ends, with 18 candidates to choose from. (Feb. 23)(AP video/Dan Ikopyi)

  • Could Nigeria’s cash shortage hurt the presidential vote?

    Voters in Nigeria will elect a new leader Saturday after President Muhammadu Buhari's final term ends, with 18 candidates vying to lead a country facing a series of struggles — the newest and most pressing being a shortage of cash. Three front-runners have emerged, including the ruling party’s Bola Tinubu and the main opposition’s Atiku Abubakar. Peter Obi, a third-party hopeful who has been favored in most polls, has broken the usual cycle of two-candidate races.

  • Nigeria prepares for crucial presidential vote Saturday

    Officials rushed to prepare polling stations Friday, on the eve of Nigeria’s crucial election, amid new concerns of vote buying after police said one lawmaker was arrested with nearly $500,000 in cash and a distribution list. In the southeast, fears that separatists may target polling stations prompted election workers in parts of Imo state to abandon their posts, according to Mahmood Yakubu, head of Nigeria’s election commission.

  • Nigeria elections 2023: Why young people are excited

    Some 40% of Nigeria's voters are under 35, and many want change after years of misrule.

  • Yellen on the Global Economy and a Leader in AI Reports

    After falling the last few days, equities are seeing some lift following positive comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and better than expected quarterly results and guidance from Nvidia . Speaking at a G20 event, Yellen said the outlook for the global economy has improved since the group last gathered in the fall of 2022. This has us rather interested in the next few updates for the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model as of February 16 puts GDP for the current quarter at 2.5%.

  • U.S., China to hold deputy-level bilateral talks on debt - sources

    The United States and China will hold deputy-level talks between their finance officials on Friday to discuss debt and other issues on the sidelines of a G20 finance meet in India, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors near Bengaluru, that communication between the United States and China was important for "the sake of the entire globe". One of the sources, both of whom declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media, said a range of multilateral issues would be discussed at the Friday meeting, including debt.

  • U.S. to 'quickly' nominate candidate to lead World Bank, Yellen says

    BENGALURU/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States intends to "quickly" nominate a candidate for the World Bank presidency who is committed to the lender's poverty reduction mission as well as lending reforms to fight climate change and other global challenges, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday. At a news conference ahead of a G20 finance leaders meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Yellen declined to name the U.S. nominee or say whether the candidate would be a woman. The World Bank's executive board plans to open nominations for the development lender's top job later on Thursday, and said it "would strongly encourage women candidates to be nominated."

  • How To Protect Your Cash From These Common Scams

    It never ends. Wherever there are people, there are people trying to scam them out of their personal information and their money, and the scammers' strategies change all the time. See: 5 Most...

  • Nigeria cash policies breed false claims ahead of poll

    When Nigeria's central bank announced a redesign of its national currency in October, few expected the move would spark a cash crisis, protests and an avalanche of false claims online.The shortage of naira banknotes is piling more misery on Nigerians already battling biting fuel scarcity and rising inflation."It has been extremely difficult to get cash to buy food," said Adebisi Ogunbiyi, a trader in Badagry, a border town in southwestern Lagos state. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the p

  • Yellen says EV battery mineral trade pacts can likely bypass Congress

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said on Friday that she expects that future limited free trade agreements focused on battery minerals with the European Union and other trusted allies would not need approval from Congress. Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 finance meeting in India that such agreements, which would be aimed at granting automakers based in Europe, Japan and other countries access to new U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles, would also likely include high labor standards and export control provisions to ensure secure supply chains. Such mineral pacts are one potential way to address European Union's complaints that its automakers are shut out of the $7,500 per vehicle tax credits in the climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act, which it argues will suck electric vehicle investments away from Europe.

  • Did Magnum's Baywatch Strut Sizzle? Is The Conners Making a Mistake? Was Way Home Montage All That? More Qs!

    We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Conners, Magnum P.I., The Last of Us and The Way Home! 1 | Couldn’t/shouldn’t The Last of Us at least played a little with hair/stubble lengths coming out of […]

  • After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks

    President Joe Biden on Friday directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, to check on families affected by the toxic train derailment that has morphed into a heated political controversy. Under Biden's order, teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit homes beginning Saturday. Workers will ask how residents are doing, see what they need and connect them with appropriate resources from government and nonprofit organizations, the White House said.

  • 'Anything they need is available," Biden tells ABC's Muir about East Palestine

    Defending his administration's response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Biden told ABC News anchor David Muir on Friday that he's "made it clear" to officials on the ground that "anything they need, we'll make it available to them." In an exclusive interview at the White House, Muir asked Biden for his response to the East Palestine mayor, who called it a "slap in the face" that Biden traveled to Ukraine while his town felt forgotten in the weeks after the crisis.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Somebody land this thing

    There's a new theory about when high inflation will subside: never.

  • Kylie Jenner Opens Up About 'Very Difficult' Bouts Of Postpartum Depression

    The reality TV star spoke about dealing with postpartum depression after the birth of her children: Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.

  • Mike Pence Offered a Surprisingly Blunt Retort When Asked About Donald Trump's Run for Presidency

    The list of former Republican supporters who are jumping off the Donald Trump train is growing — and there is one name that might be the most surprising one yet: Mike Pence. The former vice president and author of the book, So Help Me God, may or may not be running for president in 2024, […]

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • No stolen election. And no apologies from Wendy Rogers and the conspiracy squad

    Arizona's most prominent election deniers owe Arizona and the nation an apology. Yet, so far, it's been mostly crickets.

  • American POW freed from Russia said his captors were 'idiots' who had prisoners call an Alabama licensing office for help, report says

    Alex Drueke told The Daily Beast that the licensing boss picked up and told him she couldn't help but was "praying" for them.

  • Republicans pushing a plan to remove you (yes, you too) from Arizona's voter rolls

    Among all the kooky elections bills in the Arizona Legislature, surely one of the kookiest is the plan to cancel your voter registration.