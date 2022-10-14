Nigeria Seeks to Extend Debt Maturities, Finance Chief Says

Carolina Wilson, Ruth Olurounbi and Maria Elena Vizcaino
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s Eurobond holders will not be included in a plan to extend the tenors of its outstanding debts and not necessarily “restructure” its obligations, the West African nation’s finance minister has said.

Africa’s largest economy aims to manage the pressure coming from rising debt costs, inflation and a stronger dollar by shifting loans from short-term to medium- and longer-terms, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said during a panel session at the International Monetary Fund’s meetings in Washington D.C. on Thursday. This will apply to domestic and “international borrowings as well, bilateral loans and even some of the concessional loans,” Ahmed said.

“The periods that could be stretched should be stretched to give us more fiscal room, while we’re working to increase revenue,” she said during the panel.

The country’s Eurobond holdings would not be included, she said in a separate interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the event. However, “if we see an opportunity now in the international market, and any of our instruments is what is like a very good price, we could buy it so that we could do some buybacks as well.”

Nigerian dollar bonds jumped in early morning trading Friday. Bonds maturing in 2049 rose 2.36% to 66.479 cents on the dollar by 9.02 a.m. in Lagos, up from 64.299 cents on Thursday while those maturing in 2047 were up 3.2% to 57.476 cents to the dollar.

While the total public debt of Africa’s most populous country is only 23% of gross domestic product, debt service payments exceeded revenues in the first half of the year, according to its debt management office.

In a press release shared on Twitter Thursday, the finance ministry assured local and international investors and creditors that the country remains committed to meeting all its debt obligations.

The country’s debt management strategy department “has always highlighted the need to utilize appropriate debt management tools to streamline the cost and risk profile in the debt portfolio,” the ministry said.

The government is also looking at exploring other appropriate debt liability management options, such as bond buybacks and bond exchanges, the release said.

Earlier, Nigerian dollar-bonds prices fell and the local currency weakened to a record low after the finance minister of Africa’s largest economy spoke in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

(Updates with bond price moves in early morning trade)

