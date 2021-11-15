Nigerian army 'shot and killed #EndSars protesters': report

The country was rocked by anti-police brutality protests for two weeks last October

An inquiry panel has submitted a report which says Nigerian armed forces shot and killed anti-police brutality protesters last year.

Tens of thousands of Nigerians took to the streets last October calling for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) police unit to be disbanded.

The report, leaked on Monday, has identified 48 casualties after the army opened fire on the demonstrators.

Nigeria's army has denied shooting live rounds at protesters.

The #EndSars protests rocked the country for two weeks. The police unit had been accused of robbing, attacking and even killing people.

According to the report by the inquiry panel, soldiers intentionally shot at protesters on 20 October at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

It also found that after the army retreated, police officers continued the violence and tried to clean up the scene, taking bodies away on trucks and removing bullets.

Some of the findings match previous reports by Amnesty International, as well as local and international media.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who set up the panel, has promised a "proper response" to the findings.

"This process will help us start the very difficult process of proper reconciliation, restitution, bringing together of anyone... affected," he said.

A white paper on the findings will be released within the next two weeks, Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

The government's response to the protests drew global condemnation, leading to the disbandment of the Sars unit.

Amnesty International has said authorities in the country have continued to intimidate and harass protest organisers since the incident.