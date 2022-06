lose-up on hands and prayer beads.

Gunmen have attacked a Catholic church in Ondo state, south-west Nigeria, eyewitnesses have said.

The armed men entered the church, St Francis Xavier, in the town of Owo, during a Sunday service.

There are reports that several worshippers were shot dead and others were kidnapped.

Nigeria has experienced an upsurge in violence in recent months, with reports of kidnappings and attacks coming from across the vast country.