Nigeria gunmen kidnap 'nurses and infants' from hospital

·1 min read
A map showing Zaria in Nigeria
A map showing Zaria in Nigeria

Gunmen in Nigeria have abducted at least eight people from a hospital in the north-west of the country, police say.

The attack took place at the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria early on Sunday morning.

Reports say the number of people taken by the group is higher and includes nurses and children.

There has been a recent spate of abductions from schools and universities for ransom.

Police said the gunmen, thought to be from criminal groups known locally as "bandits", opened fire on a police station in the city.

While they were engaged in the shootout, another group attacked the hospital.

"The attack on the police station was a distraction whilst another group attacked the dormitories of the health centre workers," a local resident told AFP news agency.

The group escaped with the victims into a nearby forest.

A hospital worker, who asked not to be named, told BBC Hausa that the gunmen had abducted at least 12 people, including three children under the age of three and a teenager.

A local government official said troops were stepping up efforts to find the victims.

Kidnappings are common in the north of the country.

Last February, nearly 300 schoolchildren were abducted from a school in Zamfara state.

Authorities say recent attacks on schools in the north-west have been carried out by bandits, a loose term for kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and other armed militia operating in the region who are largely motivated by money.

Since the well-publicised abduction in 2014 of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok secondary school by Boko Haram Islamist militants in Borno state, more armed groups have resorted to mass abduction of students.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei heiress attempts to shed rich girl image by participating in a variety show

    Annabel Yao, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, surprised netizens by participating in the Chinese variety show, Chinese Restaurant 5.

  • Myanmar's junta bans telecom executives from leaving

    The Myanmar military have banned telecommunications firm executives from leaving the country without permission.The confidential order was introduced in mid June said senior executives.Both foreigners and Myanmar nationals must seek authorization if they wish to set foot outside the country.Telecom businesses were also sent a second letter telling them they had until Monday July 5 to fully implement intercept technology that allows authorities to spy on calls.The spyware also tracks messages and web traffic.Reuters has not seen the orders but spoke to someone with direct knowledge of the matter.The military did not respond to requests for comment.After seizing power in a coup in February, the military announced their aim to pass a cybersecurity bill.It also amended privacy laws to free security forces to intercept communications.The source said the travel ban on executives was meant to pressure telecoms to finish activating the spyware.Three other telecoms sources, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the authorities had stepped up pressure on the companies to implement the intercept but declined to elaborate further.

  • Myanmar forces kill 25 in raid on town, residents and media say

    A spokesman for the military did not respond to calls requesting comment on the violence at Depayin in the Sagaing region, about 300 km (200 miles) north of the capital, Naypyidaw. The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said "armed terrorists" had ambushed security forces patrolling there, killing one of them and wounding six. It said the attackers retreated after retaliation by the security forces.

  • China marks Communist Party centennial with warning from Xi

    As tension runs high in Hong Kong, Thursday marked 24 years of the former British colony's return to China, and one year since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in response to months of unrest and challenge to its authority. In stark contrast to the mood in Hong Kong, Beijing has been in a celebratory mode, with patriotic shows, military flybys and cannon salutes to memorialize the founding of the Communist Party 100 years ago. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared in front of tens of thousands gathered in Tiananmen Square that foreign powers attempting to bully his country will "get their heads bashed" and that they'll be met with a "great wall of steel."

  • Ghana Mulls Africa’s First Social Bonds With $2 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana is planning to issue green and social bonds of up to $2 billion by November, which would make it the first African country to sell debt to fund development programs.The West African economy, which is planning to borrow up to $5 billion on international markets this year, would use the proceeds from these sustainable bonds to refinance debt used for social and environmental projects and pay for educational or health, Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said in an intervi

  • Chinese antitrust regulator to block Tencent's videogaming merger: sources

    China's antitrust regulator is set to formally block Tencent Holdings Ltd's plan to merge the country's top two videogame streaming sites, Huya and DouYu, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Tencent has failed to come up with sufficient remedies to meet the State Administration of Market Regulation's (SAMR) requirements on giving up exclusive rights, said two of the people. The internet giant recently withdrew the merger application for antitrust review and refiled it after SAMR told the company it could not complete the review of the merger within 180 days since its first filing, one of them and a separate person said.

  • Lowe’s 4th of July sale is dynamite! Save up to 50 percent on Weber, GE and so much more

    Top-rated grills, appliances, tools, smart-home gear — these deals are unreal!

  • Nnamdi Kanu's arrest leaves Nigeria's Ipob separatists in disarray

    Igbo separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu was largely ignored until his movement became an armed struggle.

  • Malaysians suffering amid lockdown fly white flag for help

    When Mohamad Nor Abdullah put a white flag outside his window late at night, he didn’t expect the swift outpouring of support. Malaysia's nationwide lockdown to curb a coronavirus surge was tightened further on Saturday, banning people in certain areas from leaving their homes except to buy food and necessities. It lurched Mohamad Nor into desperation.

  • Jim Clyburn Has Plenty of Power With Joe Biden. Is He Actually Using It?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyJim Clyburn has so much clout these days that he may not know what to do with it all.Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), a longtime ally of Clyburn’s, had a quick answer when asked how the No. 3 House Democrat was handling his increased profile and influence in a Joe Biden administration that Clyburn helped usher in.“Like somebody forgot to tell him,” Cleaver said.Clyburn has, in fact, heard all about his influence. Like every other Democrat, he knows

  • Ed Sheeran’s Bizarre History of Musical Thievery

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyLast Friday, British pop star Ed Sheeran released “Bad Habits,” the first single from his forthcoming album Minus. The song, which is on track to debut at No. 1 on the U.K. charts, is a strong contender for this year’s song of the summer. But the earworm has already earned Sheeran familiar accusations of theft.Lyrically and musically the song is nothing special, but “Bad Habits” marks a diversion from the musician’s acoustic-dr

  • Walmart's got a firecracker of a 4th of July sale going on — up to 80 percent off!

    Sony TVs, Beats headphones, Shark vacs, the Pioneer Woman cookware and video games galore — these sales are popping!

  • Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo

    Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday that brought down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers seek access to new areas of the rubble. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press after the demolition that crews had been given the all-clear to resume their search-and-rescue mission to locate the 121 people believed to be missing under a wing of the Champlain Tower South that collapsed June 24. On Sunday, Miami-Dade police identified David Epstein, 58, as one of the two dozen people known to have perished in the fallen tower.

  • In Ohio GOP Senate primary, Trump is kingmaker

    Donald Trump is looming over the Ohio Senate race as the Republican candidates jockey for an endorsement and urge the former president to overlook past resistance to his leadership.

  • Injuries to Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández and Sega Coulibaly hurt Galaxy in loss

    Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández, the top scorer in MLS, was scratched before the game and Sega Coulibaly was hurt during it in a 2-0 loss to Sporting KC.

  • Vatican says Pope Francis 'reacted well' to intestinal surgery

    It's not clear how long the pontiff will be hospitalized.

  • Israel looks to renew law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

    Israel's parliament is set to vote Monday on whether to renew a temporary law first enacted in 2003 that bars Arab citizens of Israel from extending citizenship or even residency to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Critics, including many left-wing and Arab lawmakers, say it's a racist measure aimed at restricting the growth of Israel's Arab minority, while supporters say it's needed for security purposes and to preserve Israel's Jewish character. The law creates an array of difficulties for Palestinian families that span the war-drawn and largely invisible frontiers separating Israel from east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, territories it seized in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for a future state.

  • Syngenta looks to China's farmers for growth ahead of mega-IPO

    Agrichemicals giant Syngenta Group is rapidly expanding its rollout of farm services in China ahead of a huge stock market listing, as it seeks to meet surging demand from farmers crucial to Beijing's increasing focus on food security. The world's biggest crop-protection maker and No. 3 seed supplier says it is boosting grain yields and raising farmers' incomes just as the pandemic fuels government worries about food supplies and pushes up the cost of key farm materials. That means opportunity for Swiss-based, Chinese-backed Syngenta to grab market share in a fragmented farm chemicals market, positioning the company for growth as Chinese farmers expand their holdings.

  • Bitcoin struggles for momentum as crypto starts week in the red

    Bitcoin had staged a small recovery over the weekend, having sunk to lows of around $33,000 on Friday in London.

  • Copa America: Brazil, Peru edge past Chile, Paraguay to reach semis

    Gabriel Jesus was sent off for a "challenge" which reminded of Nigel de Jong's attack on Xabi Alonso in the 2010 World Cup final.