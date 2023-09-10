Nigeria Says ‘G-20 Family’ Not Complete Until It Joins Too

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nigeria said it was rallying support to join the Group of 20 as a permanent member, seizing on a moment to lay its claim after the global bloc admitted the 55-member African Union at a summit this weekend.

South Africa is the only individual member nation from the continent in the G-20. Nigeria argues that as the largest African economy with growing geopolitical influence, it also should also be part of it.

G-20 Welcomes African Union as Member in Nod to Emerging World

“Nigeria is poised, able and willing to be a major player in this family of the G-20 and in shaping a new world, without whom, the family will remain incomplete,” Nigerian President Bola Tinubu told world leaders in New Delhi.

How Nigeria’s Leader Is Shaking Up a Shaky Economy: QuickTake

Nigeria, like Egypt and Mauritius, was one of nine “guest” countries invited by India to the meeting.

The West African nation of 200 million people could play “a major role” within the group, and wants to contribute to shaping “a more equitable world” by joining it, said Tinubu, who since coming to power in May has pledged to double the annual growth rate to 6% and started to overhaul economic policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.