Nigeria’s Supreme Court Orders Halt to Cash Replacement Policy

William Clowes
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s top court ordered the central bank to stop the removal of old high-denomination banknotes that has created an acute cash shortage in Africa’s largest economy — days after a new president was elected.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Supreme Court decided Friday that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s plan to ban the use of old bills by Feb. 10 was unconstitutional. The judges ruled that the notes should remain in circulation until the end of the year, Lagos-based Channels Television reported.

The central bank’s project to replace 200-, 500- and 1,000-naira notes that started on Dec. 15 has disrupted everyday life in Africa’s most populous nation, where only 60% of households have access to a bank account, because of a shortage of new bills.

Snaking queues are now a common sight outside ATMs and bank branches, while common tasks such as riding the bus or buying food have become an ordeal.

Private-sector activity last month contracted for the first time in almost three years as companies reduced output and cut jobs because of the scarcity.

The lawsuit initially brought by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara – all controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress — has been adjourned several times since it was filed a month ago, most recently on Feb. 22.

At least 10 other states, most of them also run by President Muhammadu Buhari’s party, have joined the suit or filed their own cases, pitching the governors against the outgoing head of state, who backed the policy.

In their initial suit, the three APC governors said their states were “on the verge of anarchy” due to the “untold financial, economic and social hardship” triggered by the central bank’s rushed program.

Buhari on Feb. 16 agreed to allow 200-naira bills to re-enter circulation for two extra months but resisted pressure to extend the deadline for the 500- and 1,000-naira notes beyond Feb. 10.

The governors said this concession was insufficient and censured the president for ignoring an injunction from the court barring the removal of the notes until the resolution of the case.

Backers of APC’s Bola Tinubu, who was declared the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election on March 1, argued before the Feb. 25 vote that disruptions caused by the policy were damaging their electoral prospects. The results of the presidential elections are being contested.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria awaits a Supreme Court determining whether old naira banknotes should remain legal tender for longer

    A cash shortage resulting from a rushed redesign of Nigeria’s main banknotes led several states to sue the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to demand old banknotes remain legal tender for longer. The country’s Supreme Court is set to rule on the case on Friday (Mar. 3).

  • Israel should 'erase' Palestinian village, minister says after settler rampage

    A senior Israeli official has called for the state to “erase” the Palestinian town of Hawara, which was the site of a settler rampage over the weekend.

  • Eight Iowa state GOP lawmakers propose constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage

    Eight Republicans in the Iowa state House have proposed an amendment to their state’s constitution to ban same-sex marriage, arguing that the state should only recognize marriages between one man and one woman. “In accordance with the laws of nature and nature’s God, the state of Iowa recognizes the definition of marriage to be the…

  • Ukraine Latest: Wagner’s Bakhmut Claim; Nobel Winner Sentenced

    (Bloomberg) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, released a video saying that his units “have practically surrounded Bakhmut,” the eastern Ukraine city that’s been the scene of brutal fighting for months. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom Room

  • Saudi Aramco Inches Closer to Joining Renault-Geely Car Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco signed a letter of intent to potentially acquire a minority stake in Renault SA and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.’s planned combustion-engine venture as the oil behemoth seeks to expand into transport technologies. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out o

  • SpaceX capsule delivers latest four-member crew to International Space Station

    (Reuters) -A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) after a brief delay early on Friday, carrying two U.S. astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut on a six-month science mission. The autonomously flying spacecraft dubbed Endeavour docked with the space station shortly after 1:40 a.m. EST (0640 GMT) on Friday, about 25 hours after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • Hamtramck approves proclamation supporting Palestinians

    It's the latest council move that has drawn intense debate in a city with changing demographics.

  • Nigeria's Supreme Court rules CBN naira redesign invalid

    The policy led to a nationwide shortage of cash, with people sleeping outside banks.

  • Why Chinese players are taking private stakes in Africa's new megaprojects

    Lekki Deep Sea Port in Nigeria is among new megaprojects in Africa showing how the Chinese government lending boom is gradually being replaced by the commercial project market. Observers say Chinese firms are shifting from a model that limited them to engineering, procurement, construction plus finance to now taking stakes in running the infrastructure once it is built in a model known as integrated investment, construction, and operation (IICO). IICO is now commonly used in Chinese discussions

  • Army blocks Israeli rally supporting torched West Bank town

    Israeli troops fired stun grenades and tear gas on Friday to block busloads of Israeli left-wing activists from staging a solidarity rally in a Palestinian town that was set ablaze by radical Jewish settlers earlier this week, protesters said. The soldiers shoved protesters to the ground in the occupied West Bank town of Hawara, activists said, pressing their knees into their necks and backs before briefly detaining them.

  • Russian noodle stunt MP summoned to court for ‘discrediting the army’

    A Russian MP who wore noodles on his ears while watching a Vladimir Putin speech has been summoned to court.

  • Seth Meyers Exposes Secretly ‘Woke’ Sean Hannity

    NBC“The conservative movement, led by their chief propaganda outlet Fox News, has a problem,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his latest “A Closer Look” segment Wednesday night. After they “spent years laying the groundwork” for Donald Trump’s rise, he explained, the network’s hosts are now being publicly exposed for knowingly misleading viewers about the former president’s election lies.Case in point is primetime anchor Sean Hannity, who actually appeared with Trump at a campaign event in 2018.

  • Putin Orders New Rules for Defense Firms in Case of Martial Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Friday laying out new rules for tightening control of companies that fail to fulfill defense contracts in the event martial law is imposed, the latest step in the Kremlin’s preparations for militarizing the economy as its invasion of Ukraine stretches into a second year.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be

  • Lauren Boebert Flunks U.S. Geography As Map Meme Backfires Badly

    The Colorado Republican seems to have a problem with Alaska, Hawaii and more.

  • Russian National Guard servicemen trigger landmine in Bryansk Oblast while searching for Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group

    Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament - ed.], has said that a vehicle belonging to the National Guard of Russia exploded after triggering a mine near the village of Sushany in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

  • Kari Lake morphs into 'The Fonz' and jumps the shark, again

    Her election challenge filed with the Arizona Supreme Court generates a big fat yawn.

  • Russian tanks were intended for invasion of NATO countries, Estonian FM says

    Russia was preparing an invasion of NATO countries, including the Baltic states, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in an interview with Voice of America on March 2.

  • Major Russian Victory Feared as Soldier Delivers Grim Message

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of DetcomDONETSK, Ukraine—The wrath of Russia’s army is on full display in Bakhmut, with the majority of surviving civilians having fled the ongoing bloodbath while Ukrainian soldiers fight to save the city. Now that Vladimir Putin’s forces are closing in, those who have been pulled out fear what is at stake for their fellow soldiers.One soldier, who goes by the name “Detcom,” spoke with The Daily Beast hours just after leav

  • 'How dare you': Mother of two sons who died from fentanyl demands Biden apologize for laughing about her story

    Rebecca Kiessling, the mother who lost her two sons to fentanyl poisoning, slammed President Biden for laughing while speaking of her sons' tragic deaths on Wednesday.

  • Calmes: Here's what we should do about Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Marjorie Taylor Greene leverages power with her 'own the libs' antics. Let's give her what she deserves — as little attention as possible.