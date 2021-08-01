Nigeria suspends 'Hushpuppi-linked' police officer Abba Kyari

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ishaq Khalid - BBC News, Abuja
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nigeria has suspended one of its most highly respected police officers after he was indicted in the US on money laundering charges.

Deputy commissioner Abba Kyari is accused of taking bribes from Nigerian Instagram celebrity Ray Hushpuppi, who has pleaded guilty to money laundering in the US.

Mr Kyari has denied the allegations.

The allegations shocked many Nigerians as he was known as a "super cop" who went after criminals.

Court documents filed in California said the 37-year-old Hushpuppi's crimes cost victims almost $24m (£17m).

Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abbas, posed as real estate developer in Dubai and posted photos of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, where he had 2.5m followers.

He was charged in the US following his extradition from Dubai last year.

Kristi Johnson, acting director of the FBI's Los Angeles office, said Hushpuppi was one of the "most high-profile money launderers in the world".

His "celebrity status and ability to make connections seeped into legitimate organisations and led to several spin-off schemes in the US and abroad", she said.

In a statement last week, US officials said that Hushpuppi had alleged in an affidavit that he got Mr Kyari to arrest a syndicate member with whom he had fallen out.

Mr Kyari allegedly sent Hushpuppi details of a bank account in which he could deposit payment for the arrest, the statement said.

Nigeria's Police Service Commission - which is in charge of disciplining officers - said Mr Kyari would remain suspended pending the outcome of investigations.

Mr Kyari described the allegations as ''false'' and said his "hands are clean''.

The allegations against Mr Kyari has caused huge controversy in Nigeria - some people believe them while others say he has been set up.

It is unclear whether he will be extradited to the US to stand trial.

Hushpuppi could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

In one scheme, he attempted to steal more than $1.1m from someone who wanted to fund a new children's school in Qatar, the documents said.

Court records unsealed last week said he pleaded guilty to this charge on 20 April.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria files terrorism charges against Shia cleric

    Nigeria has filed fresh terrorism charges against a Shia Muslim cleric, a prosecution lawyer said Sunday, days after he was acquitted of murder following almost six years in detention.

  • Antetokounmpo takes NBA trophy home to Greece

    Giannis Antetokounmpo returned home to Athens bearing the NBA trophy on Sunday saying he was still "thirsty for victory".

  • U.S. and U.K. blame Iran for drone strike on oil tanker

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that the United States and United Kingdom, respectively, now believe Iran was likely responsible for last week's drone strike on an oil tanker in the Arabian sea.Why it matters: The United States and Britain now join Israel in accusing Tehran of being behind the July 29 attack off the coast of Oman. Iran has denied involvement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Robert Quinn, sets Olympic record in 100M hurdles

    Lions quarterback David Blough has some company when it comes to taking some time out from training camp to keep an eye on the results of women’s hurdles races at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished first in the 100 meter hurdles semifinals on Sunday and ran the race in an Olympic record-setting [more]

  • Olympic 100m favourite Bromell scrapes into second round

    Trayvon Bromell, the favourite to succeed Usain Bolt as men's 100 metres Olympic champion, just scraped into the second round as one of the fastest losers on Saturday.

  • 'Special counsel' empowered to hire investigators for Wisconsin 2020 election review

    A "special counsel" has been appointed the power to expand a GOP-backed investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

  • Michelle Obama Celebrates Mom Marian in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute: 'The Ultimate Role Model'

    Michelle Obama wished her mom a happy birthday on Twitter Thursday, calling her "the woman who taught me how to think for myself"

  • Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil set up tasty quarter-final clash with hosts Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Defending Olympic champions Brazil edged France in a marathon five-set battle on Sunday in the men's volleyball preliminary round and they will next face hosts Japan, who stormed into the quarter-finals with a comeback win over Iran. World number one Brazil, who also needed five sets to beat Argentina, took the opening set but the second was a see-saw battle that lasted nearly an hour, the teams sharing 15 set points between them before France eventually came through.

  • Burkina Faso sees more child soldiers as jihadi attacks rise

    Awoken by gunshots in the middle of the night, Fatima Amadou was shocked by what she saw among the attackers: children. Guns slung over their small frames, the children chanted “Allahu akbar,” as they surrounded her home in Solhan town in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region. “When I saw the kids, what came to my mind was that (the adults) trained these kids to be assassins, and they came to kill my children,” Amadou told The Associated Press by phone from Sebba town, where she now lives.

  • Billie Eilish Says Justin Bieber Helps Her Manage Fame

    Billie Eilish opened up about her friendship with Justin Bieber during a chat with SiriusXM’s ‘The Morning Mash Up’ on Thursday. Eilish praised the Canadian singer for being a great friend who has lifted her up during challenging times when her career and fame feel overwhelming.

  • Social media firms fail to remove 84pc of anti-semitic posts, report finds

    Social media companies failed to remove 84 per cent of posts containing anti-semitic conspiracies, extremism and abuse, a report has found. Examples of the posts include claims that the Holocaust was a “hoax” and that the Rothschild dynasty was involved in the September 11 terrorist attack. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found and reported 714 posts across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok over a six-week period. Collectively, the posts had around 7.3 million impres

  • Antetokounmpo brothers bring NBA trophy home to Greece

    Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the Greek brothers who helped the Milawaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years last month, promised to take their trophy back to Sepolia, the run-down Athens neighbourhood where they grew up. Born in Greece to Nigerian immigrant parents, the Antetokounmpo brothers had to sell trinkets on the street to get by. "I am very, very happy that one of the biggest trophies in the world is in Greece right now," Giannis told a news conference during a visit to Athens with his brother alongside him.

  • Esteban Ocon Wins Wild Hungarian Grand Prix

    After a massive opening lap crash wiped out so many contenders, Ocon's first-ever grand prix win is the first for the modern Alpine team.

  • US hurdlers sparkle at Olympics, Nigerian sprinter cast out for doping

    The good and the ugly side of Olympic athletics were on show on Saturday as Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad sparkled on the track while Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out of the Games after failing a doping test.

  • Review: The Serial 1 Mosh/CTY E-Bike Is the Harley Davidson of Electric Bicycles

    (And we’re not just saying that because it’s actually made by Harley Davidson)

  • Footage shows a 'frustrated' contractor using an excavator to wreck a new apartment complex over unpaid work

    The contractor from Blumberg, Germany, caused $600,000 worth of damage because he claimed the building's developer owed him $5.8 million, reports say.

  • After treatment for fatigue, Lewis Hamilton says he still might be suffering from COVID-19

    Lewis Hamilton, who was sidelined for a race by COVID-19 last year, was treated for fatigue and mild diziness after finishing third Sunday at Hungary.

  • Table tennis World No.1 Chen Meng is Huang Xiaoming’s cousin

    Newly crowned Tokyo 2020 Olympics table tennis women singles champion, Chinese paddler Chen Meng, is popular Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming’s cousin.

  • U.S military aids Israel-managed tanker attacked off Oman

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The U.S. Navy is assisting an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker attacked off Oman with two crew members killed, the U.S. military said on Saturday, adding the ship was most likely hit by a drone strike. Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned vessel that was attacked on Thursday, is being escorted by the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. "U.S. Navy explosives experts are aboard to ensure there is no additional danger to the crew, and are prepared to support an investigation into the attack," said Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the Middle East and Central Asia.

  • Texas police release statement on shoot-out near Dallas captured in viral video

    A video of a February shoot-out between police officers and a citizen in a Dallas suburb has gone viral on […] The post Texas police release statement on shoot-out near Dallas captured in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.