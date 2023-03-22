Nigeria’s Peter Obi Files Challenge to Tinubu’s Presidential Victory

William Clowes
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Nigerian opposition candidates that came second and third in last month’s presidential election filed court petitions contesting the result that saw the ruling party’s nominee emerge the winner.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Peter Obi and his Labour Party submitted their challenge to the outcome of the Feb. 25 vote to the Court of Appeal in the capital, Abuja, on March 20. Atiku Abubakar and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party filed their objection the following day. The electoral commission named the All Progressive Congress’s Bola Tinubu as the president-elect three weeks ago.

In a statement published on his campaign website on Tuesday, Tinubu said “the elections are over” and urged his party to “champion the healing process by embracing the opponents and their supporters.”

The Labour Party’s petition argues that the Independent Electoral Commission ran the vote in a manner that violated the law and the body’s own rule. It also alleges that Tinubu didn’t win a majority of the ballots cast.

Read more: Nigerian Ruling Party’s Bola Tinubu Wins Race for Presidency

If results from around the country had been “properly tabulated and calculated,” Obi would have won the presidential race, it said. Instead, the Labour Party’s “actual scores” have been “reduced, tampered and falsely represented” by the electoral commission, the party said.

Tinubu received 8.8 million votes, the official results showed, 1.8 million more than Abubakar and 2.7 million more than Obi.

Abubakar, who also says he won the election, submitted his challenge a day ahead of the deadline. Among the reasons he gives for why the court should rule Tinubu’s victory invalid are that the electoral commission failed to electronically transmit results from the polling stations in “real-time” as provided by the Electoral Act and the body’s own rules.

“The election failed the integrity test stipulated by the Electoral Act and does not reflect the will of the electorate,” Abubakar argued in his petition.

Previous Challenges

Previous efforts to overturn Nigerian presidential elections have been unsuccessful.

The court challenge won’t stop Tinubu from replacing President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of May after a three-month transition period. The court has 180 days to make a ruling, and parties can take their case to the Supreme Court if they are dissatisfied with the decision.

Several observer missions noted shortcomings in the planning and conduct of the presidential election, including the commission’s failure to transmit tally sheets from the almost 177,000 polling units in real time.

Lengthy delays in uploading the scores contributed “to diminishing public trust and confidence in results processing,” a European Union team said in a Feb. 27 report.

--With assistance from Mike Cohen.

(Updated with PDP petition details in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria's Obi, Atiku challenge presidential election results

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria's two main opposition leaders on Tuesday filed petitions seeking to cancel results from last month's disputed presidential election, court papers showed, to begin what could be a legal battle lasting several months. There have been numerous legal challenges to the outcome of previous Nigerian presidential elections but none has succeeded. Atiku Abubakar from the biggest opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party's Peter Obi asked the Appeals Court to invalidate the election won by Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

  • Opposition files petition against Nigerian election result

    A Nigerian opposition party has filed a petition with the Court of Appeal against the ruling party for its candidate's victory in last month's presidential election, according to court documents seen by The Associated Press on Tuesday. Peter Obi, candidate of the Labor Party, who finished third in last month's presidential race is asking the court to declare him the winner and nullify Bola Tinubu’s victory. "Our prayers are for the disqualification of Tinubu and the announcement of our candidate as the winner of the election of Feb. 25."

  • Nigeria's ruling party wins majority of states in local election

    Nigeria's ruling party has won the majority of governorships contested in last weekend's elections, results showed Tuesday, following a ballot marred by violence, intimidation and vote buying.Local and international observers said the latest poll was marked by apathy after disappointments in the presidential election but also by intimidation tactics, vote buying and violence.

  • Liverpool switch focus to "sensational" Wolves midfielder after Jude Bellingham hopes slashed - report

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge admirer of Wolves' Portuguese playmaker

  • Digital Currency Usage Soars in Nigeria on Cash Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigerians have increasingly turned to a once-spurned digital currency to transact, after a chaotic demonetization policy gave rise to a shortage of banknotes and bolstered demand for alternative payment methods.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May

  • DeSantis’s Election Fraud Police Spur Copycat Efforts in GOP-Led States

    (Bloomberg) -- Four Republican-led states are working to add new police agencies specifically to target voter fraud, following the example set by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealFlorida’s elect

  • Returns On Capital At Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Paint A Concerning Picture

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • After Plunging -21.91% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

    Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • US left out as China, Iran come out on top in latest deal with Saudi Arabia: 'Sign of the times'

    China and Iran come out on top in latest deal with Saudi Arabia, explains one expert, as concerns mount over U.S.-Israeli standing in the Middle East.

  • Erdogan’s Path to Power Narrows as Key Party HDP Steps Out of Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealTurkey’s biggest non-aligned political party said it won’t field its own candidate in May’s presidential elections, in a boost to the main opposition coalition’s chances of uns

  • Russia Sanctions Critic Takes Lead as Slovakia Snap Vote Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Slovak premier who rejects sanctions against Russia and weapons deliveries to Ukraine is back in the lead six months ahead of an election in the eastern European Union member state. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing

  • Naomi Osaka shares growing baby bump for first time in new photos

    Tennis star Naomi Osaka shared photos of her growing baby bump for the first time on social media while wearing a cropped jersey, parachute pants and sneakers.

  • Nigeria's eNaira Wallet Use, Transactions Climb Amid Cash Shortages: Bloomberg

    The number of eNaira wallets has jumped more than 12-fold to 13 million since October.

  • Once banned, now back: Iran sees timid return of neckties

    Mohammad Javad enters a fashionable shop in well-to-do north Tehran with his mother.Javad, while choosing his tie, was accompanied by his chador-clad mother, who not only encourages him to wear one but also asked the salesmen to teach her how to tie it properly for her son.

  • Julius Randle scores 57 points, ties 3rd-highest for Knicks

    Maybe someday Julius Randle will savor one of the best offensive nights in Knicks history. Randle scored 57 points, matching the third-highest total in franchise history, but New York lost 140-134 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I’m such a results-driven person, I try to focus on the process a little bit more and taking the necessary steps to get better and build as a team," Randle said.

  • Heat ready for another important game vs. Knicks with ‘consequences.’ Also, Zeller remains out

    The Miami Heat’s important homestand begins Wednesday with a tough test against the New York Knicks and the surging Julius Randle.

  • David Attenborough plants tree in honour of Queen Elizabeth

    Sir David Attenborough has planted an oak tree in honour of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The famed naturalist and TV presenter was opening a new Platinum Jubilee woodland in Richmond Park.This footage shows Sir Attenborough digging at the site with local children.The 96-year-old described the late Queen as a “great lover of trees” and “very fond” of the Royal Parks.He also said the new wood was a fitting tribute to her memory.Source: PA

  • UN chief's call for ambition on climate gets muted response

    Senior government officials at a climate meeting in Copenhagen gave a muted response Tuesday to calls from the head of the United Nations for countries to show greater ambition when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged rich countries Monday to bring forward their target for achieving net zero emissions as close as possible to 2040, and for emerging economies to aim for a date as close as possible to 2050. This would be a significant shifting of the goal posts: the United States and the European Union are currently aiming for net zero by 2050, while China is targeting 2060 and India has set a deadline of 2070.

  • Activists walk from Bamako to Ouagadougou to promote states' federation

    A small group of activists have been walking from Mali's capital Bamako to Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou to express their support for a federation between the two West African states. The group are due to arrive in Ouagadougou on Tuesday where they will end their march at the Thomas Sankara memorial, a tribute to the former president and noted pan-Africanist. The prime ministers of Mali and Burkina Faso said last month they would examine the idea of creating a federation.

  • Tucker Carlson Says A 'Wounded' Trump Called Him About Those Brutal Private Texts

    "I love Trump," the Fox News host said, as he discussed private text exchanges that said the exact opposite.