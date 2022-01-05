Nigeria police rescue nearly 100 kidnap victims
Nigerian security forces rescue nearly 100 kidnap victims held in forest hideouts in the country's northwest after they were kidnapped at least two months ago by criminal gangs.
Nigerian security forces rescue nearly 100 kidnap victims held in forest hideouts in the country's northwest after they were kidnapped at least two months ago by criminal gangs.
Kidnap suspect arrested Greenville
The man and woman who were found dead on New Year's Day after an apparent murder-suicide in Temple City have been identified.
‘Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,’ lieutenant said
Best of luck to them. #GoBlue
Old Christmas or Epiphany "is a way for us to return to our roots, our faith, our community and our family" in Holmes County's Amish Country.
The barley and radishes will not be used for food, but Bayer AG will pay McCormick for planting them as the so-called cover crops will generate carbon offset credits for the seeds and chemicals maker. The purpose of cover crops is to restore soil, reduce erosion and to pull climate-warming carbon from the atmosphere through photosynthesis. The carbon trapped in roots and other plant matter left in the soil is measured to create carbon credits that companies can use to offset other pollution.
Zillow said the rankings are a sign that Sun Belt cities continue to see strong home sales growth.
A modified Tesla Model S drove 752 miles across Michigan last month after being equipped with a battery from Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan startup.
"The attempted coup came much closer to succeeding than many would admit and was just a dress rehearsal for 2024," an essay in The Bulwark read.
The girl was wounded when gunfire hit her family's second-story apartment.
The project could eventually feature 1.5 million square feet of lab and manufacturing space.
Police said the man, woman and young child who were killed were likely a family. Another child, also likely a family member, called 911.
Once again, drivers get screwed by politicians in DC…
The economy has waxed and waned during the past 28 years, but this 4%-yielding dividend stock hasn't wavered one bit.
Investigators say a "hand cannon" is a handgun that fires shotgun shells.
The “Late Show” host also ripped the state’s surgeon general for saying Monday, “we need to unwind the testing”
Gavin Rossdale and ex-wife Gwen Stefani's sons are growing up so fast. The Bush frontman recently shared a New Year's Day post with all three of his sons with Stefani -- 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo -- standing in front of their festive Christmas tree. While he didn't mention his sons in the caption, Rossdale, 56, did share well wishes to his fans for 2022.
The California Democrat slammed Republicans for choosing "violence over voting."
Andy Thorn was raised in Durham, North Carolina.
A 1-month-old baby boy has been orphaned and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning. Both of the child’s parents, deputies with the sheriff’s office, took their own lives late last week and early this week.