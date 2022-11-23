Nigeria hopes new currency notes curb inflation, corruption

CHINEDU ASADU
·3 min read

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria on Wednesday launched newly designed currency notes, a move that the West African nation's central bank says will help curb inflation and money laundering.

The newly designed denominations of 200 (5 U.S. cents), 500 ($1.10) and 1,000 naira ($2.20) also would drive financial inclusion and economic growth, said Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Experts, however, are skeptical about such results in a country that has battled chronic corruption for decades, with government officials known to loot public funds that has caused more hardship for the many struggling with poverty.

Nigeria’s currency has not been redesigned in 19 years, and the new initiative is the latest introduced by policymakers in Africa’s biggest economy in their quest for a cashless and more inclusive economy.

The naira is “long overdue for a new look,” Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said at the launch. The new paper notes designed in Nigeria and featuring enhanced security “will help the central bank to design and implement better monetary policy objectives.”

More than 80% of the 3.2 trillion naira ($7.2 billion) in circulation in Nigeria are outside the vaults of commercial banks and in private hands, Emefiele said. Regulators last month announced a Jan. 31 deadline for old notes to either be used or deposited at banks.

With inflation at a 17-year high of 21.09% that is driven by soaring food prices, Emefiele said the new notes “will bring the hoarded currencies back into the banking system” and help the central bank regain control of the money being used in the country.

“The currency redesign will also assist in the fight against corruption as the exercise will reign in the higher denomination used for corruption and the movement of such funds from the banking system could be tracked easily,” the central bank chief said.

Analysts, however, say that the newly designed notes would yield little or no results in managing inflation or in the fight against corruption in the absence of institutional reforms.

“If you want to curb money laundering, your financial system needs to be better; if you want to curb ransom payment, security needs to be better; if you want to curb inflation, the level at which the total money supply in the economy is growing has to slow down — so it is not about cash,” said Adedayo Bakare, an analyst with Lagos-based Money Africa.

Bakare said the move by Nigeria’s central bank is at best an “expensive process that will cost the public a lot of pain because of the short period” required to either use or deposit cash in circulation.

At least 133 million people, or 63% of Nigeria’s citizens, are multidimensionally poor, according to government statistics.

“It could potentially slow down the economy if people do not have cash and people cannot exchange their cash for new notes at a fast pace,” he said. “You can’t phase out cash without fixing financial inclusion or electronic payment and even at that.”

Recommended Stories

  • EU countries back billion-euro chip plan ahead of talks with lawmakers

    EU countries on Wednesday agreed to a 45-billion-euro ($46.6 billion) plan to fund the production of chips, putting the 27-country bloc a step closer to its goal of reducing its reliance on U.S. and Asian manufacturers. EU envoys unanimously backed an amended version of the European Commission's proposal, the Czech Republic which holds the rotating EU presidency said. European Union ministers will meet on Dec. 1 to rubber stamp the chip plan that will still need to be debated with the European Parliament next year before it can become law.

  • S&P 500 to bottom in the first quarter, creating a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    The S&P 500 is likely to set a new price trough in the first quarter, before jumping back to 3,900 by the end of 2023, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • U.S. retailers add cameras, steel cables to deter holiday crime

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Retailers ranging from Walmart to Barnes & Noble are installing cameras or locking away items to deter shoplifters and thieves as they brace for a post-pandemic rush of holiday shoppers this year. Others, like Target and Barnes & Noble, sealed merchandise behind plexiglass or tethered it with steel cables to store shelves.

  • Republican presses Twitter chief Elon Musk to better protect U.S. user data

    Top Senate Republican Chuck Grassley urged Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, to conduct a threat assessment at the social company to better protect U.S. user data, following up on concerns raised by a whistleblower. Hacker Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a whistleblower who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing in January, testified in September that some Twitter employees were concerned the Chinese government would be able to collect data on the company's users. In a letter to Musk dated Tuesday and released on Wednesday, Grassley, the top Republican on the U.S. Judiciary Committee, asked Twitter to perform a threat assessment "of Twitter's current security posture and systems to better protect user data and privacy."

  • Cat's out of the bag when TSA finds stowaway feline at JFK

    Don't accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York's John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause. As the bag went through the X-ray unit Nov. 16, the Transportation Security Administration agent was in for a surprise: Inside were four paws and a tail belonging to a feline stowaway.

  • Namibia pulls down German colonial officer's statue in Windhoek

    A crowd applauds as German military officer Curt von François's figure is removed from a plinth.

  • Banker for Alex Murdaugh convicted of bank fraud charges

    A banker charged with helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients was found guilty late Tuesday of wire and bank fraud charges in South Carolina. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was allowed to remain free on bail as he awaits sentencing at a later date. It was the first trial related to the sprawling Murdaugh legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences.

  • Body found off Murchison Road in Fayetteville

    Fayettevill police are investigating a body found Wednesday morning in a field along Murchison Road.

  • Top House Republican McCarthy threatens impeachment of Homeland Security chief

    The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down, warning that the House may try to impeach him when Republicans take the majority next year. McCarthy, who hopes to be elected as House Speaker when the new Congress is sworn in in January, added that his colleagues will hold congressional hearings at the U.S.-Mexico border after taking control of the chamber, in what he described as an effort to force Democrats to see conditions there first-hand. Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden for record numbers of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border during his presidency, saying Biden’s more lenient policies have encouraged more crossers.

  • Man gets 800 gallons of gas for 1 cent each using remote device, Texas officials say

    The man was arrested at the gas station, authorities said.

  • GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border

    House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico, warning that the new House GOP majority will open investigations that could lead to impeachment proceedings. McCarthy, who is positioned to become the new House speaker when the new Congress convenes in January, said the Republican majority would use “the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena” to hold President Joe Biden's administration accountable for border security.

  • Pro-Kremlin group says responsible for cyberattack on EU Parliament - official

    A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility for a denial of service attack on the European Parliament website after its lawmakers designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the president of the institution said on Wednesday. This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. Earlier on Wednesday, lawmakers voted to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law.

  • Judge blocks New York limits on carrying guns on private property

    A federal judge has blocked New York from restricting the carrying of guns on private property under a Democratic-backed law adopted following the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling that struck down the state's strict gun permitting regime. Tuesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge John Sinatra in Buffalo struck down a provision in the law that made it a felony for a licensed gun owner to possess a firearm on any private property unless the property owner allowed it with a sign or by giving express consent. Sinatra, appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump, found that the provision violated the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms."

  • Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home

    Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn't your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation. “They were looking for some help getting a moose out of a basement,” said Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula. The moose, estimated to be a 1-year-old bull, had a misstep while eating breakfast Sunday morning by a home in Soldotna, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

  • Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit by the IRS.

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise

    The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.

  • Donald Trump reacts after Supreme Court orders release of tax returns to House Democrats

    Former President Trump has responded to the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of his attempts to block the handing over of his tax records to House Democrats.

  • McCarthy calls on Mayorkas to resign or potentially face impeachment inquiry: 'Enough is enough'

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans plan will move to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign when Republicans take the House next year.

  • Trump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- An accountant who handled the tax returns of some Trump Organization executives told a jury that Donald Trump reported a total of about $900 million in operating losses over two years.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Billion as FTX FellDonald Bender of Mazar