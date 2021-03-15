Nigeria primary school children abducted in Kaduna state

A hunter poses in Yola, state capital of Adamawa, on December 4, 2014 after taking part in an operation against Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram
Fears about insecurity are growing in Nigeria

Gunmen have abducted students and teachers from a primary school in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, an official and eyewitnesses have said.

This is the first time a primary school has been raided by gangs suspected to be carrying out abductions for ransom.

Since December about 800 secondary school students have been seized.

All of them were later released, but 39 mostly female students are still in captivity following their abduction from a college in Kaduna on Thursday.

In the latest attack, gunmen on motorcycles stormed the primary school in Rama village in Birnin Gwari local government area as children were arriving for classes in the morning, eyewitnesses told the BBC.

Security forces and local vigilantes are trying to pursue the gang.

Kaduna state commissioner for internal security Samuel Aruwan said they were still trying to ascertain the number of pupils and teachers abducted.

The abductions have raised concerns about the growing insecurity in northern Nigeria, and the failure to protect schools.

Students held at gunpoint

The government says it is stepping up security, with police and soldiers foiling an attempt in the early hours of Sunday to capture students from a secondary school on the outskirts of Kaduna's Ikara town.

Officials said that 180 students and staff abducted from a college in the state on Thursday were rescued by the army, but 39 students were still missing.

Video clips emerged on Saturday on social media, showing some of the students being held at gunpoint and whipped.

The abductors put the clips on the social media accounts of some of the students.

The authorities have not yet commented on the video.

Students and teachers are usually released after negotiations with the kidnappers.

Many Nigerians believe that ransom payments are made, and this is fuelling the problem, reports the BBC's Ishaq Khalid from the capital Abuja.

A recent report released by Kaduna state authorities said nearly 3,000 people in the state were killed or abducted by criminal gangs last year.

Last week, neighbouring Niger state announced it was shutting all secondary schools for a fortnight for "risk assessments".

Three other northern states - Kano, Yobe and Katsina - have also shut some secondary schools.

Recent school kidnappings in Nigeria:

  • 11 March - 39 students seized from college in Kaduna state

  • 26 February - 279 schoolgirls seized in Jangebe, Zamfara state

  • 17 February - One pupil killed; 42 staff, students and family members taken from Kagara, Niger state

  • 25 January - Gunmen kidnap seven children from an orphanage in the capital, Abuja

  • 19 December - More than 80 schoolchildren kidnapped from Mahuta village, Katsina state

  • 11 December - More than 300 boys abducted from a school in Kankara, Katsina state

All have since been freed, except those seized on 11 March.

Recommended Stories

  • Gunmen kidnap pupils in Nigeria's restive nortwest

    Gunmen on Monday seized an unspecified number of primary school pupils and teachers in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna, the government said, in a region wracked by banditry and kidnapping.

  • Gunmen kidnap primary school pupils in Nigeria's Kaduna state

    Gunmen on motorbikes stormed a primary school in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna and kidnapped pupils and teachers, a state official and residents said on Monday - the fifth school abduction in three months of escalating violence. Kaduna state's security commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, said its government has received reports of the latest abduction on Monday in the Birnin Gwari area. "The Kaduna state government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible," Aruwan said in a statement.

  • Mass school abduction foiled in Nigeria

    Security forces have foiled an attempt to kidnap hundreds of schoolboys in northwestern Nigeria, a state official said on Sunday, days after dozens of students were seized in the latest mass abduction.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Hospitals 'vandalised and looted'

    The health system in the conflict-hit Tigray region has "almost completely collapsed," says MSF.

