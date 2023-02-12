Nigeria election 2023: Nigeria military denies coup plot claim ahead of poll

2
Chris Ewokor - BBC News, Abuja
·1 min read
Chief of Defence Staff Major General Leo Irabor (L) inspects soldiers standing on attention during a guard of honour
The army said it would never be part of a plot against democracy

The Nigerian military has denied a claim by the governing party that it is planning to disrupt the upcoming presidential election.

An official from the APC party had said that generals had last week held a secret meeting with the rival PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The allegations are "wicked" and "malicious", the army statement said.

The race to become the next president of Africa's most populous country is too close to call.

The three top contenders are Bola Tinubu from the governing All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi from the Labour Party.

The army said that it was professional and "loyal to the constitution" and would never be part of a plot to overthrow the civilian authorities.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy," said the spokesperson for Nigeria's Defence Headquarters Brigadier General Tukur Gusau.

The government and the main political parties have not responded to the army's statement.

However, the allegations adds to growing concerns including insecurity and a biting economic crisis ahead of the 25 February election.

Nigeria's democracy was restored in 1999 after decades of military rule.

Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic

Recommended Stories

  • Opposition supporters attacked in Nigeria ahead of rally

    Nigerian presidential contender Peter Obi of the opposition Labour Party said his supporters were on Saturday attacked and injured ahead of a rally in the commercial capital Lagos, a stronghold of the ruling party. Previous elections in Africa's most populous nation have been fraught with violence between supporters of rival parties and a number of instances of political violence have occurred ahead of the Feb. 25 parliamentary and presidential vote. "We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetoric of political leaders," Obi said in a statement, urging police to investigate.

  • Brentford equaliser at Arsenal not properly checked by VAR officials

    The body responsible for refereeing in the Premier League admitted on Sunday that Brentford's equalising goal in a 1-1 draw at Premier League leaders Arsenal was not properly checked for offside by the VAR officials.Brentford's goal was not the only controversy of a bad Saturday for officiating in the Premier League.

  • U.S. agriculture trade chief demands Canada broaden dairy quota access

    Canada must let U.S. processors of cheese, ice cream, yogurt, milk powder and other dairy products have access to its import quotas to resolve a second U.S. dairy trade challenge, Washington's new agricultural trade boss told Reuters. Doug McKalip, chief agricultural trade negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative's office, told Reuters on Thursday that Canada's second attempt at allocating dairy tariff quotas shut out most of the firms, providing only a fraction of the access promised in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade. "Under USMCA, Canada agreed to open up its market to U.S. dairy products, and dairy farmers expect to have the market access benefits they were promised," McKalip said.

  • Turkey steps up collapsed buildings investigation, orders 113 arrested

    Turkey vowed on Sunday to investigate thoroughly anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in the country's devastating earthquakes nearly one week ago and has already ordered the detention of 113 suspects. Vice President Fuat Oktay said overnight that 131 suspects had so far been identified as responsible for the collapse of some of the thousands of buildings flattened in the 10 provinces affected by the tremors early last Monday. "Detention orders have been issued for 113 of them," Oktay told reporters in a briefing at the disaster management coordination centre in Ankara.

  • What Life is Like in Crisis-Hit Pakistan as Inflation Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- As Pakistan lurches from one crisis to another, citizens are taking to the streets to protest a dual economic and political meltdown with little precedent in the nation’s post-independence history.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaChina Spots Unidentified Object Flying Near Port City: PaperJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Recovery of Object Downe

  • Death toll in Turkey, Syria quake tops 33,000 as Turkey starts legal action

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -Rescuers pulled more survivors from the rubble on Sunday six days after one of the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria, as Turkish authorities sought to maintain order across the disaster zone and began legal action over some building collapses. It was the deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939. Displaced residents in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, near the epicentre, said they had set up tents as close as they could to their damaged or destroyed homes in an effort to prevent them from being looted.

  • Church of England accused of being ‘false teachers’ as row over same-sex blessings deepens

    The Church of England has been told to "repent" or leave by the third largest Anglican country, as the row over same-sex blessings intensifies.

  • Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February

    Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children...

  • Assam: India child brides desperate after mass arrests

    Women in Assam are protesting after thousands of men were held in connection with child marriages.

  • Spurs surprised that Pep Guardiola mentioned Daniel Levy in Man City defence

    Tottenham Hotspur have been left surprised and bemused by Pep Guardiola namechecking chairman Daniel Levy over what he feels is a Premier League agenda against Manchester City.

  • 25 Most Expensive Countries in Africa

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most expensive countries in Africa. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 most expensive countries in Africa. Africa is one of the most maligned continents in the world, and is home to most of the poorest countries […]

  • Tu v Aap: The Indian woman who sparked a Twitter battle on pronouns

    The use of the tu and aap pronouns in Hindi has sparked a linguistic debate on Twitter.

  • Ethiopia Orthodox Church split: Social media restricted

    A fallout between the Orthodox Church and a splinter group of clerics is inflaming tensions.

  • UFC 284 video: Kleydson Rodrigues pummels Shannon Ross for 59-second TKO

    Kleydson Rodrigues hit Shannon Ross with a variety of strikes before he closed the fight less than one minute in.

  • Unexploded Civil War artillery shell discovered at Gettysburg National Military Park

    The artillery shell dates back to the July 1863 Battle of Gettysburg. An explosive ordnance disposal team safely removed the shell and destroyed it.

  • Biden urges consensus in Israel on judiciary plans as protest mounts

    U.S. President Joe Biden has called for wide agreement to be reached in Israel on sweeping changes to the judiciary pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government which have sparked nationwide protests. Israel's parliament may on Monday begin the legislation process of the judicial overhaul, which would increase the government's sway in selecting judges while weakening Supreme Court power to strike down laws or rule against the executive. The push has prompted nationwide protests and calls on the government to slow down and reach a broad agreement on its judicial plan, which polls have shown has relatively little support as it presently stands.

  • What's at Stake in the Nigerian Presidential Elections

    On February 25 Nigeria holds a presidential election. Ian Bremmer on who's running and what they face

  • Israel Adesanya on decision for quick UFC 287 rematch with Alex Pereira: ‘I roll the dice’

    Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had no hesitation when deciding to rematch Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in Miami.

  • The UK can’t afford to sit on the sidelines as the US, EU and China carve up the future of growth

    So long to the old wave of globalisation and hello to the new. The old wave was characterised by highly subsidised, ultra-cheap Chinese manufacturing undercutting everyone. In the next wave, there will be a fresh challenge: oncoming floods of industrial subsidies not just from China, but also from the US, the EU and anyone else lured into the competition.

  • Opposition groups rally in France demanding EU list Iran's Guards as terrorist group

    Thousands of opponents of Iran's ruling authorities rallied for a second day in Paris on Sunday to pressure European Union states to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation in response to a crackdown in the country. Tehran has been engaged in a violent crackdown on protesters since September, including carrying out executions, and it has also detained dozens of European nationals. Ties between EU members and Tehran have also deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive talks on Iran's nuclear programme have stalled and the country has transferred drones to Russia to help it in its war against Ukraine.