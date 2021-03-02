Nigeria school abduction: Hundreds of girls released by gunmen

·2 min read
Image shows buses carrying the girls
The state governor tweeted this image of the girls being transported

A group of nearly 300 girls who were kidnapped from a school in north-western Nigeria last week have been released, a local official says.

The girls were abducted by unidentified gunmen from their boarding school in Jangebe, Zamfara state, on Friday and taken to a forest, police said.

But on Monday, the state's governor said the group had been freed and the girls were now safe.

Such kidnappings are carried out for ransom and are common in the north.

Dozens of the girls were seen gathered at a government building in Zamfara after they were taken there in a fleet of mini-buses.

"It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students... from captivity," Governor Bello Matawalle wrote on Twitter.

"This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts," he added. "I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe."

Map
Map

The authorities said 279 girls had been freed, adding that a figure given last week by police that 317 had been kidnapped was inaccurate.

Their release was secured through negotiations between government officials and the abductors, authorities in Zamfara state told the BBC.

Mr Matawalle has denied paying for the girls to be released, but last week President Muhammadu Buhari admitted state governments had paid kidnappers "with money and vehicles" in the past and urged them to review the policy.

The 2014 kidnap of 276 schoolgirls in the north-eastern town of Chibok by Islamist militants Boko Haram brought global attention to the scourge of raids on schools in Nigeria, but a surge in recent attacks is suspected to be the work of criminal gangs.

No group has said they were responsible for the Zamfara kidnappings.

Armed groups operating in the state often kidnap for ransom but when gunmen took more than 300 boys from Kankara in neighbouring Katsina state in December last year, some reports said Boko Haram, which operates hundreds of miles away in the north-east, was behind the attack.

The reports were later disputed and the boys released after negotiations.

Recommended Stories

  • Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Breaks Silence From Hospital Bed After Being Shot

    "I am still in recovery from a very close call with death."

  • Anti-Putin Campaigners: It’s Time to Sanction the Large Adult Sons of Oligarchs and Cronies

    ATTILA KISBENEDEKBack when he was still running Russia’s FSB, Nikolai Patrushev, a longtime Putin crony who now heads the Russian Security Council, famously referred to himself and his colleagues as representatives of the “new nobility.”Nepotism is now breeding a new generation of Russian “nobles,” who are poised to take over the Kremlin upon the retirement of their fathers. These princelings—some of whom already occupy exalted positions in the government and the corporate world—are accused of benefiting from their parents’ money, mostly stolen from the state, via off-shore accounts. They also travel abroad and educate their children in America and Europe, while paying homage to the Kremlin leadership, which portrays the West as an enemy.Anti-corruption campaigners claim that the children of the officials and oligarchs who enable Putin’s repressive kleptocracy are effectively being used to evade Western sanctions, and must be targeted themselves in order to deter the Kremlin from future criminal behavior.European Union foreign ministers met in Brussels last week and reportedly decided to add four Russian officials responsible for the incarceration of Russian democrat Alexei Navalny to a list of six Russians already sanctioned in connection with Navalny’s August 2020 poisoning.The Daily Beast reported in January that the Biden Administration was also considering imposing a fresh round of sanctions as part of its own response to the treatment of the opposition leader. On Monday, administration officials briefed a number of outlets that those sanctions would likely be announced this week.Team Biden Weighs Fresh Sanctions on Russia for Poisoning and Jailing NavalnyNavalny and his team are advocating for sanctions to be imposed on a wider range of Russian oligarchs, who form the backbone of Putin's regime, as well on the sons of Putin’s henchmen. Sanction-related travel bans and asset freezes for Putin’s siloviki (strongmen), have proved inconvenient but some appear happy to stay in Russia and sunbathe on the Black Sea instead of the Mediterranean so long as they can evade financial restrictions by transferring their assets to their adult children.After the West imposed sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Crimea, Navalny said: “If the meaning of the sanctions is to exert real pressure on the mafia that has seized power (and this is precisely what is declared), then their sons would be included…These little sons are calmly cruising on their yachts and eating crème brulée in cafes on the streets of European cities.”Navalny and Vladimir Ashurkov, the executive director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, have included two princelings on a suggested sanctions list that accompanied a letter Ashurkov sent to President Biden earlier this year: Denis Bortnikov, son of FSB chief Aleksandr Bortnikov, and Dmitry Patrushev, son of Bortnikov’s predecessor, Nikolai Patrushev, who now heads Putin’s National Security Council. The document claims that both sons act as “wallets” for their fathers’ “ill-gotten gains.”Ashurkov told the Daily Beast that these two men are deeply corrupt and senior enough within the government structure to be sanctioned in their own right. He insisted it was not his role to tell Western governments what to do but said it would be appropriate to widen the sanctions on further offspring of the siloviki. “I think it is logical that the immediate family of people involved in human rights abuses and corruption are also banned from Western countries,” he said.There is a precedent in Washington for sanctioning the sons of Putin’s enablers: Roman Rotenberg, son of Russian billionaire Boris Rotenberg, and Roman’s cousin Igor Rotenberg, son of Arkady Rotenberg, have both been sanctioned because of their financial ties to their fathers. In late 2017, the U.S. Treasury added Artem Chaika, son of Russian Prosecutor-General Yuri Chaika, to those sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act. And in April 2018, the Treasury designated Kirill Shamalov, Putin's former son-in-law, for sanctions. But these four represent only a fraction of the new generation of Russian elite that reaps the rewards of the corruption and repressive Putin regime.Retired U.S. diplomat Steven Pifer, currently a fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin, thinks it’s a finely balanced calculation. “While I'm not fully comfortable with targeting family members, perhaps it is time to sanction spouses and children along with the primary individual,” he told The Daily Beast. “If a Russian oligarch can’t travel, that’s one thing. If his spouse can’t make her shopping trips to London and kids can’t get to their colleges in the West, that would be a different degree of pressure.”There is no shortage of potential targets among Russia’s princeling class. Not surprisingly, both of Nikolai Patrushev's sons graduated from the FSB Academy, which trains its students to become spies against the West. Dmitry Patrushev, 43, is on the list of targets suggested by Navalny’s organization. He was appointed Minister of Agriculture in 2018 after heading the Russian Agricultural Bank and bringing it deeply and scandalously into debt (close to a billion dollars in 2016). (Despite, or maybe because of, Dmitry's much-publicized failures at the bank, that same year Putin personally awarded him the Order of Honor, and the Association of Russian Bankers named him Banker of the Year.)Dmitry's brother, Andrei Patrushev, aged 39, worked for the FSB before becoming an advisor to Rosneft chairman Igor Sechin (one of Putin's oldest KGB buddies) in 2006, at age 25. The next year President Putin awarded him the coveted Order of Honor “for the achieved labor success and many years of conscientious work.” Later Andrei became a top official at Gazprom Neft. He now co-owns a marine geology firm, which in 2019 had an annual gross revenue of $155 million, and is on the board of the prestigious Russian Association of Arctic Explorers. Both Patrushev sons have large seaside vacation homes near Putin's infamous palace at Gelendzhik.Viktor Zolotov, who is on the U.S. sanctions list, has known Putin for years and is said to enjoy the Russian president's deepest trust. Zolotov heads the powerful 300,000 person Russian National Guard, which is used to brutally suppress street protests. (In 2018, after Alexei Navalny exposed illegalities in procurement contracts for the National Guard, Zolotov published a video message in which he challenged Navalny to a duel and promised to make “good, juicy mincemeat” of him.) Zolotov’s son-in-law, Yuri Chechikhin, 44, is a business partner of the oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who gave him a stake in his construction business, which earns several billion rubles a year, including through lucrative government contracts.Zolotov’s son Roman Zolotov, age 40, was educated at the FSB academy and worked at Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), where his dad served as deputy minister,, for a number of years. He is co-owner of a Russian company called Quantum Technologies and serves on the boards of various state-owned companies. Roman, who has a vacation home in Gelendzhik along with the Patrushevs, is also deputy head of the Moscow Department of Sports and Tourism, an actor and a film producer. While Roman was still earning a modest salary at the MVD, he and his brother-in-law Yuri produced several low-grade Russian movies, one of which featured Roman in the cast. Both men own mansions outside Moscow that are valued at over $10 million each.Yuri Chaika, currently Russian representative to the Caucasus Region, was Russian Prosecutor-General from 2006 to 2020 and presided over the Kremlin’s sustained campaign of persecution of civil society. During Chaika’s tenure as prosecutor-general, his sons, 45-year-old Artem Chaika and 33-year-old Igor Chaika, created huge business empires. A January 2020 article in Forbes Russia, drawing on an earlier, explosive investigation by Navalny, describes how the two Chaika brothers, beginning with Artem’s illegal seizure of a large shipping enterprise in 2002, each achieved staggering wealth. They accumulated countless companies—construction, shipping, refuse collection, property development, industrial products and food export—and through rigged auctions, massive government subsidies and uncompetitive state contracts made them profitable. All the while, their father prevented legal challenges to their dubious business practices.An investigation by Navalny’s FBK revealed that Artem Chaika bought a $3 million home near Lake Geneva in 2013 and has Swiss residence.The brothers Arkady and Boris Rotenberg are Putin's friends from childhood and former judo sparring partners of the Russian president. (Arkady recently to came to Putin’s rescue by claiming, unconvincingly, that he was the owner of “Putin’s palace,” exposed by Navalny.)Putin Says He Doesn’t Know Anything about the Billion-Dollar Palace Russia Built HimSince Putin became president in 2000, the pair have become billionaires, supplying pipelines to the state-controlled energy corporation Gazprom and landing exclusive contracts for the Sochi Olympics. In 2014 the EU and U.S. sanctioned both brothers as a result of the Crimea invasion. A 2020 U.S. Senate report accused the Rotenbergs of circumventing financial sanctions by buying expensive art through Barclays Bank, as well as by handing over assets to their sons.Roman Rotenberg, 39, is the son of Boris Rotenberg. He studied international business in London, is a British citizen and owns a £3.3 million home in London’s exclusive Belgravia district. Roman, who is first vice-president of the Russian Hockey Federation, is also the formal owner of many of his father’s companies, including those in Finland, where he and his father Boris have citizenship. Arkady’s son Igor Rotenberg, 47, has held numerous positions in the Putin government and also is on the boards of several gas and power companies. His net worth was recently estimated at $1.1 billion.These names represent the tip of a large iceberg. Anti-corruption campaigners believe Russia’s princelings are not only destined to continue the Kremlin's anti-democratic and corrupt governing practices; they also are likely to ensure that the huge gap between the haves and the have-nots in Russia continues to grow. In 2019, ten percent of Russians owned 83 percent of the country’s wealth. Among the world’s leading economies, Russia is the country with the most striking material inequality.The Biden administration has yet to make any official announcement on Navalny-related sanctions, although Secretary of State Antony Blinken participated virtually in the Brussels meeting and “welcomed the EU’s decision to impose sanctions against Russia.” In a speech at the State Department on February 4, President Biden urged the Kremlin to release Navalny from prison and emphasized that “we will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia.” Biden also said that he told President Putin in a telephone call “the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions—interfering with our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens—are over.” So perhaps the U.S. will consider the recommendations of Navalny’s team and include Russian oligarchs—and maybe some princelings—on its sanctions list.Before last week’s meeting in Brussels Russia warned that it would be “ready to react” to any new sanctions by the EU. But in fact there is not much Russia can do, beyond expelling a few more diplomats from Moscow or sanctioning specific Western officials, which would have little impact. In 2014, after being blacklisted by Russia in retaliation for U.S. sanctions, the late Senator John McCain joked: “I guess this means my spring break in Siberia is off, my Gazprom stock is lost, and my secret bank account in Moscow is frozen.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Zamfara state govt in talks with kidnappers of 317 Nigerian schoolgirls: officials

    Officials in Nigeria's Zamfara state are in touch with the gunmen who abducted 317 schoolgirls last week and are negotiating their release, two state officials told Reuters on Monday. The armed men took the girls from a boarding school in the increasingly lawless northwestern part of Nigeria early on Feb. 26, the region's second school kidnapping in a week. Zamfara Information Commissioner Sulaiman Tanau Anka told Reuters via phone that officials knew where the girls were being held and who had them, but would not send in armed security forces for fear of harming the girls.

  • Khashoggi's fiancee demands 'punishment' for Saudi Crown Prince MBS over dissident's murder

    Pressure is growing on Joe Biden to take action against Saudi’s Crown Prince, as the fiancee of murdered dissident Jamal Khashoggi said it would be a “stain on humanity” if Mohammed bin Salman was not punished. Hatice Cengiz welcomed the release by the Biden administration last week of a US intelligence report that concluded Prince Mohammed had approved the killing of the Washington Post columnist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, but warned it was “not enough”. An Office for the Director of National Intelligence found the prince, known as MBS, had ordered the hit, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved - but not the prince himself. Asked about criticism of Washington for not sanctioning Prince Mohammed directly, President Joe Biden said an declaration on this would be made on Monday. The State Department only said, however, that it was "considering taking additional steps to promote accountability," but did not announce any new measures against Riyadh. “Global diplomacy requires holding countries accountable when needed but also acting in the national interest of the United States,” Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, told journalists on Monday, defending the administration’s decision.

  • All abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers: Zamfara state governor

    Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, the governor in Zamfara state said on Tuesday. According to earlier reports, 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the town of Jangebe were abducted by an armed gang at around 1 a.m. on Friday. Zamafara state spokesman Sulaiman Tanau Anka told Reuters that some of the missing girls had run into the bush at the time of the assault, and the number of those kidnapped was 279.

  • Fossils of oldest member of huge dinosaur group found in Argentina

    Scientists have unearthed in Argentina's Patagonian wilderness fossils of what may be the oldest-known member of the dinosaur group known as titanosaurs that includes the largest land animals in Earth's history. Researchers said on Monday the fossils represent a dinosaur species named Ninjatitan zapatai that lived 140 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. "It is the oldest record known, not only from Argentina but worldwide," study lead author Pablo Gallina, a researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research of Argentina (CONICET), told Reuters.

  • New York Governor Cuomo hires defense lawyer in nursing home probe

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has retained a prominent white-collar criminal defense lawyer to represent his office in a federal investigation into the state's misreporting of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a spokesman said on Monday. Cuomo has come under fire in recent weeks over his office's role in reporting the official count of coronavirus fatalities among patients of nursing and extended-care facilities, as well as for allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him. Elkan Abramowitz, a former federal prosecutor now working in private practice in New York City, was hired to represent Cuomo's "executive chamber" - consisting of the governor and his immediate staff - in the U.S. Justice Department inquiry into the COVID-19 nursing home deaths, senior advisor Rich Azzopardi told Reuters in a text message.

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) gained more than 5% on Monday after Boeing (NYSE: BA) received an important new order for its 737 MAX aircraft. A GE joint venture makes the engines for the MAX, meaning an increase in orders for the plane should benefit GE as well. General Electric shareholders have endured a prolonged period of underperformance, with the stock off by more than 52% over the past five years.

  • Checkmate: The Queen's Gambit 's Anya Taylor-Joy Just Won Her First-Ever Golden Globe

    Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series, Miniseries or TV Movie at the 2021 Golden Globes for her role in The Queen's Gambit. Find out what she said in her acceptance speech below!

  • Mike Tyson Speaks Out Against Hulu’s Upcoming Series Based on His Life, Calls It ‘Tone-Deaf, Cultural Misappropriation’

    Just hours after Hulu announced the news of its limited series order about the life of Mike Tyson, the heavyweight boxing champion is speaking out against the streaming platform.

  • Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

    The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January, and Chile’s president, Sebastián Piñera, was beaming. The source of that hope: China – a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press.

  • Philippine president fires ambassador seen assaulting staff

    The Philippine president has dismissed his former ambassador to Brazil after she was seen on video physically abusing a Filipino member of her household staff. President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday night he had approved a recommendation to fire Marichu Mauro, revoke her retirement benefits and disqualify her from public office for life. The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said at the time that the unidentified victim had returned to Philippines and that it was trying to reach her amid an investigation.

  • Canada vaccine committee advises against use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for 65 years and above

    Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization released new guidelines on Monday that advise against vaccinating people who are 65 years and older with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, citing lack of information about efficacy in that age group. The vaccine was authorized for people who are 18 and older by drug regulator Health Canada on Friday. Health Canada's decision noted that available clinical trial data was too limited to reliably estimate how well the vaccine worked in people 65 and older.

  • Letters to the Editor: Trump's CPAC speech was just about the only thing that could make me thankful for Twitter

    If it were not for Twitter's ban we would be getting a daily dose of these juvenile, bitter and toxic tirades.

  • Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

    The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January, and Chile’s president, Sebastián Piñera, was beaming. The source of that hope: China – a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press.

  • Jane Fonda highlights ‘I May Destroy You’ at Golden Globes despite snub

    This year’s Golden Globe nominations were controversial the second they were announced. Filled with many snubs, specifically of Black TV and film from the past year, it was the beginning of the very public critique of the HFPA, and served as a precursor to the #TimesUpGlobes movement we are seeing now. In a speech from last night, Jane Fonda used her moment to highlight one of the biggest snubs from the Globes this year: I May Destroy You.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Exclusive: Six-week sprint got Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine approved in Canada

    Problems at AstraZeneca Plc's European production site in January kicked off a six-week push to get a version of its COVID-19 vaccine made at an Indian facility approved by Canada's drug regulator, according to the Canadian pharmaceutical company that filed the application. Last week, when Health Canada approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, it also cleared a version of the shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII). SII filed the application with a Canadian partner, Verity Pharmaceuticals.

  • China manufacturing weakens for third month in February

    China’s manufacturing recovery weakened for a third month in February as exports and new orders declined, according to two surveys released Monday. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by a prominent business magazine, Caixin, declined to 50.9 from January’s 51.5 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. A separate PMI issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, retreated to 50.6 from 51.3.

  • Roger Federer withdraws from upcoming Miami Open. Here is why he’s skipping March event

    Swiss superstar Roger Federer is withdrawing from the upcoming Miami Open. He will take a break after he plays Doha, and maybe Dubai, to work his way slowly back on tour following two knee operations in the past 12 months.