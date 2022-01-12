Nigeria lifts Twitter ban from midnight, government official says

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Felix Onuah
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Felix Onuah

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria will lift a ban on Twitter from midnight after the social media platform agreed to open a local office, among other agreements with authorities in the West African country, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on June 4 after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists. Telecoms companies subsequently blocked access to users in Nigeria.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director general of the National Information Technology Development Agency said in a statement that Buhari had given approval to lift the suspension.

"Twitter has agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history on which such legislation has been built...," Abdullahi's statement said.

The company would work with the federal government and the broader industry "to develop a Code of Conduct in line with global best practices, applicable in almost all developed countries," it said.

"Therefore, the (federal government) lifts the suspension of the Twitter operations in Nigeria from midnight of 13th January 2022."

Abdullahi, who also chaired a joint technical committee of Nigerian and Twitter officials, said the U.S. company agreed to appoint a country representative to engage with Nigerian authorities and comply with local tax obligations.

(Writing by MacDonald DzirutweEditing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Salah says he is not asking for 'crazy stuff' in new Liverpool deal

    Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is not asking for "crazy stuff" in any new contract he signs with the Premier League club but wants the deal to reflect his huge contribution at Anfield.

  • Can the Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena Lawmakers? It’s Complicated

    For months, the congressional committee investigating last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has sought information on the role members of Congress played in trying to undermine the 2020 presidential election. Several Republican lawmakers admitted they were in contact with President Donald Trump during the riot or in the days leading up to it, making their testimony potentially key to the investigation. On Sunday, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, one of Trump’s closest allies, became the second Republican lawmaker to turn down the committee’s request for a meeting, calling it an “unprecedented and inappropriate demand” and an “outrageous abuse of the Select Committee’s authority.”

  • Cameroon senator killed in restive anglophone region

    An opposition senator was shot dead in western Cameroon where a bloody insurgency has been waged by anglophone separatists against the state, his party and an official said.

  • Germany's Scholz urges compulsory COVID-19 jabs for all adults

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany should make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday, brushing off heckling from opposition lawmakers who accused him of fomenting social divisions. Scholz's first question-and-answer session in parliament as chancellor came the same day Germany reported a record 80,430 new infections due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Germany's cases per capita is a third of the European Union average, according to Our World in Data.

  • With more girls pregnant, Zimbabwe pushes a return to school

    Inside a sparsely furnished two-room home in rural Zimbabwe, a 3-month-old baby cries. Between the chores of her strict routine, Virginia prepares her four younger siblings for school and helps them with homework when they return. It's these tasks that hit Virginia the hardest — because, at age 13, she, too, would rather be in school.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • ‘Represents That Entire Department’: Sheriff Moves to Fire Georgia Deputy Who Commented Online That Ahmaud Arbery ‘Still Got the Death Penalty’

    A Georgia sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been “suspended without pay pending termination” after allegedly calling murder victim Ahmaud Arbery a “criminal” on social […]

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Rep. Trey Hollingsworth won't run for reelection in Indiana's 9th district. Here's why.

    I ran to return government to the people from the career politicians who had broken it, and I will be damned if I become, Rep. Hollingsworth writes.

  • In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel for 'golden passport' country

    If the proposal is backed by EU states, it would be the first time that the EU imposes sanctions on a country for running "golden passport" schemes, which the Commission has repeatedly warned could pose security and money laundering risks. Other countries, including eastern European states are monitored. "The Commission has concluded that Vanuatu's investor citizenship schemes present serious deficiencies and security failures," it said in a statement.

  • Joe Manchin Lays Out Filibuster Changes He Supports

    But the West Virginia senator still wants those changes to be made with support from Republicans.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Second Amendment As Defense Against Democrats

    "I hate to use this language," the Georgia Republican said, equating Democrats with a "tyrannical government."

  • 'Let's stick with the facts': A federal judge rebuked Trump's lawyer's claim that he urged his supporters to be peaceful on January 6

    Judge Amit Mehta said there was no doubt there were "threats" and "intimidation" on January 6 and added that he wasn't "interested" in "whataboutism."

  • Republicans threaten floor takeover if Democrats weaken filibuster

    Senate Republicans are threatening they will attempt a takeover of the Senate agenda by forcing votes on issues ranging from the Keystone XL pipeline to abortion rules to a U.S-Mexico border wall if Democrats weaken the filibuster. Republicans are also looking at smaller bills such as a proposal to prohibit the administration from imposing a fracking ban by executive order, a prohibition on the IRS implementing new reporting on banks to...

  • Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

    The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States. The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana, who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham. Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online.

  • Biden coronavirus vaccine-or-test mandate goes into effect

    Key components of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine or test mandate for more than 80 million workers went into effect Monday amid an ongoing Supreme Court battle that could ultimately doom the rule. The months-long legal battle over the requirement, which was previously blocked by a federal court before being reinstated, has created confusion among employers about how to move forward. While Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism...

  • Seven Miami cops let go or demoted during purge by fired chief Acevedo to get jobs back

    In a sweeping rebuke to a series of controversial moves by fired Police Chief Art Acevedo, Miami’s interim chief has rehired and re-instated seven of the department’s highest ranking officers, most of them to their former designations.

  • Massive computer chip factory eyeing Columbus area

    Greater Columbus is believed to be in the running for a massive computer chip factory that could be the state's biggest economic development project.

  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposes 4% flat tax, cuts to unemployment in Condition of the State

    Gov. Kim Reynolds laid out her 2022 agenda Jan. 11, touching on tax cuts, Iowa's workforce shortage, education and other issues.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court won't let Republicans in Congress offer a second redistricting plan

    The justices declined to let GOP members of Congress submit a second redistricting plan.