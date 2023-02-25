Nigeria election 2023: Votes are counted but final results may take days

Nduka Orjinmo - BBC News, Abuja
·5 min read

Vote counting is under way in Nigeria's tightest presidential election since military rule ended in 1999.

Voting was marred by long delays as polling stations failed to open on time in some areas because of logistical problems and security incidents.

Turnout appeared to be high, with many young, first-time voters arriving before dawn to cast their ballots.

The elections are the biggest democratic exercise in Africa, with 87 million people eligible to vote.

Politics has been dominated by two parties - the ruling APC and the PDP - since the restoration of multi-party democracy 24 years ago.

But this time, there is also a strong challenge from a third-party candidate in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari - the Labour Party's Peter Obi, who is backed by many young people.

Tens of thousands of polling stations are counting the results, which will be collated and sent to the electoral headquarters in the capital Abuja.

The final result is not expected until at least Tuesday.

At a press briefing, the electoral chief, Mahmood Yakubu, apologised for the delays in voting, but he said that everyone who was in a queue by 13:30 GMT (14:30 local time) would be allowed to cast their ballots, even though polling stations were officially supposed to close by then.

Voters in the biggest city, Lagos, cheered as electoral officers arrived at a polling station in the suburb of Lekki nearly four hours after polls had officially closed.

There have also been reports of violence and ballot boxes being snatched in Lagos.

Although some voters were angry at the delays, others waited patiently to vote.

"As a Nigerian you expect any eventuality, so I came out with my power bank and a bottle of water. I will wait till they arrive so I can vote," first-time voter Edith told the BBC.

Mr Yakubu said that armed men had attacked some polling units in the southern state of Delta and the northern state of Katsina, where voter card verification machines were carted away.

They were subsequently replaced and security boosted to allow voting to take place, he added.

But voting was postponed to Sunday at 141 polling stations in the oil-rich southern state of Bayelsa because of disruptions.

In the north-eastern state of Borno, Mr Yakubu said that militant Islamists had opened fire on electoral officers from a mountain top in the Gwoza area, injuring a number of officials.

A voter holds her her voter card while queueing with others at a polling at Agege, Lagos on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria's presidential and general election
Almost 90 million were eligible to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections

The lead-up to the polls was overshadowed by a cash shortage caused by a botched attempt to redesign the currency, leading to widespread chaos at banks and cash machines as desperate people sought access to their money.

The new notes were introduced in order to tackle inflation, and also vote-buying. On the eve of the election a member of the House of Representatives was arrested with almost $500,000 (£419,000) in cash, and a list of people he was supposed to give it to, police say.

Whoever wins will have to deal with the currency redesign, a crumbling economy, high youth unemployment, and widespread insecurity which saw 10,000 killed last year.

Voters also cast their ballots for 109 federal senators and 360 members of the house of representatives, with another vote for state governors in March.

The election has seen a huge interest from young people - a third of eligible voters are below 35.

Mr Obi, 61, is hoping to break up Nigeria's two-party system after joining the Labour Party last May.

Although he was in the PDP before then, he is seen as a relatively fresh face and enjoys fervent support among some sections of Nigeria's youth, especially in the south.

The wealthy businessman served as governor of the south-eastern Anambra State from 2006 to 2014. His backers, known as the "OBIdients", say he is the only candidate with integrity, but his critics argue that a vote for him is wasted as he is unlikely to win.

Instead, the PDP, which ruled until 2015, wants Nigerians to vote for Mr Abubakar, 76 - the only major candidate from the country's mainly Muslim north.

He has run for the presidency five times before - all of which he has lost. He has been dogged by accusations of corruption and cronyism, which he denies.

Most of his career has been spent in the corridors of power, having worked as a top civil servant, vice-president and a prominent businessman.

Most people consider the election a referendum on the APC, which has overseen a period of economic hardship and worsening insecurity.

Its candidate, Mr Tinubu, 70, is credited with building Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos, during his two terms as governor until 2007.

He is known as a political godfather in the south-west region, where he wields huge influence, but like Mr Abubakar, has also been dogged by allegations of corruption over the years and poor health, both of which he denies.

A candidate needs to have the most votes and 25% of ballots cast in two-thirds of Nigeria's 36 states to be declared the winner.

Otherwise, there will be a run-off within 21 days - a first in Nigeria's history.

* Additional reporting by BBC teams around the country.

Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria election 2023: Delays in tightest-ever poll

    Security incidents and logistical problems hold up the country's crucial presidential election.

  • Nigerian voters still lining up after election delays

    Frustrated Nigerians cast their ballots into the evening Saturday, hours after the official deadline for joining the voting line in Africa’s most populous nation after late starts and sporadic violence caused delays at polling stations. The cash shortage affected transport not only for voters but also election workers and police officers providing security. Associated Press journalists saw armed men pull up to the voting station in a minibus, fire shots in the air and snatch the presidential ballot box at a polling booth in Lagos, which is Nigeria’s commercial hub.

  • Nigeria presses ahead with vote amid cash shortage crisis

    Nigeria's election commission said Thursday it now has received much of the cash it needs to carry out this weekend’s elections, dismissing concerns that the vote would be postponed because of the country's banknote crisis. Meanwhile, though, Nigerians continued to line up at banks across Africa's most populous nation, unable to withdraw their money. The shortages fueled fears that voters could have trouble getting to their polling stations on Saturday.

  • Rod Stewart pays for mobile unit to clear 10pc of hospital scan waiting list

    Sir Rod Stewart has reduced a hospital’s waiting list for scans by 10 per cent after covering the cost of a mobile unit for a day.

  • Nigerians head to the polls to elect new president

    Nigerians head to the polls to elect new president

  • ISW explains why Kremlin has not commented on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested that Russian authorities did not comment on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, likely because Russia has failed to achieve any of its stated objectives.

  • Nigeria's 'Obidients' pin hopes on rare third challenger in election

    To his ardent young supporters who call themselves “Obidients”, election candidate Peter Obi could not be more different to the political heavyweights he hopes to defeat.

  • Nigerians vote for new president in tight election race

    Nigerians voted on Saturday for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in a tightly fought race, with three frontrunners for the first time in the country's modern history.If no candidate wins, a runoff will take place within 21 days between the two frontrunners, an unprecedented outcome that some analysts say is a possibility this time around.

  • Russian lawmaker who hung noodles on his ears to mock Putin's speech might face punishment

    Russian lawmaker Mikhail Abdalkin shared a video appearing to mock Putin's speech that promised victory. Russia has made criticizing the war illegal.

  • Howe's late mother in his thoughts ahead of Newcastle's Wembley date

    Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will return to Wembley on Sunday looking to win the League Cup final against Manchester United in tribute to his late mother.She will be firmly in Howe's thoughts at Wembley, where the Newcastle boss will have his three brothers and sister supporting him in the crowd on Sunday.

  • Bills would let transgender people seal name-change requests

    A bill in Washington would allow gender expression and identity as reasons to seal, or keep out of the public record, a future petition for a name change. In states where such petitions aren’t sealed, transgender people can be susceptible to cyberbullying or even physical violence because their previous names, and by extension their lives, are an open book in the public record, advocates warn. Maia Xiao, a University of Washington graduate student, has changed her name in that state and said the publication of a transgender friend's name-change records in an online forum led to relentless harassment, including hate mail.

  • Diesel Kicks Off Milan Fashion Week With Mountain of 200,000 Condoms

    When I theorize about any given city’s fashion week, I’m often visualizing mountains of discarded garments, rivers of tears from rejected models, or walls of paparazzi hoping to get the next shot of Madonna’s daughter being denied entry into a show. What I have never considered is the likelihood of celebrities posing in front of a pile of 200,000 condoms.

  • Nigerians, Battered by Crises, Vote in Tight Election

    Tens of millions of Nigerians cast their votes in an election that many hope will be a turning point for Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation after years of debilitating economic and security crises.

  • Selena Gomez Praised Multiple Videos Calling Hailey Bieber A "Mean Girl"

    In response to one video that called out the "disgusting, despicable behavior from the nepo babies," Selena wrote, "I love you."

  • Nigerian candidate makes misleading claim about voter card collection in Lagos

    The governorship candidate of the opposition Labour Party in Lagos state claimed that more than six million people in Lagos collected new permanent voters’ cards (PVC) ahead of the general election on February 25, 2023. But the claim is misleading: figures published by the country’s electoral body show that less than a million new voting cards were delivered to the state as of January 2023. The figure of six million is a cumulative one. “Over 6m Nigerians in Lagos collected their PVCs, if we add

  • US Ambassador to NATO says Russia cannot achieve its strategic goals

    Ambassador Julianne Smith, the US Permanent Representative to NATO, said that although Russia is increasing its presence in Ukraine, there is no evidence that it is capable of achieving success on the battlefield.

  • Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape, sexual assault in LA case

    Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison for his rape conviction in Los Angeles. The disgraced movie mogul is already serving 23 years for a rape conviction in New York.

  • Appreciating Jimmy Carter, outspoken but 'never irrelevant'

    Ever the outsider, Jimmy Carter served a turbulent term in the White House. James Earl Carter Jr., a peanut farmer who became the 39th president of the United States, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. EDITOR’S NOTE — Walter Mears was an Associated Press special correspondent who won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the 1976 presidential campaign.

  • Hannity Audience Laughs As GOP Candidate Awkwardly Ducks Trump Question

    The Fox News host asked Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 presidential candidate, about how his policies differ from those of former President Donald Trump.

  • No stolen election. And no apologies from Wendy Rogers and the conspiracy squad

    Arizona's most prominent election deniers owe Arizona and the nation an apology. Yet, so far, it's been mostly crickets.