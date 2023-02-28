Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

2
Nduka Orjinmo - BBC News, Abuja
·2 min read
APC campaign posters showing Bola Ahmed Tinubu and running mate Kashim Shettima at a bus stop in Lagos.
Some rivals accuse Mr Tinubu's APC party of stealing the election

Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu is leading in the presidential election after results were released in 14 of the country's 36 states.

Mr Tinubu has won just over 44% of the tallied votes. His main rival Atiku Abubakar has almost 33% of the vote.

Labour's Peter Obi has close to 18%, having caused an upset by defeating Mr Tinubu in the biggest city, Lagos.

On Monday, Mr Abubakar's and Mr Obi's parties walked out of the venue where results are being announced.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have claimed there is a lack of transparency with the new electronic voter system.

This was the first national election where an electronic device had been used to accredit voters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has denied the opposition parties' complaints.

Its chairman Mahmood Yakubu said the announcement of results would continue.

European Union observers said the electoral body's poor planning and communication undermined trust in the process.

The PDP representative at the election centre in the capital, Abuja, described the process as fraudulent, and accused the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) of colluding with Inec. The Labour Party asked for the announcements to be suspended, or for the election to be cancelled and rerun.

The APC said those dissatisfied with the results should go to court, and that the parties should first let the process run its course.

The APC and PDP have dominated Nigeria since the end of military rule in 1999.

Mr Obi - from the previously little-known Labour Party - ran for the first time, promising to challenge the two-party system.

He has the support of many young people, who make up a third of registered voters. There are 15 other candidates.

From the results announced so far Mr Tinubu has won the most votes in six states, Mr Abubakar five and Mr Obi three.

There are 36 states plus the capital Abuja - in order to win in the first round a candidate needs 25% of votes in at least 25 of these, as well as having the most votes nationwide.

If those thresholds are not reached then there will a second round run-off between the top two candidates.

Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic

