Nigeria election 2023: Who are the presidential candidates?

A worker holds an election poster to be displayed at a polling station in Nigeria - archive shot 2019

Nigeria is holding general elections on 25 February. Here is a list of all 18 presidential candidates:

Kola Abiola (PRP)

Kola Abiola is the son of the late Nigerian business tycoon and politician Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 elections which were cancelled by the country's military rulers.

A businessman like his father, his vice-presidential candidate is Zego Haruna, running for the People's Redemption Party (PRP).

Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar is running for the presidency for the sixth time.

He served for two-terms as deputy to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of the southern Delta state, is his vice-presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adebayo Adewole (SDP)

Adebayo Adewole is a lawyer, politician and businessman from western Ondo state. He is representing the Social Democratic Party (SDP), with his running mate Buhari Yusuf.

Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP)

Malik Ado-Ibrahim is a prince from the central state of Kogi state and the owner of energy company Bicenergy. He is also the founder of Formula One team Arrows A20.

In 2020, he was in the news for his marriage to Indimi Adama, daughter of billionaire oil businessman and philanthropist Mohammed Indimi.

He is representing the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and his vice-presidential candidate is Enyinna Kasarachi.

Okwudili Anyajike (NRM)

Okwudili Anyadike won the ticket of the National Rescue Mission (NRM), defeating closest rival Bendicta Egbo to clinch the party's ticket.

He is contesting with Kyabo Muhammad as his vice-presidential candidate.

Ojei Chichi (APM)

Ojei Chichi is the only female presidential candidate in this year's election and will represent the Allied People's Movement (APM).

An administrator and politician from the southern state of Delta, her running mate is Ibrahim Mohammed.

Christopher Imumolen (AP)

Christopher Imumolen is a professor of engineering.

At 39, he is the youngest candidate on the ballot. He holds a PhD in engineering research and educational management. He is standing for the Accord Party (AP), with Bello Maru as his running mate.

Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC)

Dumebi Kachikwu is a businessman who owns local Roots Television.

He is running on behalf of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with Buhari Ahmed as his vice-presidential candidate.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP)

Rabiu Kwankwaso is the former governor of the north-western Kano state. A two-term governor, he was a senator between 2015-2019.

Under Nigeria's first democratically elected president, he served as minister of defence.

This is the third time he is seeking the country's highest office. His first two attempts failed in the party primaries.

Alongside him on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ticket is Odiri Idahosa as vice-presidential candidate.

Hamza al-Mustapha (AA)

Hamza al-Mustapha is a former chief security officer to former military leader General Sani Abacha.

After Abacha's death, he was jailed for more than 10 years over the killing of Moshood Abiola's wife, Kudirat.

He defeated one other candidate to emerge as flag-bearer for the Action Alliance (AA).

His vice-presidential candidate is Johnson Chukwuka.

Daniel Nwanyanwu (ZLP)

Daniel Nwanyanwu is both presidential flag-bearer and national chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

He is contesting with Abubakar Ramalan as his vice-presidential candidate.

Peter Obi (LP)

A former governor of south-eastern Anambra state, Peter Obi became the flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), requiring former aspirant and professor of political economy and management Pat Utomi to step down in order to make way for him.

He is on the presidential ticket for the second time. His first attempt was as deputy for PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

Adenuga Oluwafemi (BP)

Adenuga Oluwafemi is running on behalf of the Boot Party (BP), alongside Mustapha Turaki as his vice-presidential candidate.

Nnadi Osita (APP)

Nnadi Osita is contesting with Hamisu Isah for vice-president on behalf of the Action Peoples Party (APP).

Omoyele Sowore (AAC)

Omoyele Sowore is the founder and publisher of US-based news site, Sahara Reporters.

He is running for a second time after his previous attempt in 2019.

The publisher was arrested years ago for his "Revolution Now" protest which he intended to take across the country.

He shares the African Action Congress (AAC) ticket with Magashi Garba as the vice-presidential candidate.

Bola Tinubu (APC)

Bola Tinubu is former two-term governor of the south-western Lagos state.

Briefly a senator in the early 1990s, he is contesting the presidential election for the first time on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kashim Shettima, former governor of the north-eastern state of Borno, is his running mate.

Peter Umeadi (APGA)

Former chief judge of Anambra state, Peter Umeadi is also a professor of law.

Hi is representing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), with Mohammed Koli as his running mate.

Sani Yusuf (ADP)

A politician and businessman from the north-western Kano state, Sani Yusuf plans to end "systemic corruption" in Nigeria.

He is standing for the Action Democratic Party (ADP), alongside his vice-presidential candidate Udo Okoro.

Nigeria election graphic